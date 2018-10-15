A Top Commercial Mortgage REIT Pick That Yields 8.9%

In closing, there’s no “gun slinging” happening at TRTX and we are mantaining a BUY.

Today I wanted to take a closer look at TRTX, a commercial mortgage REIT that "strives to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through prudent first mortgage originations".

In our REIT Lab we cover most all commercial mortgage REITs, and the sector can be further broken down into two categories: pure balance sheet lender and balance sheet/conduit lender.

As the editor of the Forbes Real Estate Investor I spend countless days analyzing most every commercial real estate sector and I am continuing to see the progress made and improved fundamentals.

Commercial mortgage REITs are continuing to sprout like weeds thanks in large part to the financial collapse in 2007, only paralleled by the Great Depression and saw the end of Lehman Bros and Bear Sterns with the near collapse of Citigroup and AIG.

On reason that I decided to add commercial mortgage REITs to the REIT Lab is because of the growing demand in capital entering the sector. The commercial real estate (or CRE) market has largely recovered from the global financial crisis; however, one legacy of the credit boom that preceded the economic recession in 2008 and 2009 is that many existing loans (originated at the peak of the market) are scheduled to mature in the near term.

This has resulted in the continuation of a wave of CRE loan maturities that will need to be refinanced or recapitalized. And, these days, there is strong demand for CRE debt capital driven by a high volume of over-leveraged and near-term loan maturities that provide for strong transaction volume fueled by improved economic conditions.

A pure balance sheet lender originates or purchases loans for their own balance sheet and holds these loans on their balance sheet (although they may sell participation units in the loans to diversify some of the risks). Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) - 100% senior secured, TPG Real Estate Finance (TRTX) - 98% senior secured, and KKR Real Estate (KREF) - 80% senior secured. (data as of 11-17).

A balance sheet/conduit lender originates and/or purchases loans for its own account (balance sheet) or to be sold into a securitized vehicle such as CMBS (conduit). Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE), Ladder Capital (LADR) and Starwood Property Trust (STWD) are all conduit lenders.

I have written on the company (over 4 months ago) and I have covered the company since the IPO in July 2017 (the company was formed in December 2014).

Managing Risk Is What Separates The Best From The Rest

Before I get started, I want to provide you with a few thoughts relative to risk management in the commercial mREIT sector.

As many of you know, I was a developer for over 20 years and during that time I worked with dozens of bankers. Some of them were really good, and some were really bad. I will not provide any names here, but I can assure you that the best bankers were the ones who understood how to evaluate credit risk.

As far as I'm concerned, underwriting is essential to banking (much like REIT investing) and over the years I have met my fair share of "gun slingers". In particular, one banker (again, no names) loaned me around $2 million to build a shopping center.

During construction, I ran across a really good deal to purchase another site across the street (from the project that was under construction) and instead of providing me with a new loan to help me purchase the land, he just advanced me around $800,000 from the construction loan.

That meant that if I did not get the construction loan for the new project, the current loan would be short by $800,000 and I would have not been able to finish either project. Fortunately, I was able to get a lease signed and close a new construction loan so that I could repay the $800,000 loan.

If that tenant had backed out, it would have been ugly, and the banker would have likely lost his job (by the way, this bank is no longer in business). But the moral to the story is that credit risk is essential to the commercial lending sector and having witnessed the devastation of the last recession, I am much more risk-averse, and that should be reflected in both my writing and investment practices.

Now on to TRTX

Now remember, TRTX is a REIT, not a bank, but the company does serve as a senior secured lender for over $4.3 billion of loans, diversified across 60 first mortgage loans and 1 mezzanine loan (99.6% first mortgage loan commitments). 100% of TRTX's loans are performing with no credit losses or impairments (as of Q2-18).

TRTX is externally-managed, since inception it has been managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., an affiliate of TPG. The company's senior leadership team is comprised of TPG employees and is led by Greta Guggenheim, CEO and president, and partner of TPG.

Interesting to see that Ms. Guggenheim was also a co-founder of Ladder Capital and was president of Ladder from its formation in October 2008 through June 2012, when she was appointed chief investment officer.

TPG is a leading global alternative investment firm founded in 1992 with over $72 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2016. TPG currently has over 500 investment and operating professionals based across 17 offices worldwide, including San Francisco, Fort Worth, New York, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Austin and London. TPG operates a global alternative investment platform that encompasses private equity, private credit and real estate.

So, as you can see, TRTX has deep experience in sourcing commercial real estate loans and two of the senior management executives were formerly affiliated with Ladder.

TRTX focuses on financing properties that are underserved by regulated financial institutions and other traditional commercial real estate lending firms. TRTX has a national footprint (65.5% concentration in the Top 10 MSAs):

TRTX employs a credit-focused investment approach, with loans that are targeted for origination and investment typically have the following characteristics:

Unpaid principal balance greater than $50 million

Stabilized LTV of less than 70% with respect to individual properties

Floating rate loans tied to LIBOR and spreads of 350 to 700 basis points over LIBOR

Secured by properties that are: (1) primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail and hospitality real estate sectors; (2) expected to reach stabilization within 24 months of the origination or acquisition date; and (3) located in primary and select secondary markets in the U.S. with multiple demand drivers, such as employment growth, medical infrastructure, universities, convention centers and attractive cultural and lifestyle amenities; and

Well-capitalized sponsors with substantial experience in particular real estate sectors and geographic market

TRTX invests primarily in commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments, focusing on loans secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail and hospitality real estate sectors in primary and select secondary markets in the U.S., including, but not limited to, the following:

TRTX's portfolio currently consists of predominantly floating rate first mortgage loans secured by multi-family, hotel, office, industrial, condominium, mixed use, retail and other assets. Office and Multifamily are largest exposures at 36.2% and 20.5%, respectively, of total loan commitments (as per Q2-18).

The allocation of capital among the target assets will depend on prevailing market conditions at the time the company invests and may change over time in response to different prevailing market conditions.

TRTX's preferred asset type is multifamily, particularly workforce housing given strong supporting demographics in this income cohort and a relative shortage of supply. The multifamily sector is highly stable, and it's much less volatile than other property types during the recession.

Affordable and workforce housing experiences little new supply, and TRTX finds the supply-demand dynamics of this sector highly attractive and the company anticipates continued penetration in the multifamily sector.

Rigorous Credit Underwriting

TPG (external manager) has established a thorough and disciplined credit culture, reflected in the process through which each investment is evaluated, that takes a bottom-up, equity-oriented approach to property underwriting.

As part of the underwriting process, the Manager performs detailed credit and legal reviews and borrower background checks and evaluates each property's market, sponsorship, tenancy, occupancy and financial structure, and engages independent third-party appraisers, engineers and environmental experts to confirm underwritten property values and assess the physical and environmental condition of the loan collateral.

Prior to closing on a loan, the Manager's deal team inspects each property and assesses competitive properties in the surrounding market. The Manager's process culminates with a comprehensive review of each potential investment by the Manager's investment committee.

In Q2-18 TRTX closed on seven first mortgage loans totaling $609 million, and for the first six months of 2018, the company originated $1.2 billion of first mortgage loans with a weighted average credit spread of 343 basis points. TRTX's year-to-date originations are $1.8 billion, including seven loans totaling $637 million that have closed are in the process of closing since June 30th.

TRTX's weighted average loan to value (or LTV) of originations in Q2-18 was 72% on an average loan size of $87 million. The small quarter-over-quarter increased in LTV reflects TRTX's focus on cash flowing bridge and light transitional assets which comfortably support higher advance rates to borrowers in higher leverage. Year-to-date, TRTX's weighted average LTV is 68%, which includes the $637 million originated since quarter end, which has a weighted average LTV ratio of 62%.

For Q2-18 TRTX's weighted average credit spread was 308 basis points, and that was higher in part due to a $190 million first mortgage loan with a credit spread of 270 basis points.

Year-to-date the company's weighted average credit spread is 360 basis points. Note that these attractive spreads were achieved without the origination of construction or mezzanine loans.

Again: Managing Risk is what separates the best from the rest.

As TRTX's CEO remarked on the Q2-18 earnings call,

"Spread compression has been a fact of life recently but it has not been a road block to our progress. Our experienced team has successfully utilized our deep relationships with borrowers and brokers which have been established over decades of lending and our extensive credit knowledge to source the most attractive lending opportunities… We prefer to concentrate our efforts on loans with shorter term business plans, strong sponsorship with skin in the game and strong underlying real estate fundamentals."

Strong Liquidity

At the end of Q2-18 TRTX's liquidity and capital position was healthy. In addition to cash balances of $42.5 million, the company was available to fund new investments of $64 million immediately available with undrawn capacity under credit facilities, the high grade CMBS investment portfolio totaling $218 million.

In addition, the company has $1.1 billion of available financing capacity under its secured revolving repurchase agreements and warehouse facility. In total, TRTX has $3 billion of committed financing capacity.

In July, it closed with Citibank on a $160 million full recourse table funding credit facility to enable the company to close new loans more quickly than as usual, then repurchase another secured credit facility.

The targeted leverage is 3.5 to 1, and the company's estimated potential new loan investment capacity is approximately $1.1 billion. By comparison, TRTX has a large pipeline of $636.6 million of loans closed or in the process of closing since Q2-18.

Rising rates are positive for TRTX since substantially all of the assets and all liabilities are tied to the LIBOR index. In addition, TRTX generally requires borrowers to purchase out of the money interest rate caps to protect them and the company from sharp rises in interest rates that might occur during the term of the loan.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18 TRTX posted GAAP net income of $26.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, as compared to $25.1 million or $0.42 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter. Earnings growth of 5.2% was driven primarily by net loan growth and loan assets of $206 million and a continued decline in the company's weighted average credit spread on borrowings of approximately 9 bps quarter-over-quarter.

As you can see, TRTX has maintained steady growth over the last four quarters, representing CAGR of 8.5%. Now take a look at TRTX's dividend growth history:

As you can see, TRTX has also enjoyed a robust dividend growth history, representing CAGR of 9.1% (since 9/30/17). This is impressive for a commercial mortgage REIT and especially one that focuses on "down the middle of the fairway" loans.

While most of the commercial mREIT peers have struggled to deliver consistent dividend growth to investors, TRTX has become an enviable REIT that screams BUY-BUY-BUY.

Why No Love?

As you can see below, TRTX's dividend yield is much higher than the "pure play" senior secured peers:

Remember that TRTX has stayed away from retail loans and is very selective with hotel loans. As noted above, office and multifamily are the primary focus. I consider TRTX the most attractive commercial mREIT today, and the 8.9% yield is almost too good to be true.



In closing, TRTX is hitting all-cylinders and as I told the company's CEO last week, "the only thing missing is a monthly dividend payment". I stopped by TRTX's office when I was in NYC last week (lecturing at NYU) and I told Ms. Guggenheim that I was pleased with the success of the credit management operations, and that the only recommendation that I have for the company is to pay monthly dividends.

(Hopefully the board is reading my article today)

In closing, there's no "gun slinging" happening at TRTX. This commercial mREIT is on firm financial footing and I am convinced that the company will continue to deliver meaningful growth in the months and years ahead. I am impressed with the management team and the relationship that the company has with TPG Real Estate Partners that leverages the full resources to optimize property performance and enhance platform capabilities. Maintaining a BUY on TRTX.

