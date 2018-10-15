Get On Board Before This 'Dividend King' Leaves The Station

The company is just "irreplaceable" with a blueprint that was forged with the sole objective of being a "dividend king".

Occasionally, I will run across a trophy REIT that represents most everything imaginable in terms of my train village analogy.

As a young kid, I always dreamed of becoming a builder and becoming a landlord for an entire town. My passion was building neighborhoods, in which I would design and construct my own village along train tracks.

I would spend countless hours gluing together the parts and pieces that would eventually result in a finished product that looked something like this:

Photo Source

I was fascinated by the concept of building my own city that would connect all of the property sectors together along a winding train track. My town included hotels, offices, apartments, shopping, entertainment, and even a local prison.

Now you know why I'm so passionate about REITs, because I get to become a builder every day. By carefully selecting various property sectors, I am able to model and construct portfolios that enable investors to create wealth utilizing a proven methodology known as fundamental analysis.

If I were building a train village today, I would model this REIT with all of the same ingredients as this crown jewel, a prized holding for any intelligent REIT investor. And the good news is that you don't have to wait, because Federal Realty (FRT) is now on sale. All aboard?

Photo Source

A REIT That Builds Neighborhoods

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Founded in 1962, FRT's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. FRT's expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland, and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts.

These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. FRT's 105 properties include over 3,000 tenants in approximately 24.2 million square feet and over 2,600 residential units.

FRT has a highly diversified portfolio with no one tenant that represents more than 3% of ABR and no single category is greater than 9%. The company owns flexible real estate purposefully positioned to be the real estate of choice for the widest selection of tenants.

Also, as you can see below, FRT is not solely focused on power centers (12%), grocery anchored (26%), mixed use (31%), super regional (26%) and others (6%). The company maintains tactical exposure within its retail portfolio, focusing on underlying demographics and high-quality tenants.

FRT's long-term rent growth is fueled by: 1) Superior income and population characteristics, (2) significant barriers to entry, and (3) strong demand characteristics.

Location matters more today than it ever has, and FRT strives for its centers to be the consolidators in their respective trade areas. Retailers remain hype- focused on location as they right-size portfolios and open new stores. FRT has a highly productive portfolio: $27.33 annualized base rent (ABR) per square foot as of 2Q18, 15% rent growth on comparable leases (TTM), and 95% leased portfolio as of 2Q18.

As you can see below, FRT has superior demographics relative to the peers:

By owning mixed-use properties in the best locations, FRT has been able to maintain a strong competitive advantage that produces optimal results:

A Fortress Balance Sheet

FRT's balance sheet continues to be extremely well-positioned from a capital perspective. At quarter end, FRT's net debt to EBITDA ratio improved from 5.7x at year-end to 5.5x (was 5.9x in Q4-17).

The weighted average debt maturity is a sector leading 11 years, and the weighted average interest rate stands at 3.8% with nearly all of it fixed.

FRT's fixed charge coverage ratio improved to 4.2x, up from 3.9x at year-end.

FRT expects these credit metrics to continue to trend positively through the balance of 2018, as the company continues to raise additional capital cost effectively through opportunistic asset sales, targeted roughly $70 million for the balance of the year.

The A-rated fortress balance sheet continues to position the company to outperform in a challenging environment. FRT is the only A-rated REIT in the shopping center sector and one of only 4 REITs with an "A" rating by both S&P and Moody's (SPG, PSA, FRT, AVB).

Strategic Redevelopment

Strategic redevelopment is an important part of FRT's business model. By combining powerful scale and proven retail destinations, FRT continues to create strong value through missed-use redevelopment. Several strategic redevelopment projects include Assembly Row, Pike & Rose, and Santana Row.

At Assembly Row Phase II, FRT is developing 161k square feet of retail, 447 luxury residences, a 158 room boutique hotel, 122 for-sale condominiums, and a 742k square foot Partners HealthCare owned office building. Costs are expected to range $280-295 million with a total investment at expected return of 7%.

At Pike & Rose, FRT is developing 216k square feet of retail, a 177-room Canopy by Hilton lifestyle brand hotel, 272 luxury residences, 99 for-sale condominiums, and a pre-leased Porsche dealership building. Costs are expected to range $200-207 million with a total investment at expected return of 6-7%.

At 700 Santana Row, the company is developing a 284,000 square foot class-A office building and 29,000 square feet of retail with 1,300 parking spaces. Costs are expected to range $205-215 million with a total investment at expected return of 7%. The last three projects at Santana Row have created $195 million of incremental value for the property, and the company recently said it leased space to a large technology firm for 284,000 square feet (office component) of 700 Santana Row.

FRT's mixed-use development pipeline consists of over 300 acres of land, with $3.5-4.6 billion of re/development potential over the next 15+ years.

The Dividend King's Durable Blueprint

In Q2-18, the company reported FFO per share of $1.55, ahead of both consensus and internal expectations by a couple of cents, as well as the $1.49 reported in last year's quarter.

Rental income was up nearly 8% in the quarter, reflecting both the Primestor acquisition midway through last year and the fruits of strong leasing over the past few quarters in both the core and mixed-use divisions.

As you can see, FRT has generated impressive FFO per share growth of around 6% annually (since 2003). Its overall portfolio was 95% leased, up 20 basis points since the end of Q1-18, 50 basis points since Q2-17. Also not that FRT was 95% leased, and only 93.7% occupied, a good sign as it relates to upcoming rent starts and their impact on the future income stream.

On August 1st, the REIT declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.08 per share. The regular common dividend will be payable on October 15, 2018, and this increase represents the 51st consecutive year that the company has increased its common dividend, the longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases in the REIT sector, and one of only a small number of companies in any sector to accomplish such a record.

Get On Board

As I said at the beginning of the article, I loved building neighborhoods when I was a kid and when I reflect on my passion (for building) and FRT's platform, I am reminded that wealth is created by focusing on a strategy that includes:

- Attention to detail

- Visionary planning

- Distinctive design

- Thoughtful and strategic merchandising

- Diverse mix of tenants

- Community focused

These are all attributes of FRT's success, and the company has evolved over the years into a best-in-class mixed-use developer. While certain retail sectors have been challenged, FRT has been able to flourish by staying focused on its objectives.

Now let's consider FRT's performance year-to-date:

As you can see, FRT has returned -8.4% YTD, and based on the company's forecasted growth in 2018 and beyond, we consider the shares attractive.

As you can see, analysts forecast FRT to grow by around 5% over the next 2-3 years, the best growth estimated for the shopping center sector. Now let's examine FRT's dividend yield:

Isn't it funny that many REIT investors shy away from FRT because of its dividend, and while 3.4% may not represent an attractive compensation metric, it's always critical to address the overall safety of the dividend. Remember, FRT has paid AND increased its dividend for 51 years in a row.

Sure, FRT could financially engineer a higher dividend by taking on more leverage or by increasing its payout ratio, but the company has opted to maintain STRICT DISCIPLINE in order to provide shareholders with the very best SLEEP WELL AT NIGHT returns. Now let's take a look at FRT's P/FFO multiple compared with the peers:

Do you get the picture now?

I have just provided you with one of the best BLUE-CHIP REIT BUYs in the REIT sector. The company has the BEST balance sheet in the shopping center sector and one of the best in the entire REIT sector. The company has the BEST dividend record in the REIT sector (51 years in a row TODAY) and one of the overall safest dividends (as per the payout ratio). Also, FRT trades at a 23% discount to its 4-year trailing P/FFO.

How Do You Play It?

I am upgrading FRT from a BUY to a STRONG BUY. FRT has NO exposure to struggling department stores and, more importantly, the company has AMPLE cash for its redevelopment pipeline. Other REITs are beginning to emulate FRT's mixed-use successes, and I believe that investors could see outsized returns in excess of 25% over the next 12-24 months.

In short, it's time to get on board of this DIVIEDEND KING before the train leaves the station. And FRT certainly knows how to build mixed-use projects better than me (and most other REITs). Choo-Choo!



Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

