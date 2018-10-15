U.S. Vs. The World: Rolling Return Comparison

By analyzing these shorter rolling horizons, we can put the relative returns of U.S. and global stocks in a historical context.

In this article, I break a 48-year dataset on U.S. and international stocks down into rolling 1, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods.

U.S. stocks have meaningfully outperformed their global counterparts in the post-crisis period and have continued to do so in 2018.

The graph below shows the cumulative performance of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) versus the MSCI World Index ex-USA (NASDAQ:ACWX). Through the end of 2009, the two indices had roughly equivalent returns, but U.S. stocks have dramatically outperformed the global index over the past several years.

Source: Bloomberg

The U.S. has outpaced its global counterparts over recent periods, but the scope of this outperformance is difficult to see solely with a very long cumulative return series. In this article, I took the monthly returns of the two indices and captured rolling 1, 3-, 5-, and 10-year returns. Hopefully, pulling out shorter time horizons can help highlight whether the current relative run-up for U.S. stocks is out of whack versus the historical experience.

The graph below shows rolling annual returns from 1970 to current.

Over the last year through the end of September, the S&P 500 had produced a 17.9% return versus just 2.7% for the MSCI World (ex-US). This 15.2% return advantage was in the 81st percentile for rolling annual returns over the dataset. This means that in just 19% of monthly observations the relative returns for U.S. stocks have been higher that the trailing one year period. As you extend the rolling horizons, the graphs become less noisy and you can more readily see periods of relative underperformance and outperformance versus global stocks.

The graph below shows rolling 3-year returns from 1972 to current.

From October 2015 through the end of September 2018, the S&P 500 has produced a 61.4% total return, including reinvested dividends. The MSCI World Index ex-USA, on the other hand, has produced a 30.6% return, less than half the cumulative return of domestic stocks.

That 3-year return advantage of 30.8% still pales in comparison to the U.S. outperformance in the late 1990s. That period captured a portion of the tech boom which boosted U.S. stocks, and also crossed over the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis and the 1998 Russian sovereign debt default, both of which weighed on international markets.

The opposite extreme was seen in the late 1980s, when roaring Japanese stocks strongly outpaced U.S. equities and the October 1987 U.S. stock market crash dented the returns of the domestic benchmark. With these two extremes in the late 1980s and late 1990s, the recent outperformance of U.S. stocks looks less extreme. The current U.S. outperformance is in the 73rd percentile of all rolling 3-yr observations.

The graph below extends the analysis to rolling 5-year returns from 1974 to current. The same peak (late 1990s) and same valley (late 1980s) are present in the data. There have been three previous periods where U.S. stocks had as strong a relative run as the current rally. The current observations ranks in the 84th percentile of all rolling 5-yr observations.

The graph below shows rolling 10-year returns from 1979 to current. Outside of the late 1990s tech boom, the current run for U.S. stocks is the best since the early 1980s.

U.S. stocks have rallied impressively versus global stocks in the post-crisis era, but this relative rally is not unprecedented in this long dataset. While valuations internationally are relatively attractive to U.S. multiples, we saw in the late 1990s that domestic valuations can certainly expand further. I hope this article helps frame the relative trailing returns of the U.S. market versus international peers. I know it helped me put this relative rally into a historical context. With U.S. and global stocks selling off meaningfully last week, domestic investors with a long-term horizon may look for global opportunities to buy underperforming global stocks.

