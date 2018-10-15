The Path Forward: History Lessons From Bad Weeks

Following weeks similarly bad as this past week, the next week has usually generated an above average performance.

Thinking about buying the dip? This article examines the 50 weeks with the closest historical returns to the past week.

Last week's returns were bad - in the 96th percentile of a 90-year history of the U.S. stock market.

In "How Bad Was This Week?" I looked at historical weekly returns for the S&P 500 (SPY). Dating back to 1928 for the large cap benchmark and its predecessor indices, the week ending October 12th was the 201st worst on record. This weak weekly performance placed it in the 4th percentile for weekly returns. On average, investors should expect to see a week that bad every 4-5 months, but performance that negative tends to cluster in recessionary environments and is relatively absent in mid-cycle markets.

With this data in hand, the obvious question was where did we tend to go from weeks as negative as last week. Using the same dataset covering 90 years of domestic stock returns, I looked at the 25 weeks ranked immediately ahead and behind last week's returns. With the week ending October 12th the 201st worst week, I examined weeks ranked 176 to 226 and captured the performance over the next calendar week in the table below.

I captured summary statistics for these 50 representative weeks below.

After a sample set of 50 weeks with historic returns most like last week's performance, the next week returned 0.76% on average. That return figure is meaningfully above the long-term weekly return average of around 0.2% for the S&P 500. Of the 4,734 weeks in the full dataset, S&P 500 returns were likely to be positive 56.9% of the time. In the 50 weeks that most closely resembled last week's performance, returns were positive in the next week 60% of the time.

The distribution of next week returns following week's akin to last week's sell-off is certainly wider than average, but this sample set would suggest that market participants should expect a modest bounce back next week.

Author's Post-Script

A hectic personal and professional schedule over the past several months has temporarily reduced my contributions to the Seeking Alpha community. The article ideas continue to percolate, but I have not always had the time to get them published for my valued and growing readership. After a very interesting week for global financial markets, I resolved to get a few articles out to my audience. These include:

How Bad Was It? A ninety year look at weekly performance for the S&P 500 that puts last week's move intro a historical context.

The Path Forward: History Lessons from Bad Weeks takes the same ninety year dataset examines the 50 weeks most similar to last week and examines returns over the next week.

Stocks vs. Housing: More Expensive? looks at long-run data series to demonstrate the price of the stock market and housing relative to average earnings. The multiple of stock prices to hourly earnings is at a record, and this article discusses some of the potential drivers to this rich valuation.

U.S. Vs. The World: Rolling Return Comparison takes a look at the performance of the S&P 500 versus the MSCI All-World (ex-US) Index in rolling 1, 3, 5, and 10-year periods over the past 5 decades.

Performance & Valuation by Country looks at global equity returns amongst key indices over the last week and year-to-date. The article also includes relative trailing and forward P/E ratios to put U.S. valuation in a global context.

The Hidden Bear Market examines the nearly one-third of S&P 500 constituents that are trading more than 20% from their 52-week high and illustrates some themes that group these companies.

12 Dividend Aristocrats in Bear Market highlights the 12 consistent dividend payers that are now more than 20% from their 52-week high.

Stocks Holding Up Market details the decile of the S&P 500 that is trading closest to its 52-week high. With nearly one-third of S&P 500 constituents in bear market territory, this article looks at the 50 stocks most impactful in keeping the S&P 500 elevated.

Cheap or Rich? Two View of High Yield Bonds examines the high yield bond market, which traded at its tightest spread in a decade early in October, but now boasts yields that are as high as any time in the past two years.

The Bearish Spread Signal For Stocks discusses the typically negative relationship between credit spreads and stock prices. Widening credit spreads early in 2018 may have been a harbinger for the recent sell-off.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.