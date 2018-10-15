Swiss Franc Might Have Upside, But Loose Monetary Policy Still A Priority

Ultimately, the SNB is prioritizing growth over price stability at this point in time.

However, gains are likely to be limited given the Swiss National Bank's loose monetary policy.

Last month, I made the assertion that the Swiss franc would continue to see long-term upside.

My main reason for asserting this was that with higher than expected growth in Switzerland, the Swiss National Bank would be more likely to raise interest rates in the future, in order to stop excessive inflation.

However, with the greenback having rebounded, we have seen a fall in the Swiss franc against other major currencies in the past month:

Source: investing.com

The SNB appears to have been more cautious about raising rates than I had anticipated, with the SNB chairman having recently stated, “We have negative interest rates and remain willing to intervene in the foreign currency markets”.

Ultimately, a strong franc will threaten Swiss exports which are central to the economy. In this regard, the SNB appears to be taking the stance that some degree of inflation is tolerable so long as export growth is not hindered. While the Swiss rate of -0.75 is currently the lowest in the world, the Swiss franc is still fundamentally a safe haven and we haven’t been seeing extensive depreciation as would be the case with other currencies if such a low rate were to prevail.

Moreover, while Swiss inflation has crept up from negative levels since 2016, we see that inflation still remains below the SNB target of under 2% per year.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Therefore, while rising inflation may soon become a concern, it is not so for the time being. Additionally, while GDP growth for Q2 has been stronger than expected, it is interesting to take a longer-term view of GDP growth in Switzerland. We see that over this decade, growth has struggled to touch above 1% in any particular period, whereas this was the case before 2009:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

In this regard, one can understand why the Swiss National Bank would prioritise growth over price stability at this point in time.

1) Inflation levels are not high enough to justify raising interest rates

2) As a safe haven currency, the Swiss franc is unlikely to see the significant weakness that other economies might witness with such a low cash rate

So, what does this mean for the Swiss franc?

Well, from a monetary standpoint, we could see weakness for the time being if the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen.

On the other hand, there have been signs of some risk-averse sentiment on the part of the markets. With the International Monetary Fund warning of a contraction in global growth of 0.2% along with the S&P 500 having recently seen a contraction of 3.3%, the Swiss franc would be likely to rise in the event of a downturn regardless of the policy of the Swiss National Bank.

Source: investing.com

From a technical perspective, we see that:

1) The CHF is trading near lows against the USD that we saw earlier in the year

2) A Relative Strength Index of 35 indicates that the currency is nearing oversold territory

Therefore, it is possible that the franc could see a rebound to the 1.04 level against the USD if a risk-off sentiment continues. While long-term upside for the franc beyond this could still remain, it is likely that the SNB would need to show indications of ending its loose monetary policy before this would happen.

