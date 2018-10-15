Tracking Dayrate And Utilization Trends In The Offshore Drilling Industry - September 2018 Edition

Dayrates still remain at barely above cash flow breakeven levels, so the profitability of the industry as a whole is going to be weak.

It has become something of a tradition for me to discuss the utilization and day rate trends in the offshore industry on a regular basis. Unfortunately, IHS Markit has not always been publishing its monthly Offshore Rig Day Rate Trends report as regularly as it used to, so I have been forced to only make semi-regular updates to followers of this column. Fortunately, an updated version of the IHS Markit report was published late this week, which was nice to see following the fairly exciting month for the industry that we had in September. Unfortunately, the firm's data only includes data up until the end of August, but it is still helpful for investors and industry followers.

As is always the case with the IHS Markit report, the analytics firm selects proxies in four representative categories to show the overall utilization and new contract dayrate trends for the industry as a whole. For the most part, these proxies do work fairly well, as will be explained throughout this report. Overall, we can see definite signs that the industry is improving, although the recovery does remain rather weak at this time.

Ultra-Deepwater Semisubmersibles

The first type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization data tracked by the IHS Markit report is ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles. These are defined as semisubmersible rigs that are capable of operating in at least 7,500 feet of water. As such, these are almost always rigs from the newest generations of semisubmersibles and as such would be among the most modern and technically-capable units in operation today.

A semisubmersible is a self-propelled drilling unit that sits with approximately two-thirds of the rig below the surface of the water. Once at the drilling site, the rig is held in place through a combination of anchors and a heavy ballast, which provides it with excellent stability in choppy waters such as those frequently seen in areas such as the North Sea. As such, these rigs are frequently used in harsh-environment operations but they can also be used elsewhere in development operations.

Here are the utilization and leading new contract dayrate trends for the ultra-deepwater semisubmersible market:

Source: IHS Markit

As we can see here, the utilization rate for the world's ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles has largely been declining over the past few years. Unfortunately, this decline continued further during the most recent month to the point where now less than one in three ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles is actively employed. This persists despite the rash of new rig contracts that have been awarded in areas like the North Sea over the past few years.

This depressed utilization rate imposes negative pressure on rig dayrates since it is quite obviously a buyer's market. After all, it is very difficult for a rig owner to have any real ability to negotiate day rates upward when there are always more rigs around that could be contracted instead. Furthermore, the decline in dayrates illustrates that this is a problem that has been getting worse. Unfortunately then, we are unlikely to see any real profitability improvements in the near term for the owners of these rigs.

Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

The second type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is ultra-deepwater drillships. As was the case with their semisubmersible cousins, these are defined as drillships that are capable of operating in 7500 feet of water or more. Therefore, these are among the most technically capable rigs in the world today, with most models hailing from the sixth- or seventh-generation.

A drillship differs from a semisubmersible in that it has a standard ship hull (some are converted oil tankers), which gives it a much higher level of maneuverability compared to other drilling rigs. This allows these rigs to be quite well suited for exploration work, which is a very common use for them. Unfortunately, they do not enjoy the same degree of stability as semi-submersibles, so they are generally only used in benign water conditions.

Here are the utilization and new contract day rate trends for the worldwide ultra-deepwater drillship market:

Source: IHS Markit

As we can see here, the utilization rate declined earlier in the decade as it did with most other types of rig. In this case, though, it bottomed out right around 60% and has remained largely flat since then. We do see an uptick, however, over the past month or two as exploration & production companies have begun to increase their offshore activities in response to higher oil prices. If this proves to be more than just a one-time fluke, then it will prove to be good for the companies in the industry as their currently idle rigs begin to generate revenue. If oil prices remain at elevated levels, then this seems like a very realistic outcome.

Unfortunately, we do not see the same signs of recovery in the leading market dayrate. In fact, the new contract dayrate for ultra-deepwater drillships declined slightly in the most recent month. This is at least partly due to the fact that there are still a significant number of unemployed drillships available, so offshore contractors still have very little room for negotiation on that front. This could pose a problem as dayrates are still at or barely above the cash flow breakeven levels for many offshore drillers. This will limit the amount of operating cash flow that these companies are able to generate from the contracts that they manage to get.

Harsh-Environment Jack-Ups

The third type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is harsh-environment jack-ups. For the purposes of this report, the firm only includes the data for standard units, which are generally defined as units that have a maximum operating water depth of 250 to 360 feet. Therefore, the data does not include the most capable shallow-water rigs that are equipped for operations in harsh-environments. However, since standard units are by far the most common units that we see operating in these environments, the proxy still works to represent the shallow-water harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling fleet as a whole.

Another thing to note is that unlike what was the case with ultra-deepwater rigs, IHS Markit has chosen to only use the data for rigs operating in a specific region of the world. In this case, the firm has chosen to focus in on Northwest Europe and therefore, excludes data from those rigs operating in other parts of the world. However, by far the most common use for these rigs is drilling for resources on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, so this region would include the overwhelming majority of harsh-environment jack-ups. Thus, it is not really a problem for IHS Markit to include only the data from this region of the world.

Here is the utilization and new contract dayrate data for harsh-environment standard jack-ups operating in Northwest Europe:

Source: IHS Markit

As was largely the case with the other rigs, we see the utilization rate steadily declining and bottoming out. In this case, though, the utilization rate rebounded sharply and has been rising over much of this year. While it did decline a bit over the past few months, including the most recent one, the rate still remains well above that of most of the other types of rig. Today, roughly 70% of the harsh-environment jack-up fleet is currently employed.

Unfortunately, this has not as of yet had much of an impact on day rates, which have been almost flat over the course of this year. While we do see some slight month-to-month fluctuations, for the most part, the leading new contract dayrate has hovered at just over $50k. It is admittedly surprising that the high utilization rates have not applied any upward pressure to dayrates, but this may be a factor of oil companies simply having hard budgets in place and being willing to walk away from their plans if the price gets too high. If oil prices remain high though, this may change. We also see much the same problem here that we saw with other rig types in that dayrates remain at barely above cash flow breakeven levels, which is largely preventing operators from generating much in the way of free or operating cash flow.

High-Specification Jack-up Rigs

The final type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report are high-specification jack-ups. These are defined as shallow-water independent leg cantilever drilling units with a maximum operational water depth of 361 to 400 feet. Curiously, this definition would exclude the most capable shallow-water drilling units in existence such as Rowan's (RDC) Gorilla-series. For the most part, though, this dataset would include most sixth-generation or newer rigs, which are generally the shallow-water units that exploration and production companies want to contract.

As was the case with harsh-environment units, IHS Markit chose to focus on a specific region from which to present the data. In this case, the region chosen was Southeast Asia, which is historically the region in which these units are most commonly employed. However, in recent years, these rigs have become a much more common sight in places like the Persian Gulf, so Southeast Asia may not be the only good market from which to draw data. With that said, however, Southeast Asia certainly provides an acceptable proxy.

Here is the utilization and new contract dayrate data for high-specification jack-up rigs operating in Southeast Asia:

Source: IHS Markit

As was the case with most of the other rig types, the utilization rate for high-specification jack-ups steadily declined before bottoming out. It bottomed out in early 2017 and then sharply rebounded before showing a decline earlier this year. It rebounded over the past three months, however. This is a good sign for the offshore drilling industry as a whole as the jack-up segment is generally considered to be the leading indicator of the remainder of the industry. Thus, the improving utilization here should be seen as a sign that the rest of the market will soon see improvements in this area.

While new contract dayrates are quite a bit better than they were earlier this year, we still have not seen the kind of improvements that we need to see for contractors to start producing solid profitability. This is because dayrates still remain at levels that are barely above cash flow breakeven. As this has been true for quite some time and they are showing no real signs of improvement, it is likely that this will continue to be the case for some time.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we are seeing some definite signs of improvement in the offshore drilling industry as exploration budgets are increased in response to higher oil prices. Unfortunately, the still very present supply overhang has prevented dayrates from improving. Thus, we are likely to continue to see strained cash flows until this problem is resolved.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.