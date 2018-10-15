EFA Volatility: A Statistical Snapshot

On October 5th, short-term and long-term vol readings were low for EFA. Short-term realized vol has since kicked up. but only to about the 55th percentile.

Much like in the US, EFA vol was extremely low in 2017. The VIX of EFA appears to have bottomed this past midsummer.

EFA grants investors access to a portfolio of over 900 stocks headquartered in developed international markets such as Japan, the UK, and Switzerland.

Many US investors rely on the iShares ETF known as EFA to gain developed international equity exposure. This piece explores some of the key risk attributes, historical and current, associated with the MSCI EAFA Index, and the ETF that tracks it.

Note that at 900+ companies, at least in theory the amount of company-specific risk to holders of EFA is negligible; the Swiss company Nestle makes up the largest share of the index (1.81% as of October 11, 2018).

The visual below gives us a sense of the country weightings for EFA. Because the index is market cap weighted, these exposures can and do change with the passage of time.

What stands out is the large allocation of Japan (EWJ) within the fund. For those who are concerned about Italian (EWI) exposure, the direct risks are quite minimal. Naturally, Italian travails could easily spread to European or even global financial downturns.

Historical Distributions

EFA’s monthly distribution for periodic returns going back to 2007 demonstrates a modest overall monthly return of .3%, close to the median of .4% represented by the dotted black line in the visual. One feature of the data that pops out is that the raw returns do not follow a perfect bell-shaped curve, even though the sample size for monthly data is 142 observations.

The range of raw monthly returns for EFA since 2007 is 33%: the best month was 13.2% and the worst month was 20.8%. Even taking aside the more extreme periods, investors have had to weather quite a bit of risk for the .3% average monthly return they achieved.

Negative Tail Returns

The above visual shifts from monthly to daily returns on the EFA. The graphicfocuses on the worst five percent of daily returns since 2007. The red dashed line represents the worst-5% conditional median, the blue line shows the conditional mean, and the black line shows where the distribution officially begins to exhibit a “fat” left tail (i.e., excess kurtosis). Returns are categorized by year.

It should come as no surprise that many of the strongly negative returns in the distribution occurred during 2008 and 2009. But what I think bears attention is the fact that no returns in the worst 5% were attributable to 2017! That’s an entire year of shelter from strong adverse daily performances. Even 2018 has shown up on the light side for the distribution at large.

Despite the drama of last week's market action, today’s global economy is more stable than that of ten years ago in both the US and international DM. Still, just as it can be difficult to conceive of markets settling down when volatility rages, so too can complacency settle in when investors go a long time without meaningful pockets of realized downturns. In that vein, weeks such the one investors just endured are entirely healthy.

Periodic Realized Volatility

The bar charts above features various horizons for rolling periodic (non-annualized) volatilities on EFA. The interquartile range shows up as the box, and the whiskers, by convention, stretch out as much as 1.5 times the interquartile range. The median realized volatility is represented by the lines that cut through the central area of each box. The top ten percent and the bottom one percent of observations are added for added perspective.

Again, we see what a standout year 2017 was in terms of absence of realized vol for this diversified basket of companies. Recall that European equities had a highly tumultuous period in the back half of 2011 (even more than SPY did).

Current monthly periodic volatility for EFA is at 3.6%, which ranks in the thirtieth percentile out of the last 2962 rolling monthly observations.

The periodic vol of 3.2% annualizes to 12.40%. This compares against an implied volatility (as measured by the EFA VIX) of 19.14. Observe that implied volatility for this product appears to have bottomed out in early June, and since that time DM international equity vol has gradually been increasing. Last week’s EFA VIX topped out well below that of the S&P spot (21.5 vs. 26.5).

Conclusion

OCTOBER 5th EFA Realized Vol

OCTOBER 12th EFA Realized Vol

Implied volatility is steadily on the rise from exceedingly low levels. The current realized vol readings for EFA through October 5th were all in the bottom quintile of all realized volatilities. The pickup in the five-day vol between October 5th and 12th was dramatic, and illustrates why shorting volatility has to be executed with tight stops, even on a broadly diversified group of holdings.

So far this year, investors appear to be treating US equity risk as reasonably separate from international equity risk (EEM, ACWX). Events that have rattled international markets, barely made a lasting impression for indexes such as the S&P 500.

For those that look to trade day-to-day volatility, this is not an appropriate product. That is likely a good thing for long-term investors in EFA. However, times can change rather quickly, as we witnessed this past week. The VIX of EFA is trading at a pretty significant premium to monthly realized, which only “makes sense” as a long-vega trade if the current market environment persists.

