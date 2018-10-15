Here's The Price I'll Start Buying PNC Financial

Introduction

On May 9th, 2018, I published an article titled "How Far Could PNC Financial Fall?". In that article, I warned investors that even though PNC Financial (PNC) was a great company, the stock price has historically been subject to deep cyclical drawdowns. Here is the table of PNC's historical drawdown data I shared in the original article:

I noted in the article that PNC's stock had experienced regular drawdowns in the 40-70% range over the course of the past 40 years and that the stock price usually tended to start falling before the actual economy went into recession. Because of this tendency for the stock to fall before the economy itself, and also because I thought we were probably getting late in the business cycle, I suggested that PNC owners consider rotating out of the stock and into something more defensive. My suggested defensive alternative investment at the time was the PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV). Here is how the two investments have performed since the article was published:

Thus far, the defensive alternative SPLV has performed precisely as it was expected to. While the market was rising, it performed much better than cash, and when the market dropped, it fell significantly less than the PNC stock did. Now let me explain a little bit more about the overall strategy.

Long-Only Rotational Strategy

For most investments, I try to let the strategy and the process do the heavy lifting. I spend as much time refining and developing strategies and processes as I do analyzing individual stocks. This is because if I can simply avoid psychological mistakes and be disciplined with the process and the research, I know that I can produce superior market returns as long as I get enough opportunities and my bets aren't too concentrated. Charlie Munger's philosophy of mistake avoidance is so ingrained into my psyche at this point, the vast majority of my time is spent not coming up with "winning" investments but simply trying to avoid below-average investments. And if one can avoid below-average investments, they will by definition produce above-average results.

So, when developing this cyclical strategy, instead of asking the more common question of "How much could this stock rise?," I asked, "How far could this stock fall?". When I combined that question with a rejection of the popular assumption that volatility equals risk, I was able to develop a fairly unique strategy for evaluating stocks that had a history of high cyclicality. By getting defensive and rotating out of cyclical stocks near the top of the cycle, I realized it would create a high probability to purchase more shares, without paying any more money, near the bottom of the cycle. As long as the company was above average quality, I worked under the assumption that the business would likely recover from the downturn and so would the stock price.

In just the five short months since my original PNC article, we can now at least get a taste for how the strategy works in practice. If someone owned 100 shares of PNC stock back on May 9th and sold those shares to buy SPLV, they could now sell SPLV and, without adding any additional money, buy ~123 shares of PNC. Whatever future stock appreciation PNC might experience from this point forward, whether it be 10 years, 20 years or 30 years into the future. The shareholder who rotated out and then back in would be ~23% richer as long as the stock eventually recovered its previous highs.

One can, of course, be as aggressive as they wish with the strategy. But as we can see from the results already this year, the strategy can work. What I want to try to do is maximize the number of shares gained at no additional cost. The way I try to do that is by using historical downturns to estimate at what price we have both reasonable odds of seeing the stock fall to, and reasonable odds of seeing the stock price recover from in a timely manner.

Typically, we see that PNC experiences two different types of historical drawdowns, relatively moderate ones in which it falls about 40% from its peak price like it experienced in 1979, 1993, 1998, and 2001, and relatively deep ones like it experienced in 1987 and 2007 in which the stock price falls around 70%. Unfortunately, I don't have a really good read on which of those two options PNC's next downturn will be, but it seems reasonable to me to assume there are good odds that the stock price will fall 40% or more and above average odds that it will eventually recover. Measuring from peak to peak, the longest the stock price has ever gone without experiencing a 40% drop was 11 years, from 1979 to 1987, and we are now at 11 years from 2007 to 2018.

As we can see in the chart above, from its peak closing price in March, PNC is already down -23.5% off its highs. There have been times in the past that PNC bounced off an initial drop like this, and in 2008 it even, ever so slightly, recovered its high. But in those cases, the stock eventually took a deep dive down to 70%, and that's not something I want to get caught up in while trying to squeeze a 20% gain out of a stock near the peak of the market. So, I'm going to play it safe and set 40% as my first entry point, which is a price target of $98.15.

I went through and looked a bunch of factors to see if I could find something that might tip us off as to whether we could expect a shallow or deep cycle from PNC this time around. I tried to factor in "Time Until Bottom" to see if there was some way to avoid buying shallow during a deep drawdown, and I couldn't find anything I felt was reliable enough to be actionable. Ultimately, I think it's a coin-flip if PNC drops 40%, whether the stock price rebounds or continues going considerably deeper than that. With that said, though, let's examine what our returns would have been if we invested after a 40% drop in price during PNC's previous downcycles.

For this data, I assume the stock was purchased after it had declined 40% from its highs and then sold after it recovered its previous peak stock price. So, for each investment, the pure return is ~67% and they do not include dividends. I annualize that return and then compare it to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically this would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized. For a couple of purchase dates, PNC dropped dramatically on the day it crossed the 40% threshold. For those dates, I used the closing price at the end of the day because I don't have access to historical intraday prices.

Year Decline Started Date of Purchase Date of Sale Months Held Annualized Return S&P Annualized Return Alpha to S&P 500 Annualized 1987 6/22/1990 2/27/1992 20 40.20% 9.86% 30.34% 1993 11/16/1994 11/1/1996 24 33.50% 25.58% 7.92% 1998 2/24/2000 9/13/2000 7 114.86% 16.65% 98.21% 2001 7/18/2002 2/13/2006 43 18.70% 12.07% 6.63% 2007 11/20/2008 7/5/2013 56 14.36% 25.05% -10.69%

Overall, throughout history, we would have done very well investing after a 40% drop in the price of PNC stock. In four out of five instances, if we would have bought and held until a full recovery, we would have outperformed the S&P 500 index over the same period. The one exception to that would have been the Great Recession. In this time period, we would have underperformed at a rate of about -10% per year for nearly five years until recovery. That's pretty bad. But what is important to remember here is that my strategy calls for using two entry points. Having a second entry point after a 65% drop in price would have gotten us into both the 1987 and 2007 downcycles. Let's see what the results of those two theoretical investments would have done for us.

Year Date of Purchase Date of Sale Annualized Return S&P 500 Annualized Return Alpha to S&P 500 Annualized Return Alpha to S&P 500 Including 1st Investment 1987 10/15/1990 2/27/1992 144.15% 27.36% 116.79% 73.57% 2007 1/20/2009 7/5/2013 54.47% 22.82% 31.65% 10.48%

Making a second equally weighted purchase after a 65% price decline would have produced solid alpha compared to the S&P 500 index in all years. Even when we include with the first purchase that was made after the 40% decline, the strategy would have returned 10.48% more alpha from the 2007 decline if my math is correct. So, this seems like a pretty solid strategy for PCN Financial.

Weightings

I almost always use two predetermined entry points for cyclical stocks. Please keep in mind, though, that even though I give exact prices for entry points, that in the end, everything I do in my analysis is an estimate. Sometimes if I'm going on vacation or something and I'm not going to be near a computer for several days, I'll put a market order in for a stock that is getting close to my buy price, but most of the time I watch the price as it gets close to my buy price and just use my best judgment on when to pull the trigger. If the stock is falling like a rock, I don't feel that I have to get in front of it midday at my exact price. (Interestingly, while researching PNC's stock price history, two of the entry point dates were days in which the stock price dropped double digits in one day, and one of them it dropped over 20% in one day. Those are not days you would have wanted to jump in midday at an exact predetermined price). Conversely, if it feels like a stock is making a bottom near my buy price, I might get in early. That's what happened with Cummins (CMI). I had written an article like this one and set a buy price of $126, but the stock felt like it made a bottom before that so I bought at $131.

That said, I think producing a non-fuzzy number is important to help keep my focus and not let emotions get too much in the way of making decisions. This is especially important for my second entry point, which I use for a couple of reasons. Sometimes, like with PNC, there are two possible historical scenarios, one a shallower price drop, and one a deeper price drop. Since I don't know for sure what sort of drop the stock will experience, dividing my purchases up helps me get into more stocks when we have corrections like PNC had in the 1990s, rather than missing out waiting for a deep dive. But being prepared to make one more purchase keeps me from panicking if the downturn turns into something worse, and it helps me make more rational decisions because I did the analysis ahead of time when I was clear-headed and wasn't fearful the world was coming to an end. So, I use two entry points for a mixture of practical and psychological reasons. For the second entry point, if we look at the historical data, I think adding an equal amount to our position after a 65% decline seems like a good strategy. That would be a price of $57.25.

In terms of weightings, even though investing in PNC's stock during downturns has produced alpha in the past, during the most recent pair of recessions the stock has been slower to recover and hasn't produced really high alpha like it did in the past. For this reason, I plan to weight each position 1% portfolio weight with 2% portfolio weight being a full position.

Conclusion

When I write an article like this one where I sort of pre-announce my intentions to buy a cyclical stock, it should be noted that usually I haven't done a full analysis yet. Before I actually buy a cyclical stock, I put the stock through several impairment tests that are designed to test whether or not there is something different in this cycle from previous cycles that might prevent the stock price from fully recovering its previous highs in a timely manner. Usually, if I write an article on a stock, it is because I have run through at least a couple of those tests, and on the surface, the business looks good.

For example, I know that PNC Financial has been publicly traded for over 25 years and has previously gone through three major downturns as a publicly traded stock. That's one of my tests. I also know that it has a history recovering from those downturns and that it has an A- credit rating from S&P. All these things serve to let me know, at least on the surface, PNC looks like a good cyclical candidate. But if eventually I examine the business more closely and I don't like management that much, or it is facing a threat to its business model in the near future, I might lower my weighting for the stock, lower the price at which I would be willing to buy, or decide it's just not for me. Usually, I try to at least look hard enough before I write an article that I'm fairly certain it's good enough to buy, but I always reserve the right to change my mind if I find something I really don't like after a closer examination.

Operating under the assumption that after a closer examination everything checks out for PNC Financial, I'll be a buyer with a 1% weighting at about $95.15, and another 1% portfolio weighting at $57.25, should the price fall that far.

