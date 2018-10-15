The Hidden Bear Market

Nearly one-third of the S&P 500 constituents are in bear market territory - down by more than 20% from their 1-year highs.

While the S&P 500 is still just 6% from its recent all-time high, a growing number of constituents are in bear market territory.

While the S&P 500 (SPY) is off just 6% from its late September closing high, 156 companies in the large cap benchmark are officially in bear market territory - off more than 20% from their 52-week high. These companies collectively have a combined market capitalization of $4.5 trillion.

Twenty-two companies - tabled below - are down more than 40% from their local high, an annual performance that for these companies rivals the 2008 broad market swoon.

General Electric (GE) is the largest constituent on this ignominious list. Cyclical consumer brands tend to dominate the list; companies with struggling brands and more levered balance sheets - Newell Brands (NWL) and L Brands (LB) - are high on the list. Homebuilders like Lennar (LEN), building materials companies like Mohawk (MHK), and home appliance companies like Whirlpool (WHR) are likely grappling with the combination of interest-rate driven pressures on the housing market and tariff-related impacts on raw material costs.

An additional 36 companies - tabled below - are down between 30% and 40% from their recent market high.

Automakers Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) and auto suppliers Borg Warner (BWA) and LKQ Corp (LKQ) were on this list. Additional housing related stocks like homebuilder PulteGroup (PHM), Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS), Masco (MAS), and A.O. Smith (AOS) made the list. Packaging Corp of America (PKG) and Sealed Air (SEE) joined previous listed WestRock (NYSE:WRK) as packaging companies under pressure.

There were also defensive names on this list - packaged food maker Kraft Heinz (KHC) and beer maker Molson Coors (TAP) were on the list. Retailer Dollar Tree (DLTR), a name one might view as counter-cyclical, is down 30.4% from its high. Our first utility, PG&E Corp (PCG) was listed in this cohort, but its fall is more driven by its idiosyncratic issue related to the California wildfires. Three Dividend Aristocrats - companies that have managed to raise dividends for 25 or more consecutive years - were on this list of decliners. Healthcare services firm Cardinal Health (CAH), investment management firm Franklin Resources (BEN), and the aforementioned water heater maker A.O. Smith were all down more than 30% from their highs. Collectively, this full list of companies down between 30-40% trade at just 13.8x trailing earnings, suggesting the further declines are less likely.

An additional 97 companies - tabled below - are down between 20% and 30% from their recent market high, a figure that is nearly 20% of the total index constituents.

This expansive list covers some sectors that you would expect to be benefiting in the current market environment. Financial institutions, which have long been pressured by secularly low interest rates, are not benefiting as much as one might expect from the rising rate environment. Energy companies also populate this list despite multi-year highs in oil. Gold miner Newmont Mining (NEM) is off 24% from its highs despite recently rising gold prices. Facebook (FB), one of the heretofore indestructable tech megacaps, is down nearly 30% from its highs.

Certain segments of the market are justifiably responding to varied concerns around more restrictive interest rates, trade and tariff concerns, and peaking consumer demand growth. U.S. stocks have dominated their global counterparts post-crisis and a retrenchment in valuations seems normal. Seeking Alpha readers with long investment horizons may scan this listing of companies for potential opportunities given the meaningful drop in share prices.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.