Negative Sentiment In Entercom Communications Is Misconceived

Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) is the second largest terrestrial radio broadcasting company in the United States. As a ‘traditional media’ business, it is subject to the prevailing market view that its business is in terminal decline, whilst ‘new media’ companies like Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) are expected to grow to the sky (and are priced by the market accordingly). At the present share price, the market is implying that the decline in Entercom’s business will be rapid. This negative sentiment has been strengthened by the bankruptcy of its largest competitors iHeartMedia Inc (OTCPK:IHRTQ) and Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS).

Entercom has been around since 1968, but has recently undergone significant change with a Reverse Morris Trust merger with the CBS Corporation (CBS) radio spinoff (via an exchange offer), which closed in November 2017. This transaction more than doubled the number of stations under Entercom ownership and more than tripled its revenue and EBITDA. To undertake this transaction, Entercom issued stock (at a much higher price than now prevailing) and also assumed outstanding CBS debt.

In our view, the selling pressure in the stock has been largely a result of the distress of competitors as well as fear about the level of debt in the company and its future prospects. This has most recently been reflected in an almost 25% decline as of 5 October 2018 since the May 2018 earnings call, which was part of an overall 55% decline since the February 2017 peak, beginning shortly after the announcement of the CBS transaction:

However, a deeper look at Entercom’s business and financials suggests that the prevailing thesis, and the selling pressure that it has created, is misconceived.

Entercom is a simple business. It sells advertising and uses it to pay for its free broadcast operations. (Entercom also has smaller businesses in the digital and live-events space, including www.radio.com, which on a pro forma basis together account for around 15% of revenue.)

Entercom competes for audience against other terrestrial radio operators, satellite radio, such as SiriusXM Holdings Inc (SIRI), and digital audio such as podcasts and various streaming services. Terrestrial radio lends itself to the creation of local oligopolies, as there are only so many radio stations which can operate in a particular area (and consolidation is limited by FCC regulations). It also has limited broadcast reach so, by and large, the only terrestrial radio competitors are those also situated in the local area.

Moreover, in comparison with other audio mediums, terrestrial radio continues to fill a niche that those mediums cannot. Unlike satellite radio, terrestrial radio is free. It also doesn’t suffer from the same signal quality issues as satellite radio sometimes does in built-up areas. Streaming is better thought of as a closer competitor to old-fashioned recorded music (CDs, tapes, etc) rather than to live radio (whether delivered via satellite or terrestrial broadcast). The latest data confirms that time spent by consumers listening to radio dwarfs time spent on streaming services (especially in the car). Recorded music has been around for ages, and radio has survived. Why should a different delivery method for music make any difference to this? In addition:

terrestrial radio's main selling point is that it is locally-based and therefore its news, sports, and talk shows are more directly appealing to consumers wanting such content than the national or international content available on streaming or satellite platforms;

a large proportion of time devoted by consumers to audio content is while they are in the car, where mobile streaming is simply more difficult to access (safely) while driving. Radio is unlikely to be disrupted for in-car listening for many years to come; and

digital apps are now delivering radio everywhere, without the usual limitation of terrestrial broadcast reach.

The above analysis is borne out by the numbers, with radio reaching 271 million weekly listeners and continuing to grow, according to Nielsen data published in 2017. Significantly, audience reach to younger adults remains particularly strong:

Source: Company presentation, November 2017.

On the revenue side, not unlike local TV broadcasters, Entercom makes its money through advertising (but without the retransmission fees which now make up an increasing portion of local TV broadcasters’ revenue). Entercom therefore competes with other media content delivery platforms for advertising dollars, including TV, print and digital.

Digital advertising spend is thought to be the biggest threat to traditional media, including radio, and is undoubtedly growing rapidly. However, there are reasons to believe that it will not completely replace traditional media as an advertising medium. First, as the data above shows, radio remains the delivery platform with the broadest level of reach to the population, with these numbers staying largely stable (and, in fact, slowly growing) over the past few years. Second, return on investment for each dollar spent on radio advertising is higher compared with other forms of media:

Source: Company presentation, November 2017.

Third, large companies are starting to question whether or not they receive sufficient return on their investment in advertising on digital platforms. For example, Proctor & Gamble Co (PG) announced a reduction in digital ad spend of $200m during 2017, which was redeployed to traditional media platforms including radio. Earlier this year, Proctor & Gamble announced that this change had been successful, with it eliminating 20% of its ineffective marketing and increasing its reach by 10%. Unilever plc (UL) has also been demanding better results from digital advertising platforms. This may be just the beginning of a swing of the pendulum back to traditional media. Arguably, smaller, local, businesses have even more reason to use radio as an advertising medium over digital alternatives.

On any view of things, radio advertising is not going to drop off a cliff tomorrow. And with the greater scale provided by the CBS transaction, Entercom may well be able to now extract better advertising rates than legacy Entercom could.

There is a lot to like about the CBS transaction. Management has been disciplined in not overpaying for acquisitions, and the CBS transaction is no exception. Legacy CBS radio stations have been significant underperformers compared to legacy Entercom stations. Management believes it can turn them around (through margin expansion, restructuring legacy CBS station management and operations, and synergies). Management’s track record in acquisitions and the performance of legacy Entercom stations supports this thesis, with Entercom stations generating the most revenue per station in the industry. Whilst, clearly enough, the CBS transaction is far and away Entercom’s largest acquisition yet and integrating it will be challenging, early signs are promising, with costs synergies of $21m having already been realized to the end of Q2 2018 (out of an expected $110m, which management said in their most recent earnings call is ‘on track’). Ratings (which are a leading indicator of revenue growth) have also been growing strongly in 2018; according to management, averaging +4% per month over the first 6 months of the year.

Despite this, debt has increased beyond initially expected levels. This has been due, in part, to a loss in revenues from the now wound-down United States Traffic Network (‘USTN’), a bulk purchaser of advertising across the Entercom business. The increase in debt is also a result of short term weakness in the legacy CBS business. On the positive side, both of these issues are not likely to be repeated, with management indicating that the short-term weakness in the legacy CBS business is a product of their initial turnaround efforts and is expected to abate as the year goes on. In addition, debt is slated to be meaningfully reduced through asset sales, including those required by the FCC as part of the CBS transaction. Debt is currently approximately 4.8x EBITDA, with management targeting 3.5x in the near-medium term. This compares favorably to iHeartMedia Inc’s pre-bankruptcy debt of $20b (around 11.3x EBITDA, with Cumulus having a similar level of pre-bankruptcy debt). Debt has also been restructured following consummation of the CBS transaction into lower-interest bearing components, leading to a modest interest expense saving.

Management is clearly focused on shareholder return, with priority being given to debt reduction and overall shareholder return (including an announced $100m buyback). In our view, the one wrinkle in management’s approach is their recent increase in the dividend. It would be a more effective use of company resources to use cashflow to pay down debt faster and, at these prices, increase the buyback.

Management is also heavily invested in, and effectively controls, the business through super-voting shares. We believe that management control of a business can (depending upon the circumstances) be an attractive attribute, as it allows a focus on the long-term, without needing to worry about the short-term noise generated and sensationalized by Wall Street analysts. Following price weakness in the stock, insiders have been substantially adding to their personal holdings this year. Management obviously knows their business better than anyone. If they are so bullish on the stock, that tends to validate the qualitative bull case.

In terms of the numbers, we conservatively estimate current-year pro forma normalized FCF (adjusting for integration and restructuring expenses and the loss of USTN revenue, but excluding cost synergies) to be around $229m ($1.60 per share; all numbers are in millions, and pro forma for the combined company):

*Preferred shares have been redeemed.

In reviewing these numbers, readers should, of course, bear in mind that we are aiming to be roughly right, rather than precisely wrong.

Management is projecting that by 2020, FCF will be $2.05 per share (noting that this was projected prior to implementation of US corporate tax reform):

Source: Company presentation, November 2017.

If that is achieved, it is possible to buy Entercom today at around 3.5x expected 2020 FCF. Unless the business is about to bite the dust (which we doubt, for the reasons expressed above), today’s stock price is extremely attractive. Indeed, it is extremely attractive even if radio cannot grow with the economy and ends up in clear structural decline. However, it is in our view far more likely that revenue will be broadly flat, or grow slowly in line with the economy. One obvious qualification to this is the possibility of a recession, which would negatively affect advertising revenue in the short term: between the end of 2008 and the end of 2009, revenue declined around 15%) However, that eventuality is unlikely to impact long term revenues and the share price is now so depressed that long term value is also unlikely to be impacted.

Even a slow revenue-growing (or no-growth) business can be an extremely attractive investment at the right price. We believe that is the case with Entercom. In light of the recent earnings calls, we think the original November 2017 projections will take a little longer than expected to achieve, but we are encouraged by the steps that management has already taken and believe that they will be achievable in due course.

As with any investment, there are, of course, risks here. These include: the prospect of a recession (as already noted), a failure by management to execute on their turnaround plans, adverse wholesale and sudden changes in consumer preferences for the consumption of audio media, a major reversal in the trend of companies allocating increasing amounts of advertising dollars to radio, and a significant rise in interest rates. However, we think these are unlikely to eventuate.

We expect that a number of positive catalysts will combine to cause a rerating in the stock price of at least 100% over the next 12-18 months:

the further realization of expected synergies from the CBS transaction;

meaningful debt reduction;

a turnaround (even a modest one) at legacy CBS stations;

a potential short squeeze (almost 14% of shares outstanding are sold short);

legacy CBS shareholder selling abating; and

the emergence of competitors from bankruptcy.

On this last issue, Cumulus is now out of bankruptcy and iHeartMedia was the subject of interest in late 2017 expressed by Liberty Media Inc (FWONK) for the purchase of a minority stake valued at 8x FCF (which would, according to Entercom management speaking on the Q4 2017 earnings call, equate to around a $14 share price for Entercom at that multiple, based on underlying expected Entercom FCF of between $1.60 and $1.90 per share). Liberty Media withdrew that offer in June this year as a result of issues discovered during due diligence; however, Liberty is still interested in an iHeartMedia transaction at the ‘right price’, and sees iHeartMedia as an attractive free cashflow generator. Entercom is no different.

