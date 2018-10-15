An Opportunity In CalAmp Has Opened Up

The shares have done nothing this year and aren't expensive, especially given the substantial free cash flow the company is generating lately.

While the company still sells mainly hardware which is only growing a bit, it does serve as a platform for selling their SaaS solutions.

The company is slowly but steadily increasing the SaaS recurring portion of its revenue, boosting growth and margins.

CalAmp (CAMP) is a telematics company that we wrote about before as they have good growth opportunities, which they are taking:

CAMP Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Revenues have been increasing steadily, but operationally, there have been a few hiccups on the way, lately one in Q2 which we will get to shortly. First, a little overview of the company with the help of their August Investor Presentation.

The company sells hardware and software (SaaS) telematics solutions geared at three markets:

The enterprise asset tracking segment is where they have a number of large customers, most notably Caterpillar (CAT), which was good for $15.1M of revenues in Q2, growing at 43% y/y and surprising quite a bit on the upside.

The downside to that is that management expects this to slow down a bit in the next two quarters.

They have a second, as of yet unnamed industrial customer which is also ramping up sales pretty fast (+18% to $2.2M), although these are much smaller than those of Caterpillar.

Fleet management was driven by a healthy expansion in LoJack Italia which produced $4.9M in revenues, up 30% y/y and some other developments mentioned below.

The Ecosystem market opportunity refers to their new SaaS solutions like CrashBoxx and the ability to sign up new and existing customers:

One can also make a distinction between hardware and software sales.

Hardware sales were $77M in Q2 and grew 3.2% y/y. Hardware is still by far the largest part of revenues (80%).

Software and subscription revenue was up 21% y/y to $18.9M (20% of revenues) and driven mostly by LoJack Italy

The largest part of the hardware sales came from MRM telematics, growing at 6% y/y in Q2 to produce $40.5M in revenues, even if that was down from Q1 by $6M due to a couple of customers building LTE inventory during Q1. Sales of LoJack SVR products were down in the US but up internationally.

The large part of hardware sales growing low single digits might be a bit of a turn-off for potential investors, but there is another way of looking at these. It provides the company a large installed base to sell their SaaS software solutions to, from an earlier presentation:

And they do have a number of interesting solutions:

For instance, management noted that the company was (Q2CC):

"rapidly onboarding a number of large U.S. dealership groups nationwide with our second generation LotSmart and SureDrive applications."

CrashBoxx is particularly important for this land and expand strategy, from a company brochure:

The company keeps on developing new solutions, sometimes with partners, to increase the TAM and increase the conversion of hardware customers to SaaS customers (Q2CC):

"For example, we recently announced a partnership with Premier Wireless Solutions to provide telematics technology to support a scooter-based mobility-as-a-service for on-demand access to environmentally friendly transportation alternatives in urban areas across the U.S. Similarly, we announced a partnership with Hello Tractor and Aeris to equip John Deere tractors with intelligent telematics devices and wireless connectivity to create an “Uber for tractors” service to support small farmers requiring access to farm equipment and help spur economic growth in Nigeria and other developing regions... we’ve got a micro-service on our roadmap around integrating certain of our supply chain integrity capabilities into our LMU and TTU product portfolio and support that through a CTC-enabled micro-service."

The latter was a one element for one hardware customer to shift from a CapEx model (buying hardware) to an OpEx model where they became a SaaS customer which reduced the demand on their cash outlays.

The company is also leveraging its stolen vehicle recovery system with a partnership with TransUnion, using their insurance data analytics to curb stolen vehicle claims:

"The partnership intends to leverage TransUnion's insurance data and industry relationships to the benefit of consumers and insurance companies through the activation of stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) services in LoJack's installed base of vehicles with units previously in a dormant state, said CalAmp in a release. When a LoJack equipped vehicle is reported stolen and is activated, law enforcement can directly locate and recover the vehicle using one of more than 14,000 LoJack tracking computers installed in police vehicles across the nation. As the only SVR system directly integrated with law enforcement, the LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System has a more than 90% recovery rate on cars, trucks, and SUVs, according to the company."

While the company's LowJack hardware business has been declining for quite some time, management argues an inflection point has been reached (Q2CC):

"For every dollar we’ve seen a decline in pure legacy LoJack SVR hardware shipments, we’ve been able to backfill those with increases in subscription revenue, whether it’s from LoJack Italy or from our supply chain integrity activities, and also telematics device sales to LoJack licensees."

As a result of the increasing SaaS business, there is quite a bit of interesting evolution:

This evolution involves growing revenues, gross margin expansion and an increasing share of recurring revenues.

Margins

The rise in gross margins has indeed taken place, grosso modo:

CAMP Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Gross margins were up slightly from last year's quarter due to a favorable product mix.

However, the picture is somewhat spoiled by the decline in operating margins, even if the worst looks to have passed. There are some temporary headwinds that could have spoiled the picture:

Management argues that they are in the 4th inning of integrating its global sales function and redirecting supply chains and shifting these to Tier 1 international contract manufacturers. In the end, this move should be accretive in 6-8 months, but for the time being it produces some double overhead in facilities and other costs.

As a side note, the timing of this redirection is particularly fortuitous, as it enables the company to escape the consequences of a further escalation of the US-China trade conflict (so far, there has been no impact on the company, according to management).

The company is also migrating certain customers from older 3G to newer LTE technologies, which is also impacting gross margins somewhat, although this should also be margin accretive in the longer-term after the transition is complete.

The non-GAAP picture is better:

R&D at 7% (8% in GAAP)

S&M at 13% (13% in GAAP)

G&A at 10% (13% in GAAP)

EPS at $0.31 (a loss of $0.02 in GAAP)

Here are the main differences between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings figures:

Intangible assets amortization $2.9M

Stock-based compensation $2.7M

Non-cash interest expense from amortization of debt discount $2.3M

Loss on extinguishment of debt $2M

Litigation provision and legal expenses $1M

Restructuring $566K

Cash

CAMP Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

While the GAAP operating figures like operational margins, EBITDA and net income all showed some difficulties in the past two years, cash flows show exactly the opposite.

The company issued a new convertible note (August 1, 2025, $230M, 2% coupon) and used $21M of the proceeds to purchase the capped call instruments of a previous note, $54M to buy back some of the previous note and $15M to buy back its own shares (they have $10.4M remaining in the buyback program).

At the end of Q2, the company had cash and securities of $305M and a total outstanding debt of $269M (the two notes).

Cash is also boosted by a legal win, from the Q2 10-Q:

"On October 27, 2014, LoJack and LoJack Equipment Ireland DAC (“LJEI”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LoJack, commenced arbitration proceedings against EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (“EVE”) by filing a notice of arbitration with a tribunal (the “Tribunal”) before the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (the “HKIAC”). LoJack and LJEI alleged that EVE breached representations and warranties made in supply agreements relating to the quality and performance of battery packs supplied by EVE. On June 2, 2017, we were notified that the Tribunal rendered a decision and awarded damages to us (the “Damage Award”) for EVE’s breach of contract. On June 9, 2017, we entered into a settlement agreement with EVE and its controlling shareholder EVE Holdings Limited to resolve the Damage Award by having EVE Holdings Limited, make payments to us in the aggregate amount of approximately $46.6 million, which amount is net of attorneys’ fees and insurance subrogation payment (the “Settlement”). As of August 31, 2018, we had received approximately $41.6 million, of which approximately $15.0 million was received in June 2017, $13.3 million was received in November 2017 and $13.3 million was received in April 2018. The Settlement amounts are reported as other non-operating income in our consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018 and the six months ended August 31, 2018. We expect to receive the remaining $5.0 million in installments from September 2018 through February 2019. On September 14, 2018, we received an installment payment of $0.3 million."

Guidance

Revenue will be between $94M-$99M.

GAAP EPS will range between $0.07-$0.13, including the receipt of $2.5M from EVE.

Non-GAAP EPS will be between $0.29-$0.35.

Valuation

CAMP EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

We would argue that valuation is pretty modest, most notably on a sales and free cash flow basis. Analysts expect a non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 this fiscal year (2019) rising to $1.42 the next.

After rising on the positive Q2 earnings surprise, the shares have basically let off considerable steam and fallen to the year's low.

Conclusion

We see consistent progress in the company's fundamentals and this hasn't been reflected in the share price, which has traded sideways and is now at the lows for the year.

Apart from being exposed to Italy and a general deterioration in market sentiment, we struggle to see immediate risks.

We see the growth as basically a secular trend and see continued growth and margin expansion for the company, even if the economy should slow down.

The company's higher margin software and services are growing considerably faster than their hardware business so these will become increasingly important, boosting overall growth and margins alike.

In short, provided the overall market doesn't deteriorate much further, we see an attractive opportunity here.

