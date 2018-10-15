The Big Question For GW Pharmaceuticals

Even if the company initially succeeds at convincing the market that Epidiolex is different because it's regulated, it must sustain this conviction for years for the product to succeed.

Epidiolex, GW Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:GWPH) pure cannabis plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD) product, is soon to hit the shelves. Its success or failure could have huge implications across the cannabis space.

After FDA approval and successful rescheduling by the Drug Enforcement Agency, the drug can now legally sell. But the crux of the issue is this: GW wants to price its product at a list price of $32,500 a year on the logic that, essentially, it’s only fair to price the CBD product in line with other branded anti-seizure therapies. The elephant in the room, of course, is that the laws of economics have nothing to do with fairness. They are what they are. Supply and demand.

The epic task GW has in front of it is to convince physicians, payers, and patients alike that Epidiolex is an entirely different product from CBD extracts you can get wholesale from a botanical supplier. From an economics standpoint, that would mean that it has an entirely different supply and demand curve, and therefore, a different price. If the company can do this successfully, Epidiolex can sell successfully at that $32,500 list price. If it can’t, then not only will GW be in trouble, but the business models of many cannabis-focused companies producing wholly plant-derived compounds could be questioned.

Here’s the math. The average dose of Epidiolex is 10mg/kg daily. The patients that will be taking this drug regularly are primarily children, as the drug is indicated for a rare form of childhood seizures. Let’s be very generous and give the average Epidiolex patient a weight of 50kg. That puts the average daily dose at half a gram a day, and this is probably an overestimation. 99% pure CBD extract can be acquired for about $14,000/kg, which would be enough for at least 2,000 days at the average daily dose, or about five and a half years' worth of product at less than half the annual price of Epidiolex. That translates to less than 10% of the proposed list price overall, and again, this is a generous estimation. It’s probably more like 5-7%. Even if we assume everyone is taking the maximum dose of 20mg/kg daily, tinker around with the average patient weight and we should still be in the same ball park.

GW’s basic approach here is to try to convince its clientele at every level of the Epidiolex supply chain that an FDA-approved product is guaranteed, whereas unregulated CBD extract you can find at a dispensary is not. You can hop over to the company's content page on this issue and decide for yourself if you’re convinced. Though, even if initially it succeeds in this marketing campaign, people will be free to test the difference themselves, and the free market will eventually decide if the two products have any meaningful practical difference that justifies a list price that is about 2,000% higher for the FDA-approved CBD as opposed to plain old unregulated CBD.

Granted, unregulated means that patients cannot be absolutely certain of its quality, but free market mechanisms tend to keep the best products viable, regulated by a government agency or not, and inferior ones tend to fail. So, not only will GW have the initial challenge of convincing payers to pony up the money and insurance companies to cover it, but the company will have to sustain this for years as the free market word gets out as to whether Epidiolex is in reality different from the best and cheapest standard CBD extract available or not.

True, there is the issue of legality, but this will inexorably become less and less of an issue as time passes. More and more states are legalizing cannabis both recreationally and even more so medically, meaning CBD products are going to become more and more easily available, bringing their price down even further and putting even more pressure on GW to justify the Epidiolex price differential.

GW may succeed, at least initially. The longer-term question is, of course, how long can it sustain that success before unregulated CBD extract encroaches irreversibly on the Epidiolex market?

The company has been losing money since its inception and has increased by nearly 20x since 2013. If Epidiolex succeeds, its market cap could be justified. However, if it underwhelms and struggles to shake off competition from unregulated CBD extracts, it won't trade at current valuations for long. I'd say the capital markets will give GW two years maximum to prove its business model or the stock could be revalued negatively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.