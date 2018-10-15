With the equity market under recent pressure, there are now 12 Dividend Aristocrats in bear market territory with prices more than 20% below their 52-week high.

With the recent drawdown in equity markets, I noted in The Hidden Bear Market that nearly one-third of the S&P 500 (SPY) was trading in a bear market. While that is a surprising fact with the broad equity market just 6% from its recent all-time high, what is likely more surprising is that 12 of 53 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) are now among this group trading in bear market territory, down more than 20% from their 52-week high.

Why is that surprising? The Dividend Aristocrats are the constituents of the S&P 500 that have paid increasing dividends for at least 25 years. These companies have shown the financial wherewithal to continue to deliver rising shareholder payouts through multiple business cycles. The consistency of these solid businesses has translated into market-beating performance over a study period dating back nearly three decades.

Source: Bloomberg, Standard and Poor's

What is notable about this market-beating performance is that most of it has been generated in weak market environments. In all of the down years for the S&P 500 in this sample period, the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed. In a weakening market environment, you might expect these companies to buck the trend.

The business model of Dividend Aristocrats must be inherently stable and produce continual free cash flow through the business cycle or these companies would not be able to maintain their record of paying increasing dividends for decades. Despite the defensive nature of these companies, twelve of the Dividend Aristocrats are now in bear market territory, falling more than 20% from their 52-week highs.

Investment management companies - Franklin Resources (BEN) and T. Rowe Price (TROW) bookend the list - as active investment management remains pressured by lower cost passive alternatives. The potential for transformation in the healthcare sector, which has grown at an unsustainable rate as a percentage of the overall economy over the last generation, is pressuring drug distributor Cardinal Health (CAH) and biopharma company AbbVie (ABBV). Higher interest rates may lead to flagging residential investment, which may be weighing on water heater maker A.O Smith (AOS), paints company PPG Industries (PPG), and residential product and furniture maker Leggett & Platt (LEG).

At 17x trailing earnings, these companies now offer below market multiples. With dividend yields on these companies are just slightly above market, they are not the juicy payouts that some investors target. The ability of these companies to increase payouts through cycles has delivered market-beating outperformance. I hope this screen proves interesting for Seeking Alpha readers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.