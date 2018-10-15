Yara: A Growing Fertilizer Company With Historically Strong Returns

Summary

Yara International is a giant and globally diversified fertilizer company, which gives it certain advantages.

The fertilizer industry is slowly recovering from the problems that it had a few years ago although it is not as strong as it once was.

Yara International has been aggressively streamlining and improving its operations in an effort to increase its EBITDA by $500 million by the end of the decade.

The company has also been engaging in acquisitions to boost its profitability.

As Yara has delivered average annual shareholder returns of 20% since its 2004 IPO, it may be worthy of research for inclusion in a portfolio.