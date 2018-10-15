Stocks Vs. Housing: More Expensive?

Stocks are as expensive as they have ever been for the average American, but does that mean they are overvalued?

This article uses three long-run data series to examine the price of stocks and housing relative to average earnings in the United State.

This articles takes a long-run look at U.S. housing prices and stock market levels relative to average hourly earnings. I have used three long time series datasets to do this analysis:

the S&P 500 index (SPY) level;

existing one family home sales median prices from the National Association of Realtors;

U.S. average hourly earnings of non-supervisory private non-farm payrolls from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

The shortest dataset of the three was the median home sales price, which dates to January 1968, giving us 50 years of ability to scale home and stock prices to average hourly earnings. The graph below is telling.

If you were to move to a new area, you would ensure that the house you bought was priced appropriately relative to the job opportunities in the area, or you would worry that you would never be able to re-sell it! This five decade dataset shows that stocks are as expensive relative to hourly earnings as they have ever been. Home prices relative to average hourly earnings peaked in June 2005 as the housing bubble was inflating, and are currently 18% cheaper relative to wages today.

Before you start reducing your stock holdings, there are a couple of explanations for this phenomenon that should be explored.

U.S. Asset Preference: Median home prices are naturally a collection of localized markets. The U.S. stock market is a global market. Dollar-based assets remain preferred given the greenback's status as the world reserve currency and relative outperformance post-crisis. Comparing U.S. stock prices to domestic earnings neglects the fact that average earnings have been rising at a faster pace globally, and part of these higher earnings are likely being recycled back into liquid U.S. stocks to a greater extent than U.S. housing stock.

Our tax policy has long favored individuals who earn income off of their invested capital over those who earn their income off their labor. Tax-exempt municipal income tends to favor those in the highest marginal tax rates. The 15% tax rate (20% in highest bracket) on qualified dividends and long-term capital gains for 2017 is the same marginal tax rate for a laborer making between $10k and $38k per year. The recent tax reform will have its largest impact on corporate tax rates. Shareholders will earn higher after-tax income. While we have seen some corporations discuss passing these savings through in the form of higher wages, a corporate tax cut boost to run rate earnings and share prices could exert pressure on this multiple of average earnings ratio. The next tax bill limits the deductibilility of state and local property taxes, which may weigh on housing markets in higher tax locales. Income Inequality: In a continuation of some of the themes from the Tax Policy discussion above, income inequality could be a driver of this ratio. Average wages might not accurately capture the demand for equities from wealthy investors. While the average worker consumes much of their income, those at the far end of the income distribution have much higher disposable income to invest in capital markets. Per capita income of roughly $57,000 is meaningfully higher than the annualized wage rate as this number encapsulates the skew from those with higher incomes excluded from this dataset.

Source: Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances

Transforming Economy: As the U.S. economy has become more focused on services, this "blue collar" gauge may be less telling. The broader wage datasets from BLS that I found did not have as long of a history, which is obviously important to comparing this multiple across business cycles.

Other Factors: Subdued volatility from extraordinary monetary accommodation globally could be expanding equity multiples relative to income levels. Historically low interest rates and subdued pressure on wage inflation could be allowing multiples to rise relative to average earnings. Low interest rates and poor retirement savings could also be keeping Baby Boomers in the stock market longer than expected, further boosting equity multiples. Improved earnings quality post-Sarbanes Oxley could be allowing investors to pay higher multiples where there had been no previous ambiguity on labor wages.



All of these potential drivers of this stretched multiple share some common themes, but likely fail to explain away much of this elevated multiple. Equity valuations in the United States are fairly stretched, and this chart highlights the rising cost of stocks for the average American on an absolute basis and relative to housing. Once again, note that this is a measure of the average worker and not the average investor, since the average American is not in the stock market outside of their retirement account.

When examining home affordability, prospective homebuyers will often compare housing prices to local wages to understand whether housing prices appear over or under-valued. In this article, we are comparing a broad stock market gauge to a long-run measure of national earnings. While this measure is by no means perfect, an all-time high reading over a half-century of data at least suggests we should stop an evaluate the drivers of this relationship. If you had looked at this measure over the last two years, you would have seen a multiple surpassing the previous peak during the tech boom in March 2000; stocks have nonetheless generated strong returns over that time horizon even after last week's sell-off.

Is this a warning signal on equity market valuations, or does this measure simply reflect some of the changes in our economy over the past decades? As always, discussion is welcome in the comments section.

