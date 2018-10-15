At 13.0x TTM P/E, Spread Some J.M. Smucker Into Your Portfolio

J.M. Smucker's (SJM) shares are looking like a tasty bargain for long-term value investors as they are currently trading at 13.0x trailing-twelve month EPS (based on management's adjusted fiscal-year 2018 EPS of $7.96 with the non-recurring benefit from the U.S. income tax reform removed). At Friday's closing price of $103.16, the company is well off its highs in 2016 of around $150. Along with the reasonable valuation, SJM currently comes with a sweet 3.3% dividend yield.

SJM data by YCharts

This adjusted EPS figure is not to be taken lightly as value-oriented "Intelligent Investors" must keep in mind that for current year valuations, they must back out last year's effects due to the income tax reform. Looking at the TTM P/E, readers might see 8.64x P/E, but this would be incorrect. Also, 12.1x forward P/E based on the midpoint of management's fiscal-year 2019 guidance of $8.53 adjusted EPS.

An Introduction to the Company

Since being founded in 1897 with apple butter as its first product, the company has grown to have sales of $7.5B in 2017. With brands from Smucker jams, Jif peanut butter, Meow Mix and Milk-Bone pet foods, as well as Folgers coffee, the company has staple products in many North American consumers' shelves. The founding Smucker family continues to lead the company with Mark Smucker being named to the CEO position in 2016, which marked the fifth generation of family leadership. Family ownership can be looked on poorly by some due to the potential unfair treatment of minority shareholders or lack of desire to ever sell the business to an acquirer. However, I view this as a positive factor as I believe it brings the responsible stewardship and vision desired in long-term investments.

The company seems to have stayed relevant and by constantly keeping its portfolio of brands fresh. While larger food giant Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) might have had a recent distribution deal with Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), J.M. Smucker has a distribution deal for Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) coffee in grocery stores since 2015. The company continuously works to keep its brand portfolio in line with consumer tastes with small bolt-on acquisitions such as Ainsworth Pet Nutrition in 2018, Sahale Snacks in 2014, or Rowland Coffee Roasters in 2011 to bring trendy upscale and healthy products into the portfolio. However, J.M. Smucker is also not opposed to large transformational acquisitions such as its $6.0B acquisition of Big Hearts Pet Brands in 2015 to bring the company into the pet nutrition segment.

A Profitable Company

As a consumer staples company with many household brands, J.M. Smucker has had a profitable and growing past, with revenue and EPS growing at an average annual rate of 11.3% and 14.7% over the past decade. In terms of profitability, J.M. Smucker has achieved high return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) that have averaged 10.6% and 7.7% over the past decade respectively. This level of profitability is below my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, but the fact that the company has nice positive and growing cash flows in my opinion shows that it seems able to maintain and grow its intrinsic value. And at the end of the day, value is what you pay for that equity with a 10.6% return.

Source data from Morningstar

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $41.71 in 2008 to $69.73 in the TTM period. When combined with the dividends paid out from equity, the average growth has been very similar to the ROE with 10.6% annually growth in book value plus dividends paid to shareholders. That being said, it is important to note how much acquisitions have assisted in growth at the company. In the most recent Q1 2019 quarterly results, management noted that without the Ainsworth acquisition, net organic sales declined by 1% as the industry is faced with consumers looking for healthier choices in their diet. That being said, even with acquisitions being part of the capital budget, EPS has been increasing, which looks to represent smart acquisitions with no dilution of shareholders.

What about the debt?

Many companies with large debt loads are getting beat up in today's rising rate market. Fortunately, the debt load at Smucker is very conservative at only 2.2x financial leverage and interest coverage at a comfortable 5.6x. Debt levels have risen over the past decade as the company has pursued acquisitions. To keep debt levels sustainable, management will have to slow down a bit and keep acquisitions to a bolt-on size that can be financed with cash flow from operations. In the past few years that looks to have been happening as both financial leverage and share count have fallen from their 2014 highs of 2.4x.

Source data from Morningstar

Supporting acquisitions has been a slightly rising share count averaging 3.5% annually over the past decade and increasing leverage from 1.7x in 2008 to 2.2x recently. In between acquisitions, the company has always had share buybacks as part of its returns to shareholders. For fiscal years 2017 and 2018, SJM bought back an average 2.6% annually of its shares.

Price Ratios & Potential Returns

J.M. Smucker is a solid company and its valuation is appealing compared to some of its competitors in the consumer staples product space. When looking at steady growth companies such as J.M. Smucker, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how SJM's market valuation compares to competitors General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN), I have placed them all side-by-side.

As can be seen, J.M. Smucker's market valuation reflects quite favorably to its peers, and its average revenue and EPS growth have been at the top of the pack. SJM's PEG ratios of 1.1x (revenue) and 0.8x (EPS) are also well below Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x, as a PEG ratio over 2x suggests that earnings growth in this steady growth company is not priced in for the long-term.

The P/E of 12.1x can also be expressed as an 8.3% earnings yield, which is respectable in its own right. However, investors can also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history of growth. Adding 3% to represent J.M. Smucker growing alongside GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 11.3%. In the midterm, the company's low leverage ratio gives it more room for share repurchases and bolt-on acquisitions to drive EPS growth possibly beyond this 3% level as it has been able to achieve in recent years.

Source data from Morningstar

I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 10.6% over the past decade and shares currently trading at a price to book value of 1.5 when the price is $103.16, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 7.2% for an investor's equity at that $103.16 purchase price, if history repeats itself. While this is below the 9% that I'd like to see, adding the same 3% long-term growth rate could increase this yield to 10.2%.

Conclusion

J.M. Smucker is a solid consumer staples company with many daily use brands in its portfolio. The shares are looking like a good bargain for long-term value investors currently trading at 13.0x adjusted trailing-twelve-month EPS and they sport a nice 3.3% dividend yield. While the company's organic revenue seems to have been stalling in recent years, as consumers look for healthier choices, the company seems able to keep its portfolio fresh with bolt-on acquisitions. The debt load also seems quite reasonable and gives the company the ability to continue to support growth with small acquisitions as part of its capital budget.

