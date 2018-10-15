Stocks I Picked Up During The Market Hiccup - Part 2

Sudden sell-off with the broad market and high yielders after a nice sustained run-up gives you a chance to get in if you missed the boat.

Buy #2: Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)

10/09 Bought at $18.30

10/10 Bought at $17.75

Current share price is $18.31 and my picked up shares have a yield on cost of 9.36%

As you can see, the rough week more or less hammered the stock back to its recent support levels. For those investors who were kicking themselves for not picking up shares on the run-up from below $18 a few months ago, I believe this to be a wonderful opportunity.

In part 1 of our shopping spree during the tumultuous past week saw us add a conservative, monthly paying 7.3% yielder (yield near all-time highs) in Apple Hospitality (APLE). The other stock we made sure to scoop up was PEGI. PEGI is a utility yieldco, essentially a company that buys power projects (in this case wind and solar) and operates them for a consistent revenue stream. Yieldcos typically employ a higher level of leverage to maximize earnings from the relatively stable earnings of their assets, and they usually carry a hefty dividend.

For a more thorough analysis on the operations of PEGI, I encourage you to check out Rida Morwa’s article about it. I’ll write my own article soon after Q3 earnings, but this article is not going to focus on the overall business.

Strengths of the Business and Why Current Events Don’t Bother Me

Most of PEGI’s portfolio consists of wind farms, which means that variations in wind speed can lead to increased or decreased energy outputs. Justin Law recently released an analysis of the relative wind speeds compared to the past few decade average. It’s worth a read if you haven’t seen it yet, but it boils down to a prediction of around -10% compared to normal levels. The Texas panhandle farms are the main reason for the lower than average performance. However, while some people get worried about how hard the wind blows, I like to focus more on the fact that the wind will keep on blowing. PEGI doesn’t extract fossil fuels; the sun will keep on shining and the wind will keep on blowing. Yes, renewable energy is a tad lumpy, but I think it’s more consistent in the long run. As long as your turbines are maintained, your land doesn’t lose value as you pump oil out of it.

Speaking of oil, oil prices have shot up 26% YTD, which typically bodes well for the attractiveness of non-oil energy sources.

People are less interested in renewables when oil is $40 than when it’s $70. Companies like Amazon (at least their web services segment) and governments like California have long-term goals to use 100% renewable energy in their operations. While I’m not sure these goals are actually feasible, and without getting into the whole “renewable energy sourced from fossil fuels” argument, I think that these cultural movements bode well for the long term sustainability (pun intended) of PEGI.

I’m also pleased with management’s decisions to recycle capital by selling the Chile operations and deploying it in both Japan and Quebec. The Japanese renewables market is very attractive, with a unique combination of high energy prices and low borrowing rates.

Image from PEGI investor presentation 10/1

PEGI has also increased its ownership stake in Pattern Development 2.0 from 24% this past summer to 29% currently. Since energy project development can typically fetch stronger ROI than generation, this should be a tailwind to earnings and diversify the balance sheet.

Recent interest rate and currency fluctuations are being very well controlled by PEGI’s extensive hedging, which will lessen the effect on earnings. PEGI realized almost a $9 million gain on hedges in the past quarter. PEGI even has hedges on local power prices such as in the Texas panhandle. Management understands the importance of consistency when your CAFD is so close to your dividend payout. Yes, dividend growth has slowed over the years, but management is hoping to achieve an 80% payout ratio over the next few years, and I think they can meet this goal around 2020. For now, I am just happy to see that the dividend is covered, the company’s CAFD is growing and debt is manageable.

Lastly, the hurricane should not have any effect on PEGI’s operations since they do not own any facilities in the Southwest region (other than 1 facility in Puerto Rico). PEGI might even enjoy a slight bump in energy prices due to outages.

Image from PEGI investor presentation 10/1

Summary

You have to be able to identify when company share price declines are due to problems with the company or just boats falling with the tide. For investors that love to scoop up higher-yielding stocks at great valuations, this past week was a blessing in disguise. The stock price may go down further or we could even face the start of a recession, but I know that the country will not stop needing electricity, and companies like PEGI are not going anywhere soon.

I plan on writing more as Q3 earnings come out and we get hard data to parse out, but let me know in the comments if there are any companies that you want to see covered.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE, PEGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.