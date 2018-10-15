Recro Pharma: Multiple Ways To Win From Potentially Transformative Near-Term Catalysts, While Crown-Jewel Asset Provides Downside Protection

Business Overview

Recro Pharma (REPH) operates two distinct businesses that are reported as separate segments: contract development & manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) and Acute Care. CEO Gerri Henwood founded REPH in 2007. Henwood’s biography and our due diligence suggests she is an experienced and highly-regarded executive with a history of taking pharmaceutical assets from development through commercialization, such as Testim gel for Auxilium Pharmaceutical (LINK).

REPH initially consisted of several early-stage investigational drugs. Then in 2015, Henwood was serving on the board of Alkermes Plc (“ALKS”) when it was seeking to shed non-core assets and narrow its focus. These non-core assets included the rights to intravenous meloxicam (“IVM”) and the CDMO facility in Gainesville, Georgia. Henwood resigned from ALKS’ board, so she could bid for the assets on REPH's behalf. REPH initially lost to a higher bidder, but that bidder’s financing fell-through so REPH was able to purchase the assets. REPH closed its IPO on 3.12.14 at $8.00 per share and completed the ALKS deal on 4.13.15 (LINK).

CDMO Segment

CDMOs are the outsourced manufacturers of products for pharmaceutical (“pharma”) clients. CDMOs have a wide competitive moat and sticky customer base. Customers cannot risk a product (i.e., drug) being manufactured wrong. Hence, pharmas only select CDMOs with an established reputation for reliability. Before choosing a CDMO, pharmas will complete an evaluation that may last up to two years. Once selected, the CDMO is listed in the FDA-approved dossier, such as this document (LINK) that clearly states the drug is manufactured by REPH on pg. 22. If a pharma decides to change its CDMO, the FDA re-examines the entire dossier and may reject the drug (despite prior approval) for many reasons unrelated to the CDMO. Therefore, pharmas rarely switch commercial manufacturing from one CDMO to another CDMO.

The above paragraph describes most CDMOs, but our research indicates REPH’s CDMO has unique capabilities that cause it to be even more intertwined with its customers and more profitable than most CDMOs. More specifically, REPH’s CDMO has formulation expertise and proprietary delivery technologies specializing in extended release solid oral dosage forms. It collaborates closely with clients from development through commercialization. In fact, REPH’s CDMO owns the patents tied to the formulation and/or manufacturing of some products. Also, REPH’s CDMO facility has a license from the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), thereby providing a distinct competitive advantage and enabling REPH to manufacture DEA-controlled substances. In short, REPH’s pharma clients are often very reliant on REPH’s capabilities. Hence, REPH typically has exclusivity agreements and receives high-margin royalties or profit-sharing on most products as outlined on pg. 14 of REPH’s 2017 10K (LINK). These lucrative revenue structures result in REPH’s CDMO having 45%+ EBITDA margins and 35%+ EBIT margins. This profitability is not immediately noticeable in the consolidated financials because the CDMO is masked by losses in Acute Care, but can be seen in Note 17/pg. F-26 of the 2017 10K (LINK).

We believe the outlook is bright for REPH’s CDMO. Pharmas continue to outsource more production, so they can focus on core drug development. Hence, Ernst & Young forecasts sales in the CDMO industry to increase by 6%+ annually (LINK). In addition to the industry tailwinds, REPH’s CDMO recruited an experienced business development team from reputable peers, such as Patheon and Alcami (LINK). Also, REPH recently posted employment opportunities for a second shift. As an example, see here (LINK). This is encouraging but not surprising, given that REPH just expanded its capacity by adding a 24k SF facility next to its existing 97k SF plant (LINK). Although the latter is less than 60% utilized, REPH opened the new site to focus on high potency products that require specific containment parameters. Our research indicates customer demand led to the capacity expansion, so it should generate revenue immediately.

Acute Care Segment

The product that is most likely to generate near-term revenue in REPH’s Acute Care segment is IVM, so we will focus on that product. IVM is an injectable, non-opioid pain reliever. The desire to end the opioid crisis is a rare issue that receives bipartisan support (LINK). 72k Americans overdosed on opioids in 2017 (LINK) and studies suggest it can take less than five days to become addicted (LINK). In an effort to halt the crisis, REPH successfully completed a comprehensive Phase III trial in 2017 (LINK).

But, REPH’s new drug application (“NDA”) was rejected by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in its “current form” in a May 2018 Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) (LINK). REPH’s share price quickly dropped from ~$13 to ~$5. The share price decline suggests the announcement caught the market by surprise, especially given that the oral form of meloxicam was approved in 2000. Also, NDAs have a historical approval rate of 90% (LINK).

In July 2018, REPH met with the FDA to receive their specific feedback and determine a path forward (LINK). After reviewing the minutes from that meeting, REPH believed it could resubmit the NDA with a higher probability of approval by making two relatively simple changes: 1) edit the label to clarify that IVM’s analgesic effect diminishes after 22 hours and 2) provide incremental data that removes concerns about extractables & leachables (“E/L”). We will try to put E/L in layman’s terms.

IVM is contained in a bottle with a rubber stopper. The FDA wants to be assured that foreign particles (which may be harmful) will not fall off the stopper and into the IVM because those particles could then be injected into the patient. REPH had completed multiple E/L tests. But, the FDA wanted more data. As a result, REPH performed another E/L test after receiving the FDA’s CRL. REPH feels confident this latest test will remove any concerns. If curious to learn more about “extractables & leachables”, then see here (LINK).

After editing the label and compiling the results of the latest E/L test, REPH resubmitted its NDA in September 2018 (LINK). The FDA plans to approve or reject the NDA by the end of March 2019 (LINK). We think IVM has a high probability of being approved for three primary reasons: 1) the urgent need for non-opioid pain relievers, 2) a successful & comprehensive Phase III study, and 3) the existence and commercial use of an oral form of meloxicam since 2000.

Importantly, IVM provides pain relief for ~24 hours while many comparable non-opioid pain relievers only last for ~6 hours (LINK). The first 24 hours are the most painful following a surgery. IVM could enable surgeons to provide a one-time injection of IVM and then send a patient home on the same day without having to write a prescription for opioid-based pain relief pills. Surgeons could then utilize that bed (capacity) for a new patient/surgery and also reduce the risk of a patient becoming addicted to opioids (because IVM is a non-opioid). In effect, IVM could be a game-changer for surgeon efficiency, hospital profitability, and efforts to end the opioid crisis.

Incentivized & Experienced Management

CEO Gerri Henwood founded REPH after leading two other pharmas (IBAH, Inc. and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals) that were eventually sold (LINK, LINK). We gained substantial confidence after multiple discussions with Henwood. Our beliefs were further substantiated when industry participants praised Henwood’s abilities and career. While we believe Henwood can guide REPH through this critical juncture, this is not a bet on one person. Henwood has surrounded herself with directors that are pharma consultants and/or executives. The board also consists of two employees from SCP Vitalife, which through its venture capital investment was REPH’s initial shareholder. Insiders own 20%+ of REPH and ~2/3rd of management’s compensation is discretionary (LINK).

We Estimate ~260% Upside if IVM is Approved

Three CDMOs (Capsugel, Halo, and Patheon) were acquired over the past two years at ~16x EBITDA. We think Halo should be a very representative comp to REPH’s CDMO because Halo focuses on finished-dosage forms (like REPH) and has only two DEA-licensed facilities (like REPH). Halo was just purchased last month, providing a timely framework for valuing REPH’s CDMO (LINK).

REPH’s CDMO guided to $30mm of 2018 EBITDA. Our analysis of REPH’s initial guidance compared to its actual results (since the ALKS deal) proves that Henwood has historically beat guidance. For example, she initially guided to $55-60mm of 2017 revenue for the CDMO on 3.6.17(LINK). She then raised it to $65mm on 11.9.17 (LINK) and the CDMO ultimately generated $71.8mm of 2017 revenue (LINK). Also, 2017 EBITDA was ~$33mm. Nonetheless, we assume 2018 guidance for conservatism. If we haircut the multiple paid for peers by 25% to 12x EBITDA, then it implies REPH’s CDMO is worth $17/share (or ~150% upside). For reference, valuing REPH’s CDMO for 16x EBITDA implies a value of $23/share.

The best comp that we found for IVM is Ofirmev, which is an injectable form of acetaminophen (a pain relief drug) used by hospitals. For some historical perspective, Ofirmev received FDA approval in 4Q10 and quickly grew revenue to ~$110mm just three years after commercial launch (LINK). Then, Mallinckrodt (MNK) purchased Cadence Pharmaceuticals (with Ofirmev as its sole product) for $1.4b in 1Q14 (LINK). This premium purchase price equated to ~12.5x 2013 Ofirmev revenue, ~8.5x 2014 revenue, ~5.5x 2015 revenue, and ~5.0x 2016 revenue.

As previously outlined, IVM’s pain relief lasts ~24 hours so we would argue that it should be more appealing and the preferred (higher demand) drug compared to Ofirmev, which lasts only ~6 hours. But conservatively assuming a similar trajectory as Ofirmev, then IVM could generate $110mm in sales by mid-2022 if approved in 1H19. By applying a 5.0x revenue multiple (vs. Ofirmev’s ~12.5x), it implies IVM has a gross value of ~$550mm (vs. $1.4b for Ofirmev). Assuming a 10% discount rate implies a present value for IVM of ~$440mm.

We estimate the Acute Care segment will burn ~$150mm of cash before the segment is break-even. Acute Care’s current annual burn-rate (excluding IVM) is ~$15mm based on our detailed review of REPH’s public filings. Our research also indicates REPH has also been spending ~$30mm annually on pre-commercial activities for IVM since 2017. We assume this continues. Lastly, our research indicates annual selling costs (including a larger sales force) of ~$35mm for IVM once approved. Combined, these equate to an initial annual burn-rate of ~$80mm. But, we believe rising gross profit from IVM should reduce the burn rate each year. Ultimately, we assume Acute Care reaches break-even 4 years after IVM’s potential approval.

If IVM is approved, REPH will also have to pay a maximum of $125mm in milestone payments to ALKS (IVM’s prior owner) as discussed in REPH’s 10K (LINK). Deducting the milestone payments and expected cash burn from IVM’s PV of ~$440mm implies a net value of $7/share. To conclude the valuation analysis: combining IVM’s $7/share with REPH’s CDMO $17/share equates to $24/share and ~260% potential upside.

We Estimate ~125% Upside Even if IVM is Not Approved

If IVM is not approved, then we have confidence Henwood and REPH’s board will act in the best interest of shareholders. We estimate Acute Care’s current annual burn-rate (excluding IVM) would decline to ~$15mm as outlined above. Aside from IVM, Acute Care has two primary drug franchises (neuromuscular blocking agents and dexmedetomidine) undergoing Phase I and II trials (LINK). Henwood has indicated that it would not be costly to bring some of these drugs to a point where they could be monetized. We assume the path to monetization would cost an incremental $5mm per year.

But, we do not think this path would be sustainable for more than two years. We do not believe Henwood has the intentions or shareholders would have the patience to endure a pro-longed period of cash burn. As a precedent, activists successfully encouraged (LINK) Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) to pivot from a cash-hemorrhaging, pharma-focused company to a CDMO-focused company once its leading drug candidate was rejected by the FDA (LINK). Furthermore, the SCP Vitalife fund has been invested in REPH for more than a decade, so likely wants to exit its investment soon. Lastly, Henwood is in her mid-60s, indicating she is getting closer to retirement age.

If IVM is not approved, we arrive at a fair value of $15/share by subtracting $40mm of cash-burn from a $360mm value for REPH’s CDMO. Of note, Henwood has repeatedly and emphatically stated that she does not want to issue equity near today’s price of ~$7/share. She also appreciates that the M&A market for high-quality, competitively-advantaged CDMO assets is very hot. If IVM is not approved, we believe the likelihood of REPH’s CDMO being sold would materially increase, thereby acting as a catalyst to unlock its unappreciated value.

Conclusion

We believe REPH offers investors multiple attractive traits, mainly: 1) limited downside – a high-quality, cash-flowing asset that provides a margin-of-safety, 2) significant upside – a near-term catalyst that isn’t reflected in today’s share price but could potentially be transformative for the company’s intrinsic value, 3) thematic growth tailwinds in the form of outsourced drug manufacturing & the urgent need for non-opioid pain medications, 4) competitive advantages through CDMO’s DEA-licensed facility & IVM’s ~24 hours of pain relief that leads to high customer retention & a better value proposition, 5) the ability to exploit information inefficiencies due to less sell-side coverage & structurally-limited investor interest, and 6) the opportunity to invest alongside an accomplished & aligned executive. Due primarily to these characteristics, we recommend investing in REPH to take advantage of its hidden-yet-lucrative CDMO asset and potential value-creation from IVM.

Unaddressed Risks & Mitigating Factors

REPH CDMO’s four largest customers represent 99% of revenue. We expect a revitalized business development effort will eventually diversify CDMO's customer concentration. Modest growth for current commercially-available drug products, so seems illogical for pharma customers to endure effort/expense to transfer these drugs away from REPH. REPH's customers are very hesitant to take supply risks for commercially-available drugs if no prior manufacturing issues exist. REPH owns the patents tied to some of these products, so would be virtually impossible to transfer to another CDMO. REPH has single-location risk, given that its CDMO’s primary asset is the manufacturing facility located in Gainesville, Georgia. REPH maintains insurance coverage against damage to property and equipment, and to cover business interruption expenses. Gainesville is not located on the Georgia coast, making it less susceptible to hurricanes and tropical storms. Given that the facility has met the highest standards (DEA-licensed manufacturing facility), we are confident that it could withstand most natural disasters.

Disclosures

This article is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in this material does not purport to be complete, is only current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. No one should rely on the information contained in this document to make any investment decision. The material contains and is based upon information that the author believes to be correct but they have not verified that information and assume no liability if such information is incorrect. The author does not have any duty to correct or update the information contained herein. This document contains forward-looking statements based on the author's expectations and projections. Those statements are sometimes indicated by words such as "expects", "believes", "will" and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual returns could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should assume that as of the publication date the author (possibly through his/her employer) has a long position in the stocks covered herein and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock rises. The author may also sell his/her long position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.