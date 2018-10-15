After Snap's Epic Meltdown Is The Stock Still Overvalued?

Ultimately, whether Snap is still overvalued or not depends on the return of the company's user growth.

One thing is for certain, short interest is quite high, but paradoxically, Snap could become a takeover target.

From peak to trough Snap's share price has declined by roughly 78%, and losses have accelerated following the company's latest quarterly results.

Source: GaryVaynerchuck.com

Snap’s Epic Meltdown

There is no way around it, Snap’s (SNAP) meltdown has been epic. The struggling social media platform’s stock price has collapsed by about 78% from a post IPO high of nearly $30, to a low of just $6.46 in recent days. Snap’s market cap has cratered from over $30 billion, to under $9 billion, and many investors are still wondering if the company is overvalued.

Source: StockCharts.com

So, is Snap destined to continue to deteriorate? Could the stock crumble to an even lower level from here? Or could this be a significant opportunity to own Snap at a severely discounted share price?

User Growth or Lack Thereof

Let’s address the elephant in the room, the primary reason why Snap’s share price is now firmly in the mid-single digits, Snap’s declining user base. There is only one thing worse for a social networking company than a slowdown in user growth, and that is a declining user base. Unfortunately, due to a sloppy redesign of its app, this is exactly where Snap finds itself.

Snap’s worldwide active daily users declined for the first time ever from 191 million to 188 million in the latest quarter. Naturally, all eyes are now on next quarter’s numbers which are scheduled to be released on October 25th. This may be a make or break quarter for Snap, and the company needs to demonstrate that one quarter does not make a trend by reporting expanding user base numbers later this month.

Source: Statista.com

The silver lining is that Snap did a redesign of its redesign that received a warmer reception from users. However, the jury is still out on whether it will be sufficient to drive active user growth going forward.

Snap’s Demographic Advantage

Perhaps one of the most impressive factors regarding Snap is its extremely strong and loyal user base amongst young people. About 78% of all young Americans age 18-24 use Snap regularly, and a majority, about 71% use it multiple times each day. Additionally, 71% of all Snap users are under 34 years of age. Another interesting statistic is that 70% of all Snap users are female. People under the age of 25 use Snap for 40 minutes each day on average, which is more than Instagram for the same demographic.

Teens also love Snap. We can see that at 35% Snap is by far the most often visited social networking platform by teens in the U.S.

We can see that Snap is America's favorite platform to consume and create content on amongst young people.

Overall Snap appears to be the social networking platform of choice for young people. Naturally, this does not excuse the recent slide in daily users. However, it does suggest that the latest hiccup in growth may be a transitory phenomenon. Young users are sticky, early adopters that could become loyal long-term users of the platform which implies that the long-term growth picture may be healthier than current numbers suggest.

Snap’s Earnings Could Surprise Higher

Understandably, the most important factor for a relatively young company like Snap is the expansion of its user base. But revenues, monetization, and earnings are also relevant factors that should not be overlooked.

You wouldn’t tell it by looking at the company’s stock price but Snap has done a relatively good job surpassing revenue and EPS targets in recent quarters. For instance, Snap has surpassed EPS estimates in all three of its latest quarters by an average of about 17.4%.

Source: Nasdaq.com - The trend of beating EPS estimates could continue, and coupled with a return to user growth should benefit the stock price substantially.

Last quarter Snap beat EPS estimates by delivering a loss of 14 cents vs an expected loss of 17 cents. Moreover, the company delivered $262 million in revenues vs estimates of just $250 million. ARPU also rose to $1.40 vs estimates of $1.30.

So, despite the miss in user growth the company’s earnings beat estimates on many other key metrics. If the company can illustrate to investors that the company can return to user growth, its stock could explode much higher due to improvements in revenues and earnings.

Is Snap an Attractive Takeover Target?

Another factor to consider if you are thinking about trading this stock long or short is the potential for a buyout. Facebook (FB) is a dominant social networking force in the U.S., and worldwide. Facebook has also demonstrated that this business can be massively profitable, and the company is now one of the most powerful enterprises in the world.

There are a lot of tech giants that could easily afford to put in a bid for Snap. The company is now trading at a market cap of about $9 billion. Moreover, due to the company’s cash position Snap’s EV is only about $7 billion right now. This is incredibly cheap for a company with nearly 200 million active daily users.

Several companies including Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and others could potentially dish out $15 billion or so to own a legitimate competitor to Facebook’s Instagram. In the right hands and with the right management Snap could be an extremely valuable, and substantially profitable business in time.

A $15 billion bid would equate to about a 66% premium relative to where the company is trading at now. Also, $15 billion is not a great deal of capital for numerous large tech companies that may want to gain a foothold in the lucrative social networking space. I believe that if Snap can illustrate a return to user growth this quarter, the chance for a buy out bid of $15 - $20 billion increases substantially.

Short Interest High Enough for Substantial Squeeze

But right now, Snap has a lot of short interest, which is understandable given the stock’s recent trajectory that has brought shares lower and lower. As of late September, about 141 million shares were sold short. This is approximately 15% of total shares worth close to $1.5 billion, making Snap one of the biggest shorts out of any company.

Should a potential takeover company with an all-important earnings report coming up in a few weeks be shorted here? In my view, no. I would not short Snap, and besides, most of the easy money has already been made shorting the company. Risk reward is skewed to the upside here and Snap is an extremely dangerous short right now.

Snap’s Bottom Line

The bottom line is that despite the company’s share price meltdown Snap could still evolve into a highly valuable enterprise. A lot is riding on the company’s ability to return to user growth this quarter. My estimate is that the company will report a positive growth quarter, and will announce about 190 million active daily users, which should reflect positively on Snap’s shares.

A return to growth could also trigger a short squeeze in Snap’s shares, which could propel the stock substantially higher. Additionally, prospects for a buyout remain at these depressed levels regardless of what occurs on the earnings announcement.

Snap remains a relatively risky investment, and there is no guarantee that the company will return to growth this quarter, or will ever return to growth for that matter. Nevertheless, chances for improved growth in the future are substantial, and the risk reward dynamic is now tilted to the upside in my view.

Ultimately, whether Snap is still overvalued depends on the company's user growth or lack thereof. If the company's active users continue to slide or the user base plateaus then indeed Snap is still overvalued. However, if growth returns this quarter, even at a modest rate then the company is likely close to fair value right now. Additionally, if growth reaccelerates in the near future then the stock could be perceived as being undervalued here.

