ConocoPhillips Loves Alaskan Crude

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has a major understated presence in Alaska. As a source of roughly half a million barrels per day of conventional oil production, Alaska’s upstream sector is highly profitable. During the worst of the 2014-2017 downturn, ConocoPhillips still churned out $4 million in net income from its Alaskan division in 2015 and $319 million in 2016. That grew to $1.466 billion last year, which is better put as an adjusted $684 million (excluding major tax benefits and impairment charges). In the years to come, ConocoPhillips is likely to keep posting higher and higher net income generation from its Alaskan division. Let’s dig in.

Really profitable barrels

What makes Alaskan oil production highly profitable is the relatively low cost of developing these conventional resources. This is seen through the lower DD&A per BOE (depreciation & depletion costs per barrel of oil equivalent produced) expenses conventional wells incur versus unconventional wells, which is only marginally offset via higher operating expenses (lease operating expenses tend to be higher for conventional wells over time).

Another huge factor in Alaska's favor is the ability to realize Alaskan North Slope pricing. The Alaskan Department of Revenue's website notes that ANS West Coast pricing was roughly $9/barrel higher than West Texas Intermediate pricing on October 11, 2018. This is due to Alaskan oil producers being able to sell all of their output to international buyers as warranted, which means buyers in Washington state and California need to be prepared to pay Brent-ish prices if they want Alaskan oil barrels.

There is another key factor working in Alaska's favor readers need to keep in mind. On May 21, 2013, Alaska’s state government passed SB 21 into law. To read an overview about some of the major changes this tax reform brought about, click here. Most importantly, this law stimulated exploration and production endeavors in an effort to reverse Alaska’s multi-decade long oil production decline. Guess what, it worked. From 2014 onward, Alaska has slowly been rebuilding its upstream sector as its crude oil production rose each year over the past three years, according to the EIA (and this growth will likely continue through 2018 onwards).

Operational gains

A perfect example of this revival being put into action can be seen at ConocoPhillips. While its output dipped in 2015 versus 2014, it has steadily increased each year since then. ConocoPhillips produced 178,000 BOE/d net in 2015, 179,000 BOE/d net in 2016, and 182,000 BOE/d net in 2017. Completing the New Kuparuk Drill Site project in October 2015 played a role in this recovery, but what is really noteworthy is the outperformance at the CD5 project in the Alpine Field.

The CD5 development also reached first-oil in October 2015, and originally had a targeted peak oil output rate of 16,000 bo/d gross. Fast forward a few years and the CD5 project was pumping out 37,000 bo/d gross, partially aided by stronger than expected well productivity and partially aided by that outperformance encouraging additional wells to be completed at the site. Readers should note the CD5 project was completed in the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska, and that a lot of Conoco's future growth prospects lay within this region.

Going forward, the Greater Mooses Tooth 1 project will keep up the momentum. Yes, this is also an endeavor in the NPR-A. The GMT1 project utilized some of the facilities and infrastructure constructed as part of the CD5 development, as it is farther west than where most of the necessary infrastructure is located (pipelines, roads, electricity grids, etc.). By leveraging the existing facilities at the CD5 project, the GMT1 development was able to come online ahead of schedule on October 5, 2018. Oil output is expected to peak at 25,000-30,000 bo/d gross.

At this point in time, it is necessary to keep in mind ConocoPhillips now owns all of its Alpine Field production after acquiring Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:APC) 22% stake in the Western North Slope unit (which Conoco acts as the operator of). This means Conoco is entitled to all of the output from the CD5, GMT1, and future upstream developments in the area, minus what is owed to the mineral rights holders, certain Native American tribes (whose land was leased to drill for oil on the CD5 development, among others), and the US government.

When it acquires all the necessary permits, ConocoPhillips plans to move forward with the Greater Mooses Tooth 2 development. That project will add 35,000-40,000 bo/d gross to its Alaskan division's upstream output. Like with its past endeavors, the GMT2 project will leverage infrastructure built out by its predecessors. Through the power of synergy, Conoco should be able to continue on with its quest of operational excellence. While construction may begin in early-2019, it won’t be until late-2020 or 2021 that first-oil is reached.

Farther out, the Willow prospect is what underpins ConocoPhillips’ long-term revival ambitions. Located deeper within the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska, the Willow prospect in the Bear Tooth Unit may potentially be able to produce 100,000 barrels of oil per day gross. Conoco announced the Willow exploration success in early 2017.

Pivoting back to the tax reform law of 2013, Alaska’s state government played a key role in encouraging Conoco to explore for the Willow prospect. If it wasn’t for the passage of the necessary tax reform law, it is possible that Conoco would have never invested the capital required to fund risky exploration endeavors. During the worst of the downturn, Conoco marched on and kept searching for additional development opportunities in Alaska and has been greatly rewarded. While the Willow prospect may not reach first-oil until 2023, it makes the light at the end of the tunnel all the brighter.

Final thoughts

Alaska is an understated part of ConocoPhillips’ asset base. It is a major cash flow AND net income generator (often a lot of focus is put on just one or the other in this industry). The deal with Anadarko Petroleum increased ConocoPhillips' stake in the Alpine Field in the Western North Slope region, and its deal with BP plc (NYSE:BP) greatly increased its stake in the Greater Kuparuk Area, along with a greater stake in the Kuparuk Transportation Company.

ConocoPhillips is acquiring a larger stake in Alaska's oil & gas industry because it believes in its ability to deploy a focused approach to generate upside in the state. Owning a greater share of new production streams makes sense, as does funding exploration endeavors in regions known to hold vast amounts of oil and natural gas. Having a larger stake in existing production streams makes funding these endeavors all the easier. Expect to hear a lot more from ConocoPhillips about its Alaskan ambitions in the quarters to come. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.