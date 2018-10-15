Homebuilders And Constructors Have Dug Themselves A Huge Hole

You'd better ask, "how deep is your love", not "how deep is your hole".

However, none of those is getting anywhere close to the impact on homebuilders and constructors.

Background

We've touched upon homebuilders and constructors (PKB, XHB, ITB, AIRR) at the beginning of this week, yet it feels like it was ages ago... Well, from a performance perspective - it is!

However, before looking at the numbers, it's important to understand the underlying issues.

Homebuilders and constructors are predominantly hit by the longest decline in lending they've seen in years, as banks (XLF, KRE, KBE) are cutting back on lending to US construction companies.

Uncertainty around rates on one hand and the near-term state of the economy are putting high pressure on almost all of the sub-sector segments, including the "bread and butter" activities - house-building, commercial construction and civil engineering.

Many parties/stakeholders - ranging from lenders to analysts - have raised concerns recently regarding several areas of the US economy, but construction is one of the first sectors to show clear evidence of what is likely to be a sustained slowdown in lending.

Although recent surveys of construction businesses still suggest that, overall, the sector is growing, the expansion rate is notably slowing and the lack of optimism (if not already pessimism) about the future outlook of the economy as a whole and of the sector specifically is certainly not helping much either.

Rising Rates and Interest Rate Sensitive Instruments

The relationships between rising rates/yields and interest rate sensitive instruments is a topic that has already been ground to dust, so I'm not going open another discussion here. I will, however, direct you to this article and this blog post (linked among themselves to) where I last discussed what I believe to be a clear-decisive inverse correlation: When rates/yields rise - prices of interest rate sensitive instruments fall. It's as pure and simple as that.

Don't believe me? Ok then, I won't get insulted. I'll just show you one chart, worth a thousands words.

But before doing so, here is a reminder how rates/yields have moved till mid-2016 up to date.

1. Actual levels of US Treasuries from 1 month to 30 years.

2. Total change (as a percentage) in the levels of US Treasuries from 1 month to 30 years.

US 30 Year Mortgage Rate data by YCharts

The below chart runs from 6/30/2016, when yields started to rise (from about 1.50%), until 2/21/2018 when the US 10-year Treasury picked at 2.957% (before it went into a "hibernation" period of 3 months)

VNQ data by YCharts

Let's see what happened to the price (only; not total return) of six different groups:

Equity REITs:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) -17.8%

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) -11.5%

BDCs:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) -4%

UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS) -6.9%

MLPs:

ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) -18.1%

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) -31.4%

Utilities:

Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) -7%

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) -6.3%

Mortgage REITs:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) +1.2%

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) +2.7%

Broad market:

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) +28.9%

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) +53.3%

Do I need to say anything else?

Homebuilders are Leading the Slump

However, one group is missing out of the above chart - and this is the group we like to talk about more in this article: Homebuilders and constructors.

This group, the one we described as being "the most affected segment by rising rates/yields" is really off the chart. Stocks of homebuilders and constructors have dug themselves such a huge hole that it will take ages to get out of it.

How deep is this hole? See for yourself:

The leading homebuilders ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB), is down on 16 out of the past 17 trading days, hitting a 19-month low.

The homebuilders ETF was launched in January 2006. It peaked shortly thereafter and declined 82% to its lowest level ever in March 2009, along with the entire market.

Then it rallied 516% to a new all-time high in January of this year.

Since then, it's another 25% decline.

XHB data by YCharts

Overall, XHB is now down 11% since inception. This is how it looks when combining all periods together:

XHB's Holdings

Here are the ETF's 35 positions, exclusive of the cash position held in State Street (STT).

Name of Holding Allocation Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 4.76% Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 4.72% Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 4.64% Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) 4.61% D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 4.58% Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 4.51% PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 4.48% Owens Corning (OC) 4.47% NVR, Inc. (NVR) 4.45% Masco Corporation (MAS) 4.44% Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 4.43% Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 4.40% Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) 4.37% Lennar Corporation Class A (LEN) 4.29% A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 4.19% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 3.73% Allegion PLC (ALLE) 3.62% iRobot Corporation (IRBT) 3.48% Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 3.03% USG Corporation (USG) 3.01% Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 1.73% Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) 1.63% TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) 1.48% Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) 1.40% TopBuild Corp. (BLD) 1.36% Taylor Morrison Home Corp. Class A (TMHC) 1.31% Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) 1.24% LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) 1.02% Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 1.01% M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) 0.79% Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) 0.65% Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) 0.54% Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) 0.44% William Lyon Homes Class A (WLH) 0.43% State Street Institutional Investment Trust US Government Money Market Fund Institutional 0.37% M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) 0.34%

The total top-10 weighting is 45.66%

Technical Analysis

The homebuilders ETF had a rough week, similar to the entire market, with a -6.2% decline. Key level was $36, and now there's a clear way all the way down to $31.

The good news (if you are a holder) is that, from a pure technical perspective, it seems like the overall reaction is getting a bit overdone here on the downside, so the additional 10% down potential is likely to be maximum, not minimum.

Gloom Future Ahead

Homebuilders and constructors are getting hit hard by the rising rates trend, that doesn't skip on mortgage rates too.

At 4.07%, the 5/1-Yr Adjustable Rate Mortgage ("ARM") in the US is at its highest level since April 2010

30-year mortgage rate in the US rises to 4.9%, its highest level since April 2011.

15-year mortgage rate in the US rises to 4.29%, its highest level since February 2011.

While the weekly reads are volatile...

...the long-term (12-week moving average) downtrend is noticeable:

Bottom Line

It's hard to be bullish on a segment that is seeing almost everything working against it. Higher rates/yields mean that financing costs for both homebuilders and buyers are moving up. That is hurting on both the supply and the demand side.

As lenders are becoming more and more cautious, it's hard to remain upbeat on this sector.

Furthermore, with many analysts now expecting a recession inside the next 2 years, it's hard to adopt a long-term positive view on a sector that is one of the first to feel an economic slowdown.

My personal conclusion here is, therefore, quite simple.

Instead of investing in stocks that raise the question: "how deep is your hole?", you better focus on stocks that ask, "how deep is your love?"...

