What Does The New Makoko Discovery Mean For Ivanhoe Mines?

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) haven't done well this year. They are 37% down year-to-date. On January 25, the share price peaked at $3.55. But only several days later it started to collapse, due to the increased political risks in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The damage was caused mainly by the new mining tax code that introduced a 50% super-profit tax and also elevated copper, cobalt, and gold royalties. Ivanhoe's share price dipped to the $2.2 level pretty quickly. Further pressure came from the commodity markets when copper and zinc experienced a notable price weakness. On August 20, Ivanhoe's shares recorded a multi-year low at $1.53. Although the share price was able to recover and return back over the $2 level, it is still well below the January levels.

A simple look at the price chart doesn't show it, but Ivanhoe Mines was able to keep on developing its three world-class projects pretty successfully. The February resource estimate has shown that the Kamoa-Kakula deposit is bigger than Grasberg and it is still open in several directions. In May, the company announced that it was able to secure a long-term water supply for the South African Platreef platinum-palladium-gold-copper-nickel project. Also a meaningful progress at the Kipushi mine was announced in May. In July, a new strategic investor, CITIC Metals, a daughter company of CITIC Limited (OTCPK:CTPCF) (OTCPK:CTPCY) was announced. CITIC purchased new shares of Ivanhoe Mines for C$723 million ($556 million). Moreover, Zijin Mining used its anti-dilution rights and purchased additional shares worth C$78 million ($60 million). Yes, this transaction led to a share dilution. On the other hand, it provided a meaningful amount of money needed to finance the simultaneous development of three big projects and also the massive exploration programs.

On October 8, Ivanhoe Mines announced that at the Platreef Project, in a depth of 780 meters below the surface, the top of the deposit was reached. However, probably the most exciting news was released several days earlier. On October 1, the discovery of a brand new copper deposit was announced.

The Makoko deposit

The discovery of the Makoko deposit was announced on October 1. The deposit is situated to the north-west of the Kamoa-Kakula project, on Ivanhoe's 100%-owned Western Foreland exploration licenses. According to the news release, Ivanhoe Mines started drilling the exploration target in Q3 2017. Since then, more than 50 holes were drilled. Right now, the deposit covers an area of 4.5 x 1.5 kilometers and it is still open along strike and down dip.

Source: Ivanhoe Mines

However, as can be seen in the map above, the Western Foreland properties are quite extensive, covering an area of 700 km2, but relatively fragmented. Unfortunately, the company hasn't stated where exactly is the new discovery situated. As a result, it is hard to say how much space for drilling is left before Ivanhoe reaches the boundary of its exploration license.

The best drill holes include DMKK_DD004 (3.94 meters grading 5.46% copper, from 306 meters), DMKK_DD017 (4.64 meters grading 4.88% copper, from 471.7 meters), DMKK_DD023 (7.22 meters grading 3.86% copper, from 404.72 meters), DMKK_DD025 (3 meters grading 7.61% copper, from 406 meters), DMKK_DD029 (6.99 meters grading 3.7% copper, from 491 meters), DMKK_DD034 (16.23 meters grading 2.06% copper, from 706 meters) or DMKK_DD046 (9.39 meters grading 6.51% copper, from 523.51 meters).

Of course, the above-mentioned intersections belong to the best ones. There are also many intersections ranging from 3 to 10 meters with copper grades of 1-2%. However, on average, the overall copper grades may be similar to Kamoa and Kakula deposits. The Kamoa deposit contains indicated resources of 43 billion lb copper, at a copper grade of 2.57% and inferred resources of 8.2 billion lb copper, at a copper grade of 1.85%. The Kakula deposit contains indicated resources of 37.7 billion lb copper, at a copper grade of 2.92% and inferred resources of 4.7 billion lb copper, at a copper grade of 1.9%. Also the average vertical thickness of Makoko's orebody may turn out to be similar to Kamoa and Kakula. At Kamoa, the average vertical thickness is 5.5 meters (indicated resources) and 3.8 meters (inferred resources). At Kakula, it is 10.8 meters and 7.3 meters respectively. The average thickness of true widths intersected at Makoko by drill holes reported on October 1, is approximately 5.15 meters.

It is too soon to speculate about the future Makoko resource estimate. Right now, it seems like Ivanhoe has discovered another world-class copper deposit. But even if it is smaller than Kamoa or Kakula, it provides various future opportunities for Ivanhoe Mines. First of all, the deposit is 100%-owned. Ivanhoe Mines had to partner Kamoa-Kakula, as the project was simply too big for a junior explorer/developer to finance. However, after Kamoa-Kakula, Platreef and Kipushi are up and running, Ivanhoe will be drowning in cash. Enough cash to develop Makoko on its own.

Another option is to sell Makoko or at least a part of it. The proceeds from the sale could be used to finance a part of Ivanhoe's CAPEX needs and limit any potential future equity financings. Of course, the later the potential sale occurs, the better, assuming that Ivanhoe is able to keep expanding the deposit. It is also possible to speculate that Ivanhoe could make a spin-off of Makoko and the Western Foreland properties. This could be the best option how to unlock Makoko's value.

Conclusion

If Ivanhoe's properties were situated in a better jurisdiction, its share price would be much higher. The Makoko discovery is a great news, as it provides several interesting options. The problem is that although it further supports the long-term potential of Ivanhoe Mines, there are other, more important factors, driving share price of the company right now. Despite all of the positive developments, the political risks keep on weighing on Ivanhoe Mines and the other companies with significant exposure to the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is possible to expect that this situation will last at least by the end of this year when the Congolese presidential elections should take place. Right now, it is really hard to predict what will follow. Probably the best outcome would be the victory of Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, who is supported by the current president. His victory could ensure relative continuity and stability of the economic environment which should be good for Ivanhoe Mines.

