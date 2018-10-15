Yep, The Fed's Going Too Far, And Trump Has A Point: Analysis

Note: nothing in this article implies approval or disapproval of anything about Donald Trump other than his current opinion of Fed policy.

In addition, a chart showing extreme leverage amongst margin speculators is presented, which poses crash risk if liquidity and sentiment go south simultaneously.

This article reviews the underlying issues and provides some of the presidential comments; then provides certain data to support my view that Trump's basic point is valid.

Based on commentary I have been providing since Q2 2017, the Fed was taking a big risk by raising rates while also deflating the base money supply.

Introduction - what the Fed is doing

Beginning last October, the Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, has begun an unprecedented program in which it does not limit itself to traditional changes in interest rates, in this case an increase to - appropriately - let the cost of short term credit increase now that nominal GDP has been rising faster.

The Fed has also bundled the standard rate hike program with an unprecedented shrinkage of what is variously termed its balance sheet, base money, excess bank reserves, or related terms.

Doing both together is more aggressive and more challenging to the markets and economy than the two-step process the Fed took during the Great Recession and its aftermath. The Fed first took short term rates to near-zero. Later, it engaged in repeated expansion of its balance sheet/base money/excess reserves via exercises in "money printing." It sanitized this old-fashioned monetary inflation with the pseudo-scientific term Quantitative Easing, or QE. Now the Fed has ramped up its destruction of bank reserves from a starting and minor level of $10 B/month to a current $50 B/month. JPMorgan Chase called this out in its Q3 conference call by describing what is really happening in the world of finance now:

Deposits were down 8% year-on-year, reflecting migration into investments with us, and down 5% sequentially including seasonality.

In a normal environment, bank deposits almost never drop in a strong bank, and certainly not a huge 8% yoy. Normally, if GDP increases 6% yoy, so will bank deposits, and if JPM is indeed gaining share, its bank deposits should have increased 8-10% yoy. Thus an 8% drop is huge.

I believe that only reverse QE can account for this: and the program has just begun to roll.

As a reminder (skip this paragraph if you know the drill), with reverse QE, the matured bonds the Fed holds (or, held since they have matured) have gotten replaced by newly-issued bonds. With the Fed no longer creating new money ("QE 1.5") to buy the rolled-over debt, the rest of us have to take our bank deposits and buy the new debt that is replacing the old debt. Thus our bank deposits - individuals and institutional investors alike - decline as the Fed shrinks the base money supply by no longer rolling over its maturing bonds up to to the $50 B/month level (which it previously did by creating new money out of thin air). Note: above $50/B month, if there is that much in the way of maturing bonds, the Fed is continuing to print new money to continue to buy rolled-over debt or other new debt.

Why keep focusing on this topic?

Here's why: I believe this shrinkage of bank deposits matters to traders and long term investors alike because of how little attention is being paid to it by the financial media as well as profession investors and, even, the Fed. It seems as though almost everybody is in a time warp and just keeps obsessing over how many 1/4% rate hikes the Fed will do. Yes, rate hikes matter, but not nearly as much as people think. After all, higher costs to borrowers from rate hikes are matched pari passu by increased returns to lenders. So in the top-down view of things, all the Fed is doing by increasing borrowing costs is normalizing the relationship between borrower and lender, which has favored borrowers for the past 9-10 years. Sure, in the short run, if an industry has pumped up sales due to cheap borrowing costs, it is hurt by rate increases. But this is balanced because at the same time, e.g., I and probably most people reading this get higher returns on our savings or new bonds we purchase. It balances, though the structure of economic activity is affected adversely for a while as savings/investment increase versus debt-fueled consumption. Of course, if the Fed overdoes the rate hikes, a recession or near-recession could result that would benefit few aside from short-sellers.

The above is all well-understood. Little has changed in the rate hike/rate cut dynamic since the modern, post-World War II financial system became entrenched, especially after the Korean War when the Fed had become much more independent of its political creators and (former) overlords.

What's known should be "in" the markets, so while I watch it, I don't have much to say publicly about it.

However, the ongoing and unique, experimental monetary deflation has gotten so little attention, I think its effects are probably not "in" asset prices. That's why I keep banging this drum.

I've been talking about this reversal of QE long before it was on the radar screen, probably beginning back on May 30, 2017. Then, I wrote a questioning article, Finally, The Fed Fights The Stock Market? which made these points in the introductory Summary (emphasis added now):

The Fed has been trying to get back toward a "normal" monetary policy stance for some time.

Influential and well-connected Fed head John Williams recently outlined the Fed's thinking, which is for a very large shrinkage of its balance sheet.

My view is that, if implemented, this would tend to have significant effects on reversing P/E expansion seen recently, or at least in inhibiting further P/E expansion going forward.

Moving on to the builder-financier-president's politically-charged critique of the Fed. After presenting some quotes, I'll discuss why I think the Prez is basically correct on this one point, and how that may be very relevant to asset prices, especially stock prices, and also to the real economy.

What Trump said

Per CNBC, after landing in Erie Pa. for a rally, the president pulled no punches, saying:

"I think the Fed is making a mistake. They are so tight. I think the Fed has gone crazy."

I would disagree with the "gone crazy" part and quibble whether "so tight" is precise terminology, but those are Trumpisms. The "making a mistake" is his main, and perhaps increasingly mainstream, criticism.

CNBC went on to note that this was the second day in a row for a Trump criticism of the Fed:

Trump's comments on the central bank Wednesday came a day after he said he did not like what they were doing in terms of monetary policy. On Tuesday, Trump noted: "We don't have to go as fast." He also said he did not want the economy to slow "even a little bit" when there are no signs of inflation.

Now, of course there are some signs of inflation, but that again is a Trumpism. He wants rapid growth, and he may be looking at the price of gold (GLD), which has gone nowhere for about 8 years, as a reflection of "no signs of inflation."

Also from the CNBC piece, here is part of what impelled the presidential public criticism:

Following the central bank's move to hike rates a third time this year, Fed Chair Powell said in an interview with PBS that U.S. monetary policy is "far from neutral," suggesting front-end rates have further room to rise. "Interest rates are still accommodative, but we're gradually moving to a place where they will be neutral," Powell said. "We may go past neutral, but we're a long way from neutral at this point, probably."

Around the same time, a different Fed honcho also floated the idea that the Fed should now move to a restrictive rather than "easy" or "accommodative" policy stance.

I have two points to make right now on the above:

First point: I think it's clear that a growth-oriented president who is channeling Reagan's tax cuts, guns and butter policies would want to forestall the Fed getting tighter. I think that it's good public policy for the public to hear the Trumpian views on Fed policy, given his goal to increase GDP to higher rates and given his background in the ultimate credit-dependent business of real estate.

Second point: none of the above commentary from Trump and the Fed refers to reverse QE. I find that interesting. As usual, the public discussion is all about interest rates (important but a bit jejune and formulaic). This is just one more reason that I'm banging the gong about the likely effects of reversing QE.

Here's why I agree with Trump's main points.

Promises made, promises broken

Ever since FDR's New Deal, the Prime Directive of Federal monetary/economic policy has been to prevent deflation. When the Fed performed the first QE, it was to fight deflation. Even my friends from the hard-money Austrian School had little adverse to say about QE, but when it suddenly became QE 1 (i.e., when QE 2 was announced in H2 2010), the criticisms began (I concurred). And when QE 3 - which for a while was called QE to infinity - was announced in Q3 of 2012, when there was neither deflation nor recession, it was apparent to all that "inflate we must" was the guiding principle of monetary policy.

Now, when there is no compelling reason to shrink bank deposits by a multi-trillion dollar amount, I think that the Fed is violating what has been its Prime Directive since approximately 1933.

What gives? Wasn't the Fed complaining seemingly yesterday about "lowflation," that (strange in my view) inflation was too low? Now it wants monetary deflation rather than what is a moderately restrictive policy of holding its balance sheet unchanged?

So I argue that just on the important matter of consistency, the Fed should simply hold its balance sheet stable and let real growth and inflation increase bank deposits make what are currently "excess" bank reserves turn into "required" reserves. It will take years for that to happen, but so what?

Remember the Depression of 1937?

What is sometimes called the Depression within the (Great) Depression, the Fed agrees that when it got worried about inflation (yes, it really did) in 1936, it contributed substantially to the next Depression. The Fed discussed this a few years ago:

Recession of 1937–38 May 1937–June 1938 Lasting from May 1937 until June 1938, this recession was America’s third-worst downturn of the 20th century. With real GDP dropping 10 percent and unemployment hitting 20 percent, it was less severe than the recessions of 1920 and 1929.

This brief article describes what the Fed did:

According to the literature on the subject, the possible causes of that recession were a contraction in the money supply caused by Federal Reserve and Treasury Department policies and contractionary fiscal policies. In 1936, to prevent an “injurious credit expansion,” Fed policymakers doubled reserve requirement ratios to soak up banks’ excess reserves (which is money above the amount banks were required to hold as a fraction of customers’ deposits) (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis 1936). Excess reserves averaged about $500 million in 1933. Remarkably, they swelled from $859 million in December 1933 to over $3.3 billion in December 1935 (Roose 1954).

I think this is a similar situation to today. Doubling reserve requirements in 1937 took money out of circulation and changed the mindset of banks just as shrinking bank deposits does something that shrinking bank deposits does by suddenly forcing us to buy debt that the Fed was buying tons of a year ago.

What about "contractionary" government policies then versus

"stimulative" policies since the Great Recession, both with the Obama-era large deficits and then the larger Trump-era deficits? Does that make reverse QE safer than the doubling of reserve requirements in 1936-7?

I don't think so. If the government increases its spending one year by $0.5 T while leaving its revenues unchanged (Obama-type policy), or leaves its spending unchanged while decreasing its revenues by $0.5 T (Trump-type policy), in either case it must withdraw an additional $0.5 T from the pool of savings (bank deposits) to finance the greater deficit. The first of those examples is more what happened under Obama, and the second is more of what is happening under Trump. But, in either case...

The missing $0.5 T from the private sector would have done something else with the money, i.e. private spending/lending.

So I would consider the 1937-8 recession as a worrisome template for today's reverse QE policy and put fiscal policy as a secondary or minor point at most.

The message of the marketplace and fundamentals is becoming clearer

Having seen enough of successful politicians, economists and other prognosticators to know that a cautious policy that embraces a certain degree of uncertainty makes a lot of sense, I have been restrained in my comments about reverse QE until now. But the current Fed policy looks to me to be too strong at this point, for two conjoined reasons.

First, market technicals.

It's unusual for the FANGs to fall while value stocks also fall outside of a recession. But that's what's been going on now for several weeks for all the FANGs and most of the Q's (QQQ), and for months for value stocks.

That sort of action is more like a liquidation event than a healthy rotation. With bonds not really rallying, and commodities quiescent except for what is as of now a one-day wonder rally during last week's stock plunge, the thesis that the Fed is taking the punch bowl away from the markets as a whole holds up well so far.

Now, if the economic data were truly booming, that would be one thing, but it's not, and thus the markets may be reflecting a changing economic trend courtesy in large part due to the combination of both of the Fed's tightening programs.

Fist, housing:

The three big banks that reported Q3 earnings Friday did not have good things to say about home mortgage lending; home builder stocks (ITB) continued their downtrend. A lot of "somebody's" are seeing something wicked this way coming in the sector.

Plus, as in 2005-6 as the seeds of the Great Recession were being sown, autos are in the tank (sorry, couldn't resist the pun). Not only are the stocks down, but look at the following chart from Doug Short's blog (created by Jill Mislinski):

This sort of downtrend seen, which began in 2015 with the de facto Fed tightening when it ended QE 3 in 2014, has never reverted to an uptrend when the Fed was in a tightening cycle, and an auto sales downtrend often provided an early recession warning.

So: we are seeing monetary deflation (at the base money level) and warning signs in the two major credit-dependent industries, housing and autos. Thus the markets may be reflecting a new downturn in major parts of the economy. If so, the Fed should pause its tightening before it has to reverse course and ease.

Now, I'm not a bear on the economy overall, but as a market participant, I perceive that...

Even the good news on the economy is not too great for financial assets

Especially if you ignore the effects of the Arab oil embargo during the Great Recession of 1973-5, it turns out that while the stock and bond markets laid twin eggs during the Great Stagflation (1966-82), the standard of living for most people got a lot better. Mrs. DoctoRx recalls entering the workforce as a junior accountant in the stagflation era and finding jobs plentiful, despite an inflation-riddled, choppy economy. Something like that may be back. Just one of several examples was described by Markets Insider last week:

Walgreens (WBA) is raising wages and it's all because of Trump's tax cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that it will make investments around $150 million to boost mainly its in-store wages in fiscal 2019 in the light of favorable tax reforms.

Walgreens CFO said Thursday that the increase in store wages was "in light of the favorable tax reforms in the US." The announcement marks a 50% increase in company's investment towards wages which was announced in March...

That sounds pretty good... but it may not be so hot for stock prices, as the article then shows:

... the investments will result in a headwind of approximately $0.12 a share, or two percentage points of earnings-per-share growth for the coming fiscal year. [Note: see WBA's prepared remarks from conference call.] US retailers are scrambling to keep workers as they look for opportunities with higher pay and attractive benefits... there were 757,000 retail-job openings across the United States in July, which is about 100,000 more than a year ago. The surge in the number of retail jobs has allowed workers the opportunity to move around within the industry. As a result, companies are raising wages to try and retain workers.

Thus: on one hand, reversal of QE should lead to less cash around to bid up the prices of financial assets.

But: at the same time, wage pressures described above imply shrinking corporate profit margins.

So: lower P/E's to accompany less-than-expected earnings?

A final reason to consider risk-off in the stock market (SPY)

If we could be in a situation where the double-barreled, possibly not-fully-appreciated Fed policy which makes one think of 1937 is bringing P/E's down while economic forces are finally giving labor more like its historical bargaining power - implying higher "profits" for labor but shrinking profit margins for corporations - then there is a lot of reason to think that the SPY will have trouble rising in price even if healthy sales growth continues. (There is also reason to worry about that growth continuing if the Fed stays too tight for too long.)

Let's say the markets go flat for a year or two, which is no big deal. The SPY endured that sort of thing more than once in the Obama years and all was well soon enough.

One difference between now and then is that there is more hot money now in the markets. As Doug Short/Jill Mislinski describe, there is a massive amount of margin out there, and I think most of it is bullish.

From Sept. 26, Margin Debt and the Market:

This chart shows a massive amount of leverage relative to the SPY. Please see the linked blog post for more charts.

What will happen if liquidity conditions worsen?

They can worsen from the Fed's reverse QE and from the Fed's rate hikes.

Then they can worsen just because in a capitalist economy, business can turn down without warning. All it took were slowdowns in growth rates to cause about 20% drops in the S&P 500 in 1998 and 2011 and a 30%+ drop in 1987.

All that could force leveraged longs to liquidate, also pressured by higher costs of being on margin.

So, the bears and even inveterate crash-callers have a reasonable point or two for a change.

The market structure and evolving Fed policy both suggest a higher-than-usual chance of sellers becoming more motivated and margined longs becoming disorderly if they.

Concluding comments: it's not all about the Fed, but a lot is

The stock market responds to innumerable inputs. One of them is the level of short term credit, which is largely set by fiat by the Federal Reserve. Another, and a very important one, is liquidity conditions at any given level of interest rates.

Both of the above points are bearish on trend for the SPY right now, as well as for bond prices (i.e., biased toward higher rates).

The issue of wage pressure raised by WBA and many others is also bearish for profit margins, though bullish for sales. That situation has often led to sluggish stock price trends and higher interest rates.

In addition to the above three points discussed above, there are all the other inputs to financial markets to consider, ranging from the many other business and financial fundamentals to investor psychology.

However, today's piece has covered enough ground to be respectful of both your time and mine and not get into those other considerations. I'll just point out that I'm a long-only investor; the last time I commented on my personal asset allocation was several months ago, when I mentioned that I was approximately 1/3 in stocks, 1/3 in bonds and 1/3 in cash. Things have not changed a lot in that regard for me between then and now, but they may of course change in any way without notice.

In summary, long before President Trump commented on current monetary policy, I have been suggesting that the Fed's reversal of QE would provide a headwind for markets. I now update that by agreeing with Trump that the Fed is "making a mistake" and that the Fed "doesn't have to go as fast."

(Saying the above does not imply anything about my other views of President Trump and his administration.)

The late, great Martin Zweig often put a coda to the long workweek of Mrs. DoctoRx and her lucky significant other by opining on Wall Street Week on Friday nights around 8:50 PM to not fight either the Fed or the tape. (Mrs. DoctoRx used to gauge the level of risk in the market by counting the number and depth of wrinkles on his impressive forehead.)

In my humble opinion, those principles were valid then and remain appropriate ones today. Everybody can decide the message of the tape (i.e., the technicals) for themselves. But I now think it's finally fair to say that market and economic data together show the Fed is at this point probably making a mistake by continuing its two-fisted or double-barreled tightening program. Rate hikes alone without monetary deflation may have been enough from Day 1, and at this point, with housing perhaps topping and autos moving downhill, even the rate hikes could now reasonably be paused. They teach drivers to come to a full stop at stop signs, look around, and proceed only when it is safe to do so. I would say the same now to the Fed. Please...

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday afternoon, SPY at $275.95 at Friday's close.

