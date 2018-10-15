Your Daily Pharma Scoop: AcelRx, How Far Can It Go; Trevena's Future

AcelRx Pharma's DSUVIA backed by FDA Ad Com

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) received the FDA Ad Com's backing by a 10-3 vote for its sufentanil sublingual tablet, DSUVIA, "for the management of moderate-to-severe pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate." The drug will probably be approved well before the November 3 PDUFA date. It has already been approved in the EU, and US approval will set the future for the small company in stone. The company supposedly already has a large order for the product from the US military pending, which it can supply right after approval. In fact, apparently the US DoD wanted this product so bad, they threatened to create their own FDA. So, this is all good for ACRX.

The question that has been on everyone's mind is twofold - what is the market potential for the drug, and based on that, should we still buy at current prices and expect a movement higher before or after the PDUFA?

The problem, though, is that the two questions are not necessarily related. The market potential of an about-to-be-approved drug almost never has any relation with the euphoric rise of the stock before a PDUFA. The other side is also true; sometimes drugs with vast market potential may do nothing for the stock before approval. So, a short-term investment decision cannot really be based on future potential.

Still, it is good for long-term investors to know the market potential. AcelRx has already discussed this in enough detail:

"In the United States, AcelRx anticipates the moderate-to-severe acute pain market would be comprised of four healthcare settings: the emergency services (emergency departments and pre-hospital emergency medicine); certain hospital procedures, including out-patient or short-stay in-patient surgeries; painful procedures performed in-office; and ambulatory surgical centers. The Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP) reports that 111.8 million adults utilize the emergency services annually, of whom it is estimated that more than 51 million experienced moderate-to-severe acute pain.5 An estimated 105.5 million adult patients enter the hospital setting for out-patient and short-stay in-patient procedures, 5.1 million of whom experience moderate-to-severe acute pain, according to the American Hospital Association.6 In-office and ambulatory surgery centers combined treat another 68.2 million adults, 8.8 million of whom experience moderate-to-severe acute pain.7,8 Based on an analysis of the above market segments, AcelRx estimates that the market potential of DSUVIA in the U.S. is expected to be approximately $1.1 billion."

This appears to price the product at roughly $5/pc. That is about right. For a $240 million company as of now, even a fifth of that estimate will be a great deal.

As for the current price action, analysts have set all sorts of targets, with an average of $6.2 and a high of $10. Given the market potential, even with the conservative estimate and a 5x P/E estimate, at least $20 does not seem out of place to imagine. However, like I said, the market and price do not always relate. Yet, there's definitely still upside from current prices.

Trevena down after negative Ad Com vote

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was voted out of the ad com but by a close figure of 8 to 7 votes. Those voting against wanted larger and more inclusive trials because of a number of concerns - "the proposed dosing may not be sufficient to treat moderate to severe pain (it failed to show superiority over an active comparator) and that higher doses may lead to adverse events such as QT prolongation and respiratory depression" - while those voting for the drug said they "saw potential in the pharmacokinetics of the drug and said it would likely have a lower risk of being abused due to the fact it is restricted to institutional settings. They also said the drug demonstrated reduced adverse effects compared with morphine, such as nausea and vomiting in clinical trials."

Overall, it seems that the time for oliceridine has not yet come. The November 2 PDUFA will probably be negative - not just because of the voting, which was close, but because the concerns expressed appear to be real and need further trials. The experts did call oliceridine a novel and unique new entity, and noted that there's a need for such medicines in the pain sector; so if not this year, but with better data, the drug will likely be approved in 1-2 years' time. Whether TRVN can accomplish that with a cash balance of less than $60 million as of now is another question.

