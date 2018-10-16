My Oh My, Another Strong Buy

We believe the shares are substantially mis-priced and we are upgrading the company from a BUY to a STRONG BUY.

Located on key highways, intersections and integral choke points throughout the U.S., bulletins provide messaging with long-term presence and tremendous visibility to vehicular traffic.

As many of you know, we focus on all property sectors in the REIT universe, and that includes many of the specialty categories. Beyond the traditional “food groups” (i.e. the meat and potatoes) like office, apartments, and hotels, investors can now gain access to many unusual property sectors such as prisons, cell towers, data centers, and even billboards.

Today I plan to focus on one such billboard REIT referred to as Outfront Media (OUT). As you may know, I began covering this company back in April 2017 and since that time shares have slid around 33%.

OUT is one of the largest out-of-home media companies in North America with a portfolio of around 500,000 digital and static displays, which are primarily located in the most iconic and high-traffic locations throughout the 25 largest markets in the U.S. The company went public (IPO) on March 28, 2014 and began operating as a REIT on July 17, 2014.

Source: OUT website

OUT is also the advertising partner of choice for major municipal transit systems, reaching millions of commuters daily in the largest U.S. cities. OUT has displays in over 150 markets across the U.S. and Canada​. According to a white paper, “OUTFRONT connects brands to their target audiences, nationwide.

Whether that audience be the techy, the business executive, the hipster, or the mom, OUTFRONT has it covered. Customized audience packages ensure brands reach the right consumer, at the right time, with the right messaging.”

Bulletins (billboards) offer the most powerful impact of all outdoor advertising formats. Located on key highways, intersections and integral choke points throughout the U.S., bulletins provide messaging with long-term presence and tremendous visibility to vehicular traffic.

OUT owns the permit for each billboard location and that provides the company with a competitive barrier to entry. OUT owns less than 10% of site locations, there are approximately 23,000 leases with 18,500 landlords (average 8 year life average). The majority of leases have abate and/or termination clauses for market weakness and a small % have escalators.

In addition to billboards, OUT rents out wallscapes affixed to buildings in heavily trafficked areas. These assets provide maximum impact for creative messages and are considered a great point-of purchase exposure for creative districts. Wallscapes are perfect for penetrating urban centers and vary in size, providing endless creative options.

OUT’s transit franchise assets also provide complementary value to the billboard business in urban/suburban markets. Buses serve as ‘rolling billboards’ traveling in and around densely populated city streets, leaving a lasting impact on pedestrians, motorists and passengers. Eye level bus exterior ads provide maximum exposure for customers.

Rail exterior also makes a huge impact, influenced by riders, onlookers, vehicular traffic alike, as they are waiting for the train to arrive or alongside major highways. Rail reaches a captive audience on their average 40-minute commute each way. Digital brings numerous benefits to advertisers, it adds an extra layer of timeliness and relevance and messaging can be easily changed.

The Technology Drivers

OUT invests in key strategic locations (high traffic areas, transit centers, retail districts, and iconic locations). The company’s sales and operational incentives are aligned to maximize yield and profitability. The US market is highly fragmented.

One way to drive growth is by leasing out space on wireless carriers. OUT has 25,000 potential sites and each site could hold 1-3 carriers. Wireless provides OUT with recurring, monthly rent under long-term lease contracts with no capital expenditures required. The carriers are responsible for providing backhaul.

The biggest catalyst for OUT is to create unique products and processes to drive media allocation. OUT Mobile is an ad tied platform that serves consumers within a geo-fenced area. This platform was launched in Q4-15 and drives strong secondary action rates.

Consumers' travel patterns and behavior are represented in various formats (smartphones, billboards, mobile apps, ad cell carriers). OUT’s proprietary data management platform will associate the data to make it relational and contextual. Audiences will be mapped to OUT assets by day and time.

The Balance Sheet

As viewed below, OUT’s increase in outstanding debt was principally due to MTA spending and digital billboard conversions. This increase was partially offset by growth in OIBDA, and OUT has ticked up it on its net leverage ratio to 5x.

OUT’s next significant maturities are in 2022 and include the revolver and 5.25% senior notes. The company’s liquidity remains solid at $336.9 million, including cash and available revolving credit capacity. Another potential source of liquidity are $300 million are the ATM equity offering program.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18 OUT reported revenues up 1.4% and organic revenues up very slightly. Specifically, U.S. Media was flat on both reported and organic basis. Billboard grew 1.3% during the quarter.

Key growth drivers included digital billboard conversions and an increase in same board yields, including both digital and static. Billboard saw a growth in local advertising, with national advertising coming in essentially flat, which was a good improvement compared to Q1-18. Transit declined by 3% due to national advertising, with local advertising up solidly.

OUT’s Q2-18 revenue increased and expense management generated adjusted OIBDA growth of 2.6% during Q2-18 to $125.2 million.

The next slide (below) weighs out the capital expenditures. Note that growth CapEx accelerated in Q2-18 as OUT continued rolling out new digital transit displays, especially in Boston where it had 413 deployed at the end of June.

The digital billboard conversion pace, which was 26 for the quarter is on par with the first quarter. OUT actively managed its capital spending and is comfortable relative to the annual guidance of $75 million in total.

In Q2-18 OUT spent $29.3million on the MTA (I discussed this in length in a previous article) and OUT’s cumulative spending since last November when the contract went into effect is $43.5 million.

OUT successfully completed its initial test deployment of digital advertising displays in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on the L & G subway lines (three of the displays pictured below):

OUT said it is “constantly evolving the rollout plan, which originally estimated 3,000 displays were to be deployed in 2018, weighted till the end of the year”. OUT previously estimated a deployment cost of $100 million for 2018 and now believes a portion of these 3,000 screens (for 2018) are likely shifting into 2019 depending on station rollout schedule. OUT said that “the overall 2018 spending will shift upward by approximately $30 million.”

As viewed below, OUT’s performance on AFFO reflects the improvements in OIBDA and this is offset by higher cash taxes and higher interest expenses. In particular, OUT’s cash taxes were higher in the second quarter.

AFFO’s related to the dividend is illustrated below, and with the last 12 months dividend payments representing 74% of the related AFFO. On an adjusted free cash flow basis, OUT’s dividend payout ratio was 102%.

This reflects the impact of some items on working capital and an increase in growth CapEx with digital transit displays in Boston, and digital billboard conversions. OUT’s next quarterly dividend was approved at $0.36 per share.

A Somewhat Less Predictable REIT

As I mentioned in a previous article, “OUT (and LAMR) are in the ad business and investors should recognize the erratic capex requirements associated with challenges to run an ad-based business.

In addition to the capex concerns, the business model does not provide the income sustainability warranted by other property sectors (due to the fluctuating ad-based business).” This means that some of the underlying assets owned by OUT could be subject to uncontrollable risks (economic, governmental, and competitive) as well as declining revenues.

Recognizing there is volatility in the business model, I remain bullish with regard to OUT’s growth prospects, and specifically the continued growth in the digital portfolio. As you can see below, OUT had strong double-digit revenue growth on both its billboard and transit assets. At 16.7% of total revenues, OUT’s digital exposure is up nearly three points from the second quarter of last year (and at some point ~25% of revenues will becoming from digital).

In billboards, OUT’s digital billboard inventories were up 14% during the year through both conversions and acquisitions with over 1,000 displays at the end of Q1-18 and revenue growth of 21%. As OUT’s CEP remarked,

“I also feel good more generally about the solid footing and future of the out-of-home industry. It continues to grow revenues in the broader advertising market because of its traditional benefits, mass audience reach, huge brand impact and the inability to be skipped or missed. These keys elements are being enriched by digitization, mobile and social integration and increasingly enhanced with insights and data integration for better targeting and ROI attribution. A bright future indeed.”

How to Play It: We are upgrading OUT from a BUY to a STRONG BUY. We believe that there is strong potential for OUT to deliver high double-digit returns, possibly 25% during 2019. The U.S. economy is on sound financial footing, thanks in large part to tax reform, and we believe that a recession is less likely in 2019 and 2020.

Of course, investors should recognize that OUT is a specialty REIT and shares are more volatile as a result of the lumpier expense outlay. However, we believe the shares are substantially mis-priced and we are upgrading the company from a BUY to a STRONG BUY.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and OUT Investor Presentation.

Also: (LAMR) was referenced.

Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha (based on page views), and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector. His articles generate significant traffic (around 500,000 views monthly) and he has thousands of satisfied customers who rely on his expertise. Marketplace subscribers have access to a growing list of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Strong Buy/Hold/Sell (and soon Strong Sell) recommendations. Also, we are now providing daily early morning REIT recaps, including breaking news across the entire REIT universe. For new subscribers we will include a free signed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. Act now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, MPW, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, RLJ, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.