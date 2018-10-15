Performance & Valuation By Country

This relative valuation could signal forward outperformance by global equities relative to the U.S., which has strongly outperformed global counterparts in the post-crisis era.

U.S. stocks look modestly overvalued on a trailing and forward basis but do not appear meaningfully stretched relative to global comps.

Differences in growth rates, real interest rates, and index and economic composition will necessarily lead to some dispersion, but placing the domestic markets in a global context helps frame valuations.

The sell-off last week was globally coordinated. U.S. indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ) fell by roughly 4%, European benchmarks (FEZ) fared slightly worse, and Asia experienced negative performance.

Even in a global sell-off, U.S. stocks continued their trend of outperformance. As I am showing in U.S. Versus the World: Rolling Return Comparison, I have showed that the post-crisis outperformance by U.S. stocks has pushed their relative returns into elevated historic terms versus global stocks (VT). Part of last week's smaller losses for the U.S. was likely the benefit of the U.S. playing last as stocks closed east to west on Friday and U.S. stocks experienced an end of week bounce.

Where do the recent moves leave the U.S. from a relative valuation perspective? The first chart shows trailing P/E ratios by country. The trailing P/E ratios take the current index level and divide by trailing-12-month earnings excluding extraordinary items. The outsized P/E ratio of the Nasdaq (QQQ) is being disproportionately driven by a 10.6% weight to Amazon (AMZN), which has a 182x P/E ratio under this calculation. Excluding just this single company takes the P/E ratio down to 29.3x, still elevated, but not as large of an outlier. Outside of the Nasdaq, the Swiss Market Index, which tracks the largest and most liquid stocks on the Geneva, Zurich, and Basel Stock Exchanges posted a higher multiple than the less tech-heavy U.S. indices.

The forward P/E ratios are the current index level divided by Bloomberg's Estimate for earnings per share for the next four quarters. Under this measure, the Nasdaq looks more modestly valued. All three major U.S. gauges are at the left of this graph but not obscenely overvalued versus global peers.

The goal here was to provide another lens to examine U.S. valuations using data that is not always readily accessible for Seeking Alpha readers. There are many different ways to view earnings multiples. I have chosen two approaches and applied them consistently across indices.

Global equity multiples are moderating given weak equity returns and still solid earnings. It is up to investors to decide if moderating multiples are a sign of relative attractiveness or just the market pricing in slower future growth. The U.S. has dominated equity market returns in the post-crisis era. The weight of the U.S. in global indices is near historic highs. Over long-time intervals, expect the rest of the world to catch up. In the short-term, expect an uptick of global volatility to still favor the U.S. as a traditional haven in periods of global stress.

