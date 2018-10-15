Baker Hughes Earnings Preview

The subsea sector is showing signs of life. It could help BHGE offset any falloff in North America land drilling.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), reports quarterly earnings October 25th. Analysts expect revenue of $5.66 billion and EPS of $0.2. The revenue estimate implies 2% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Short-Cycle Businesses Could Stall

Baker Hughes used to characterize its portfolio of businesses based on region. North America represented the lion's share of its land drilling operations. After its merger with GE (GE) Oil & Gas, the company's operations are presented on a product line basis. The scale and diversification from the merger were supposed to make Baker Hughes more formidable against Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL). The company's short-cycle businesses have been the stalwarts so far.

In Q2 2018, Baker Hughes's total revenue of $5.5 billion was up 3% sequentially. Revenue from short cycle businesses - Oilfield Services and Digital Solutions - rose a combined 8%. This was expected, given that the rig count rose by high single-digits as well. The performance was in line with Halliburton and Schlumberger which grew revenue from North America by 8% and 11%, respectively.

Brent oil prices are now above $80 - more than robust enough for shale oil plays to make money. The U.S. oil rig count for the week ended October 5th fell 2 to 861 versus the previous week but was up 12% increase Y/Y. One would think that short cycle businesses would keep humming. Halliburton recently rang the alarm by suggesting a slowdown could be underway in the Permian Basin or in other areas:

We've discussed the temporary market challenges in the back-half of 2018 ... Regarding pipeline takeaway in the Permian Basin, some operators will re-allocate capital to other basins, some will slow down, other will build ducts. In the Northeast, we saw our budgets exhaust early followed by a re-evaluation and then some customers choosing to do more work while others decided to stop or slow down.

Halliburton is a leader in North America land drilling, and its management team has been forthright about the oil servicing landscape ever since oil prices plunged in 2014. The question remains, "What does a North America slowdown mean for Baker Hughes?" The company receives over 60% of its revenue from Oilfield Services and Digital Solutions. There could be headwinds from these products for the second half of 2018. Whether they rebound in 2019 remains to be seen.

Long-Cycle Businesses Could Shine

I was initially bearish on Baker Hughes's merger with GE Oil & Gas. The deal exposed Baker Hughes to GE's subsea businesses which were struggling due to a dearth of new contracts. Last quarter, the company's combined revenue from Oilfield Equipment and Turbomachinery was $2 billion, down 6% Y/Y. These businesses represent about 36% of Baker Hughes's total revenue. With oil prices above $80, subsea can make money, and the segment appears to be rebounding.

Last quarter, management suggested there were signs of life in the offshore sector. In Q2, the Oilfield Equipment segment garnered some of its largest orders since 2015. It won major subsea production contracts across six different projects. Rising oil prices have helped the sector; Wood Mackenzie suggests breakeven costs for deepwater projects are also falling:

With all the attention surrounding US tight oil breakevens and the Permian boom, the past few years seem to have left deepwater investment in the dust. But as it has gotten leaner, the deepwater industry is quietly recovering and improving its own economics. While US tight oil faces a minimum of 10 to 20% rapid cost inflation as oil companies drill in earnest and service sector demand booms, deepwater projects continue to move down the cost curve. Drivers include re-worked project designs, fewer and cheaper wells, smaller facilities, and portfolio high-grading. By focusing on smaller but smarter developments, deepwater project breakevens are over 20% lower than mid-2014, with 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") breaking even at US$50/boe and 15 billion at US$60/boe (NPV15).

I had originally assumed oil prices would have had to remain above $70 for a protracted period before the deepwater segment returned. If projects can be profitable at oil prices sub-$70, then deepwater activity could be ebullient for a while. This is excellent news for Baker Hughes and Schlumberger. Profits in subsea could potentially offset any E&P slowdown in North America or even a price war in the region.

Will Cost Synergies Ever Materialize?

The merger was projected to generate billions in cost synergies. However, Baker Hughes's EBITDA margins pale in comparison to Halliburton's and Schlumberger's. In Q2, the company's margins were 12%; Halliburton's margins were 19%, and Schlumberger's margins were north of 20%. Either the expected merger synergies have not materialized or Baker Hughes needs more top-line growth to benefit from scale.

General Electric recently announced a major restructuring that involves combining its Transportation business with Wabtec (WAB), making GE Healthcare a standalone entity and pursuing an orderly separation from Baker Hughes over the next two to three years. GE's separation of its majority stake in Baker Hughes could put the projected cost synergies in jeopardy. Secondly, unless Baker Hughes can grow its top line, its EBITDA margins could remain subpar vis-a-vis Halliburton's and Schlumberger's.

Conclusion

BHGE trades at over 11x run rate EBITDA. Margin improvement could spur the bottom line even if revenue growth remains subpar. I rate BHGE a hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.