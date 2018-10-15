Aphria: Firing On All Cylinders Headed Into Legalization On Wednesday

Aphria's production expansions will come online before those of Canopy Growth or Aurora - at a time when cannabis may still be in short supply.

Aphria is cheap compared to peers considering any of its revenue, current volume, planned production, and supply agreements.

(All prices herein are in Canadian dollars.)

(Author's estimates; Tilray extends far off this chart - to ~$2,250 and ~$380; chart includes both provincial and private supply deals; percentage is percentage of Canadians in deals with undisclosed quantities)

Executive Summary

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) is a vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis producer with a focus on the global cannabis market. Recreational cannabis will be legalized in Canada on October 17, 2018 and, based on supply agreements and other metrics, Aphria is likely to be the third-largest cannabis producer.

In its most recent quarter, Aphria saw earnings growth of 117% y/y and 11% q/q. Aphria is aggressively expanding its production capacity and expects those expansions to be online in January 2019 - earlier than expansions from peers like Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF).

In comparison to its enterprise value, Aphria is the cheapest of the "Big Five" cannabis companies - also including Tilray (TLRY) and Cronos (CRON) - based on each of Aphria's EV/revenue, EV/current volume (in kg), EV/cannabis production, and EV/cannabis sales agreements.

One reason Aphria may be cheap is that it is the only company of the Big Five that are not listed - or applying to be listed - on a US stock exchange. That may soon change with CEO Vic Neufeld suggesting a US listing is "hopefully" coming soon. Rumors have also swirled that Aphria may sign a partnership with Altria (MO), although no deal has been made yet. If Aphria can land a large corporate partner or if Aphria is able to secure a U.S. stock listing, the company may be able to close the valuation gap with peers.

I rate Aphria as a buy and continue to hold shares in my Model Cannabis Portfolio in my newsletter community, The Growth Operation, and continue to hold shares in my personal portfolio as well.

Business Overview

(Q1/19 Earnings Release)

Aphria is a vertically-integrated cannabis producer based in Leamington, Ontario, Canada. It is the third-largest Canadian cannabis producer, trailing behind only Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis in production metrics.

On October 12, Aphria released Q1/19 results which saw Aphria's revenue rise 117% y/y to $13.3 million. Sequentially, Aphria's revenue rose 11% q/q from $12 million in Q4/18. While revenue increased, Aphria's costs of production also increased - cash costs/gram increased from $0.95/gram to $1.30/gram sequentially, and "all-in" costs increased from $1.60/gram to $1.83/gram. These increases were related to Aphria's expansion - some of Aphria's production facilities have been converted into mothering facilities to speed up production capacity expansions. According to Aphria, this mothering conversion accounting for ~22 cents/gram of cost increases.

I expect costs/gram to fall when full production comes online in ~January 2019. Aphria currently has production capacity of ~35,000 kg/year (temporarily reduced to 25,000 kg/year for mothering plants) but will increase that capacity to ~250,000 kg/year in ~January 2019.

After selling off its U.S. assets, there has been speculation that Aphria could list on a US exchange or be subject to a deal with Altria or Diageo (DEO). For their part, Aphria has suggested that when there is a deal in place they will announce it - but there's nothing to announce yet on either an Altria deal or a US stock listing. That said, Aphria also did not deny talks with Altria and affirmed that Aphria hopes for a US listing soon.

Resources

Cannabis Brands

(Aphria)

On September 28, 2018, Aphria unveiled their collection of adult-use (recreational) cannabis brands.

These brands include:

Solei : Designed for current and novice users.

: Designed for current and novice users. RIFF : A "community and cannabis brand" which will offer high-potency strains for experienced users.

: A "community and cannabis brand" which will offer high-potency strains for experienced users. Good Supply : A value-priced brand for everyday users.

: A value-priced brand for everyday users. Goldfields: For both current users and new users interested in quality cannabis.

(Aphria)

Broken Coast Cannabis: A wholly-owned subsidiary, Broken Coast is a BC-based craft grower with a premium, award-winning product. Aphria bought Broken Coast in February 2018 for $217 million.

Aphria will also provide national distribution for We Grow, a Vancouver-based licensed producer of premium cannabis.

Production

(Investor presentation)

Aphria has a current annual production of ~35,000 kg/year but plans to upgrade that capacity to 255,000 kg/year by early 2019. At the latter capacity, Aphria would be the third-largest cannabis producer in Canada, after Canopy Growth and Aurora.

Aphria One could produce 30,000 kg/year of cannabis. However, the facility is being used to mother plants which will be used in Aphria One expansions beginning in January 2019. This will accelerate Aphria One's ramp to 110,000 kg/year, but has temporarily reduced production to 20,000 kg/year and increased Aphria's "all-in" cost/gram to $1.83/gram from $1.60/gram last quarter.

In Aphria's Q1/19 MD&A, they noted that both Aphria One and Aphria Diamond are set to come online in January 2019. Assuming production comes online late in January, Aphria might produce ~236,000 kg of cannabis in 2019 - potentially more than Aurora Cannabis. (In a The Growth Operation article last month, I estimated that Aurora would produce ~150,000 kg of cannabis in 2019, based on when Aurora's facilities will be completed.)

At a wholesale rate of ~$5/gram, that could imply revenue of ~$1.2 billion. However, CEO Vic Neufeld has specifically warned against that type of projection:

"We are capable of producing far more than the Canadian market - whether medical and/or recreational - will require from us. Unless, of course, we're going to be trying to get 50% of the recreational market in Canada, which would be an irrational target." Vic Neufeld, Aphria CEO, on Midas Letter (~24:20), October 12, 2018

As Vic Neufeld suggest, not all Aphria's production is intended for the Canadian market. In addition to Canada, Aphria also has international production and assets including:

Denmark: Partnered with Schroll Medical to cultivate cannabis in Denmark.

LATAM Holdings (purchased for $193 million) has holdings in Colombia, Argentina, and Jamaica, and a right of first refusal in Brazil, closed on September 27, 2018.

Aphria also has international assets in Israel, Germany, Italy, the UK, Malta, and South Africa (Lesotho) as well as Australia:

(Q1/19 MD&A)

Supply Agreements

(Q4/18 Investor Presentation; Aphria has announced more deals since then)

In most provinces, a provincial governmental agency is the exclusive distributor of cannabis. Thus, supply agreements with the provincial government may be crucial - without those deals, a company's products may not be on store shelves in that province. For more details on provincial supply agreements and why I believe they matter, see "Investing In Canadian Cannabis: A Brief Primer".

Provincial supply agreements: In September, Aphria announced they had completed supply agreements with every province (10) and with the Yukon Territory, for a total of 11 supply agreements.

This means that Aphria products will be available for recreational cannabis purchasers in every province, and to 99.8% of Canadians (with the remaining 0.2% living in the Northwest Territory and Nunavut). Disclosed quantities from these deals include:

British Columbia: "[M]ore than 5,000 kg of high-quality cannabis in the first year of the agreement".

of high-quality cannabis in the first year of the agreement". Alberta: Initial order of 870 kg (annualized totals unclear).

Manitoba: "[U]p to 2.7 million grams [ 2,700 kg ] of cannabis and cannabis derivative products in the first year".

] of cannabis and cannabis derivative products in the first year". New Brunswick: 2,500 kg/year.

kg/year. Quebec: "[T]hree-year agreement for up to 12,000 kg annually".

annually". Yukon: 50 kg/year.

In sum, deals with disclosed quantities provide for sales of 22,250 kg/year (excluding Alberta) to provinces including 42% of Canadians. Actual quantities will vary, since each deal is written as "up to" or "more than" rather than a particular quantity and because even the provinces are merely estimating potential demand. Thus, these figures are inexactly, but can still be used as an approximate guide to Aphria's potential market share.

Aphria also has private supply agreements including:

Aphria also has international medical supply deals including Argentina, Australia, and Colombia. I don't expect these international supply deals to much revenue in the near term, but they could add significant revenue later as those relationships mature and if those countries move towards legalizing recreational cannabis.

Financials

(Q1/19 FS)

In my view, income statements are not particularly important until recreational cannabis is legalized. The revenue reflects only medical cannabis, and recreational cannabis will dwarf medical cannabis. Revenue and margins will both become much more important once cannabis is legal - we will see the total demand for Aphria's cannabis, how much revenue/gram Aphria can generate, and how well Aphria's costs will scale at mass production of over 20,000 kg/month.

I have highlighted two items on Aphria's income statement. First, revenue rose to $13 million in Q1/19, up from $6 million in Q1/18 (+117% y/y) and up from $12 million in Q4/18 (+11% q/q). That revenue growth isn't determinative of success in recreational cannabis, but it does provide an indication that Aphria has been able to ramp up their cannabis production, attract customers, and retain those customers. That growth may also show good management - an important factor as we move towards legalization.

I have also highlighted Aphria's share-based compensation ("SBC"). In Q1/19, SBC was ~25% of operating expenses. This is probably good cash management while Aphria has a negative free cash flow, but it also means we should track dilution when considering market caps and enterprise values.

(Q1/19 FS)

As of August 31, Aphria had $314 million in cash and marketable securities and $56 million of debt, for a net cash position of $258 million.

This is subject to several subsequent events:

9/6/18 : Aphria divested their U.S. assets in a sale of Liberty Health Sciences. In return, Aphria received "a five-year promissory note due September 6, 2023 bearing interest at 12% per annum, in the amount of $59,097,986."

: Aphria divested their U.S. assets in a sale of Liberty Health Sciences. In return, Aphria received "a five-year promissory note due September 6, 2023 bearing interest at 12% per annum, in the amount of $59,097,986." 9/12/18: Aphria entered a deal to supply Emblem (OTCQX:EMMBF) with 175,000 kg of cannabis. As part of that deal, Aphria received ~$13 million in cash and ~7,000,000 Emblem shares - worth ~$11 million (as of 10/13). I wrote about this deal from Emblem's side in "No Farms Here: A Pure Play On Cannabis Marketing/Distribution" for The Growth Operation subscribers).

After these deals, Aphria's net cash position is $340 million including the Liberty note and $281 million excluding the Liberty note.

I have also highlighted that Aphria had $35 million in inventory as of August 31, 2018 - up from $22 million three months earlier. Most of this increase comes from additional harvested cannabis and cannabis oil:

(Q1/19 FS)

It is likely that all this cannabis has been sold. Vic Neufeld (Aphria CEO) has been openly predicting cannabis shortages during the first few months of legalization, including at Aphria:

"'There will be supply shortages in the early stages of adult use, including from Aphria, as the industry crosses a major inflection point,' Vic Neufeld, CEO of the Leamington, Ontario-based pot producer, said on an earnings call Friday. 'There will not be complete satisfaction by any of the provincial regulators out of the box. The pipeline fill is not going to be there.'" Bloomberg, October 12, 2018

In inventory size, Aphria ranks second among the "Big Five" cannabis companies, as shown below in "Comparison to Peers" below, although the Aurora inventory excludes MedReleaf.

Aphria's $10 million interest in equity investees is related to their investment in Althea, an Australian cannabis company. Aphria also has $77 million in long-term investments on their books. Much of this is from an investment in retailer Hiku Brands, which was (on September 5, 2018) purchased by Canopy Growth. Aphria has subsequently moved onto a relationship with Fire & Flower, a retailer that also has relationships with other producers as well.

(Q1/19 FS)

In Q1/19, Aphria had a negative free cash flow of ~$72 million. This negative free cash flow is to be expected at a time when Aphria is growing its production capabilities and prior to the legalization of recreational cannabis.

Aphria's operating cash flow for the quarter was -$14 million while Aphria's inventory levels increased by $13 million. That implies that Aphria could be ~operating cash flow neutral even at their current production levels.

Given that Aphria has $35 million of products in their inventory - mostly cannabis that will be sold in Q2/19 - I expect Aphria will have positive operating cash flow in Q2/19 and will have positive free cash flow when their expansions come online.

Aphria has a net cash position of ~$340 million. I expect Aphria to have a positive operating cash flow in Q2/19 (ending November 2018) and a positive free cash flow likely in Q3/19, since construction on Aphria One and Aphria Diamond are both set to finish in Q2/19 (according to the Q1/19 CC). Given Aphria's current free cash flow, Aphria should be able to complete their expansion plans without raising additional capital and potentially diluting shareholders.

Share Structure and Dilution

As of August 31, 2018, Aphria had 232.6 million shares outstanding. After the LATAM deal, Aphria will have 248.3 million shares outstanding.

Aphria further has ~12 million options and warrants outstanding, with a weighted average strike price of $8.78 and a weighted average duration of 2.1 years.

Description Number Strike Duration Avg. Expiration Date Total: 12,174,648 $8.78 2.1 years 11/7/2020 Stock Options 9,341,510 $8.24 2.3 years 1/26/2021 Warrants 26,003 $1.75 0.2 years 12/11/2018 Warrants 1,261,269 $1.50 1.1 years 12/2/2019 Warrants 200,000 $3.14 3.0 years 9/26/2021 Nuuvera warrants 1,345,866 $20.30 1.3 years 2/14/2020

Based on the Black Scholes formula, using a risk-free rate of 2.5% and an implied volatility of 112%, these options and warrants are worth ~$172 million.

(Author's estimates)

Based on the above, I estimate Aphria's market cap at ~$4.9 billion and their enterprise value at ~$4.6 billion. Both figures place Aphria as the fourth most valuable cannabis company, behind Canopy Growth, Tilray, and Aurora but ahead of Cronos.

Comparison to Peers

(Author based on company filings; date is the date of last quarterly filings)

Aphria has the second-largest inventory of cannabis companies. Given supply shortages early in legalization, inventory levels could have a significant impact on early-legalization revenue - all this cannabis is likely to be sold in the first few months after legalization on October 17, 2018.

Note that the figures for Aurora here do not include MedReleaf - that acquisition closed on July 25, 2018 while the results were reported on June 30.

(Quarterly revenue and sales in most recent quarter, in $CAD, with quarter end date noted)

In sales, Aphria is third in revenue behind both Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis, but slightly ahead of Tilray. If MedReleaf was included in Aurora's figures, Aurora would surpass Canopy Growth in revenue. However, Aphria is much smaller than these companies in enterprise value. If these figures are scaled to EV ratios, Aphria's ratio are the best of the big five:

(All ratios based on a single quarter of sales, with end date noted)

By both EV ratios, Aphria is significantly cheaper that other "Big Five" peers. While all these companies are extremely expensive, Aphria is the cheapest of the group.

I would caution against putting too much weight in this metric or in current financial ratios, generally - all these quarters were for quarters in which recreational cannabis wasn't legal and none of the companies had much of their expected production online. Each of these companies is valued based on their long-term potential in the recreational cannabis marketplace and globally - not their medical-only sales in Canada prior to legalization. As noted above, I don't like putting a lot of weight on income statements in general, and this chart is more-or-less based on an income statement - so take it with a grain of salt.

That said, based on medical sales, Aphria is less expensive than its peers.

(Author's estimates)

Aphria has the second-most supply agreements of any company, despite being fourth in enterprise value. These supply agreements will be vital, since the government is the distributor of cannabis in most provinces - if companies do not have a deal with that provincial government, they will not be sold in the province.

Counting supply agreements may be a good reflection of management skill - Aphria's management has been able to successfully make deals with every single province and with the Yukon Territory. Canopy Growth is the only company to better this total, with deals in both Nunavut and the Northwest Territories - although those two territories are home to a combined 0.2% of Canadians, so won't contribute a lot to top or bottom lines.

(Author's estimates)

By potential customers, Canopy Growth and Aphria are nearly identical - with Canopy Growth covering 100% of Canadians and Aphria having deals covering 99.8% of Canadians. Aurora and Tilray lag slightly and Cronos lags further behind.

(Author's estimates)

By planned production capacity, Aphria ranks third among Canadian cannabis producers behind Canopy Growth and Aurora but ahead of all other licensed producers, including Tilray and Cronos. Notably, Aphria is also expecting to complete their construction sooner than peers - Aphria's expansions are to complete in January 2019 while Canopy Growth aims for CY19 and Aurora targets 1H/19.

Note that Tilray and Cronos are not top five by either metric - there are larger producers that are not shown here. My research on smaller (by value) companies is found in The Growth Operation.

(Author's estimates; Tilray extends far off this chart - to ~$2,250 and ~$380; includes private supply deals; percentage is percentage of Canadians in deals with undisclosed quantities)

In this chart, I compare each of the top five companies to their peers in terms of enterprise value compared to both provincial supply agreement quantities and compared to expected kilograms/year of cannabis production. The percentage on this chart reflects the number of Canadians covered by supply agreements that don't yet have disclosed quantities - only about one-third of supply agreements (skewing to larger deals) have disclosed any minimum or maximum quantities. Each company has an ~comparable proportion of Canadians in provinces that aren't included - mostly in Ontario.

Aphria is inexpensive on a relative valuation basis. Here, Aphria costs ~$95/gram of supply agreements - cheaper than any of the other four companies listed. About half of this supply is due to Aphria's agreement with Emblem to provide 175,000 kg/year between 2019 and 2024. Aphria would be even cheaper if this chart included the full 20,000 kg/year potential of the Auxly deal - this includes only 1,200 kg/year from that agreement.

Similarly, Aphria is also the cheapest among the Big Five on a production basis. Aphria costs ~$18/gram of production, while Aurora is $22, Canopy Growth is $29, and the others cost even more.

As with any relative valuation, this metric will not tell you if an entire market is over- or under-valued but will only tell you how valuable companies are compared to their peers. I would prefer to use a discounted cash flow or other valuation metric, but it is difficult until we have more information - it would require many assumptions about sales quantities, prices, and margins based on very little information. In my view, such a task is fruitless at this stage.

Why is Aphria Cheap?

There are a few reasons why Aphria may be cheaper than its Big Five peers.

First, Aphria's stock price may still be depressed from insider trader allegations in March 2018 - a Seeking Alpha article (not my article; paywalled) found that Aphria insiders held shares of Nuuvera, a company that Aphria acquired. Aphria insists insiders did nothing wrong, but the allegations of impropriety may still negatively affect share prices.

If this is a reason why Aphria shares are cheaper than peers, Aphria shares are likely to slowly recover this deficit if management does not suffer from further impropriety. As management continues to execute well, investors could re-gain their lost confidence in Aphria and its leadership - and restore Aphria to the multiples of its peers.

Second, each of Aphria's peers - after Aurora filed for an NYSE listing - trade on US exchanges or are in the process of becoming U.S.-listed. Such a listing enables a much broader range of investors to invest in these Canadian cannabis companies, including additional institutional investors and retail investors. A broader pool of potential investors means that demand for shares increases while supply stays constant - leading to higher share prices and multiples.

There have been persistent rumors that Aphria will attempt to become listed on a US exchange. Vic Neufeld has not tried to quell those rumors:

Host: "Will Aphria trade on a U.S. exchange soon?" Vic Neufeld: "Hopefully. It's been on our radar as one of our objectives ... Uplisting to a major U.S. exchange is part of growth, maturity." Midas Letter interview, October 12, 2018

If Aphria can obtain a US listing, it could help Aphria bridge the pricing gap between it and its peers.

Similarly, if Aphria is able to land a big partner - akin to Canopy Growth's deal with Constellation Brands (STZ) - that would also help Aphria close the gap in its valuation compared to Canopy Growth and other peers. There have been rumors of a deal between Aphria and Altria, but no deal has been made to date.

Alternatively, Aphria can simply produce good results after legalization to resolve these pricing differences. I suspect that once recreational cannabis is legal - especially after a couple quarters of post-recreational earnings - companies will be priced more comparably to each other than they are today. This may be especially true if, as I suggest above, Aphria produces significantly more cannabis than Aurora in 2019.

Risks

Any investment in cannabis is risky. The industry is new, and no one has ever grown cannabis on this scale before. Execution risks - such as crop failures or difficulties with distribution - are likely. Investors should invest cautiously and with those risks in mind: Choose investment sizes with knowledge of the risks involved in these investments. Shares of cannabis companies can rise and fall a long way in a trading day and over time.

I expect long-term gains in the cannabis market. However, those gains may take years to materialize as this nascent market matures and as international markets open. Thus, I recommend that new investors:

Diversify your holdings: Consider an approach like my Model Cannabis Portfolio found in my Marketplace service The Growth Operation. In that portfolio, I hold nine different cannabis producers. There is no need to "pick a winner" in this market as, odds are, there will be multiple winners in this market. Holding a diverse group of companies will allow you to weather storms that might impact single companies and will still allow you to capture the long-term upside of this market. Hold stocks in other sectors too: I limit my cannabis holdings to 15% of my portfolio. Cannabis is very risky, and even a diversified portfolio of cannabis stocks will tend to move together and with the broader cannabis market. I am a big believer in portfolio theory and that stocks are priced as if investors are diversified. If you aren't diversified, you take on extra risk and you earn nothing for taking on that risk (in terms of expected value). Be diversified. Consider dollar-cost-averaging ("DCA") into a new position: Investors should consider a cautious investing approach using dollar-cost averaging. Consider using DCA to ease into a new position over several months. This will insulate you a bit from short-term price movement while still giving you exposure to potential gains.

Takeaways

After first quarter earnings, I continue to rate Aphria as a buy. I believe that Aphria is a good holding in a diversified cannabis portfolio such as my Model Cannabis Portfolio in The Growth Operation. I continue to hold shares in my personal portfolio as well.

Aphria's expansion projects - both Aphria One and Aphria Diamond - are on track to be completed before the comparable expansions of Canopy Growth and Aurora. This early completion will help Aphria produce stellar results in 2019 - especially given that both Aphria and Canopy Growth expect a cannabis shortage early on in legalization. Based on completion timing of Aphria and Aurora, Aphria may even out-produce Aurora in 2019.

Further, Aphria is priced below other "Big Five" peers in enterprise value-based metrics. This pricing differential may fade over time, especially if Aphria is able to secure a US stock listing, if Aphria can land a large corporate partnership, and if Aphria can deliver excellent results once its expansions come online early in 2019.

I rate Aphria as a buy and plan to maintain my position in the company.

Happy investing!

Members of The Growth Operation, my cannabis newsletter community, receive: Up-to-date cannabis news and updates - including breaking news on both U.S. and Canadian cannabis producers.

- including breaking news on both U.S. and Canadian cannabis producers. Exclusive access to my in-depth research articles on smaller cannabis companies in the U.S. and Canada.

access to my in-depth research articles on smaller cannabis companies in the U.S. and Canada. Access to my Model Cannabis Portfolio .

. Access to my full, live portfolio. Membership is on special this month only, and prices are going to rise next month, so sign up for a free trial today. (If prices rise later, early members get grandfathered prices, forever.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHRIA, CANOPY GROWTH, AURORA CANNABIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.