Coresite: Deconstructing A REIT Juggernaut

CoreSite has grown its real estate value at 28.6%/year since 2011, which is the fastest of any REIT in our universe.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Martin Kollmorgen, CFA as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

A juggernaut is defined as "a massive inexorable force, campaign, movement, or object that crushes whatever is in its path."

Since its IPO in 2010, CoreSite (COR) has been a stock market juggernaut. Over that time period, the stock has returned 32% per year, 22% better than the REIT index, 18% better than the S&P 500, and 13% better than the Nasdaq composite. As a data center REIT, CoreSite has benefited from phenomena that are also driving gains in tech powerhouses such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): the explosive growth in data and the ever expanding need to process and store it.

As our society continues to move more applications into the digital realm, those positioned to provide power and space to the cloud will continue to thrive. But after such an incredible run, are CoreSite's returns bound to revert to the mean? With macro tailwinds at its back and an irreplaceable portfolio of high-quality data center assets, we believe CoreSite is well positioned to continue delivering market-beating results well into the future.

Momentum in Action: Real Estate Growth Drives COR's Returns

The key to CoreSite's consistent outperformance relative to the average REIT lies in its ability to grow the value of its real estate at a pace that is head and shoulders above its peers. Since 2011, CoreSite has grown its consensus NAV (a proxy for real estate value) by 28.6% on an annualized basis. That's good for No. 1 in the REIT universe as defined by Serenity Alternatives. To put that in perspective, the median REIT has grown their NAV by 5.6%/year over the same time period, while the overall data center sector has grown at around 16%/year.

The chart below illustrates this point. As long as the blue and grey lines (consensus NAV and price target estimates) continue to move up and to the right at a pace that is above the average, CoreSite is likely to deliver outsized returns to shareholders. Growth in real estate value is the key to long-term success as a REIT. But how has COR been able to create value at a pace so much faster than peers? The answer lies in a unique business model anchored to powerful trends in technology and data.

Source: Bloomberg LP, S&P Global Market Intelligence, and Serenity Alternative Investments.

Unpacking CoreSite's Real Estate: Developing the Physical Backbone of the Internet

CoreSite is living proof that the internet is made up of a tangible physical infrastructure. The Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) specials and Instagram photos we consume every day are all stored on a computer, but in the modern era, that computer is no longer the one in your office or house. That computer is most likely a dedicated server (an ultra-fast computer), and it likely resides in a data center.

Data centers are specialty real estate assets that are designed to house the technology that powers our modern world. They arose from the invention of the internet, when two computers first connected and sent messages back and forth. While computing technology has changed dramatically over the past 30 years, it still requires three key components to function properly: power, space, and network connectivity.

Power: One of the first things a real estate investor will notice when discussing data centers as an asset class is a key difference in leasing nomenclature. While most property types discuss leasing on a square footage basis, the Data Center companies refer to leasing primarily as a function of megawatts (MW) or kilowatts (KW… 1000KW = 1MW). This is because the primary resource for the servers stored in data centers is kilowatts of power. While more servers mean more kilowatts of power and more square footage, the relationship is not linear, as certain servers can run with higher density (more kilowatts per square foot) than others. While this makes data center leasing a bit more complex, the important thing to remember is that servers need lots of power, and therefore so do data centers.

Space: While scarcity of space is the defining characteristic of most real estate types, it has a special meaning for data centers. Specifically, data centers need space that is temperature controlled. Just like all computers, servers generate heat as they operate, and since they are more powerful than the desktop or laptop computers we use, they generate more heat. In order to keep the internal components of servers from melting, data centers have to be kept cool, which can be a significant task when dealing with a room of thousands of servers all pumping out heat simultaneously.

Cooling systems are one of the most highly engineered parts of any data center, and one of the property types most unique challenges relative to other asset classes. This is why you will hear about data centers being built in climate specific locations such as the Pacific Northwest, where it never gets too cold or too hot. The ability to control temperature without using too much power is a key consideration when constructing or owning a data center.

Source: ENR.

Network Connectivity: With power and space being important considerations for data centers, many then ask the question why are data centers not all built in locations with cheap power and favorable climates? The answer is connectivity. Proximity to population centers is incredibly important for most data center tenants, just as it is for most generic real estate property types. For a company like Netflix or Amazon, being able to pipe content into a house in suburban Chicago requires data center space that is located somewhere in that metro area. They simply can't send data fast enough between a remote location and the end user for a remote data center to make sense.

This network effect becomes even more pronounced when considering consumer applications that may require multiple networks. Let's stick with the Netflix example. In order to be available in the most households, Netflix needs to connect with the most network providers. Think about what would happen if Netflix were only available through Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and not Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). In order for Netflix to access both of these subscriber networks, they have to be physically located near both. For a data center that can connect to both Verizon and Comcasts' networks, this is a clear advantage. In other words, the more networks a data center can access, the more attractive it will be to customers. "Network dense" data centers can charge higher rents to tenants because their space is more valuable, which means that from a real estate perspective, network dense data centers are more valuable assets.

CoreSite's Portfolio: The Definition of "Network Dense"

With power and space being the basic requirements for all data centers, the true differentiator within the asset class itself is most often network density. From a real-estate perspective, network dense assets (like other well-located real estate) tend to grow their rents faster than non-network dense or commodity peers. Think of an office building located in midtown Manhattan vs. an office building in suburban New Jersey. The Manhattan office building can charge rents around $100/sf, which is the result of years of very strong rent growth. A suburban office asset, on the other hand likely has rents of around $30-$40/sf, as rents tend to grow much slower in less infill markets. The same phenomenon occurs for network dense data centers. The presence of multiple valuable networks makes these locations more desirable to tenants, and therefore more profitable for landlords.

CoreSite's portfolio is an excellent example of network density in action. From a geographic perspective, CoreSite has located its data centers strategically in eight key markets, all of which are major U.S. population centers. The map below shows the portfolio, along with the number of networks customers have access to in each market. You will notice that in Los Angeles, CoreSite has access to over 240 different networks.

Source: CoreSite 2Q 2018 Presentation.

This huge amount of network diversity mostly stems from one of CoreSite's key assets located in Los Angeles. Referred to as "One-Wilshire," this crown-jewel data center houses one of the oldest connectivity points in the history of the internet's infrastructure. The building acts as the termination point for multiple sub-sea cables that connect Los Angeles to the Asian continent, and commands some of the highest rents in the country. Touring One-Wilshire is like walking through the internet's history, as cabinets are labeled with names of now-defunct telecommunication companies, and ethernet cables literally cover the ceilings. At one point, the company had to hire two people to work full-time removing ethernet cables that were not active. There are no better examples of communication infrastructure density than One-Wilshire.

Source: CoreSite.

It's assets like One-Wilshire that have led to the outsized growth in CoreSite's real estate value. Because of the large demand for connectivity to network dense assets, CoreSite continues to rapidly expand its portfolio. From 2015-17, CoreSite leased on average 135,000 sf of space each quarter. While that number by itself might not seem overly impressive, over the same time period CoreSite's entire portfolio was just 1.6m sf. That means each quarter CoreSite was able to lease over 7% of its entire portfolio. With only about 6%-8% of leases expiring each year, that represents year over year increases in leased square footage of almost 20%/year.

Development: How Network Dense Assets Break the Real Estate Mold

Much of this consistent expansion in leased space comes from CoreSite's development pipeline. In traditional real estate sectors, development is risky, but can be very value-creative if done correctly. The data center REITs, and CoreSite in particular, take the value creation aspect of development to a new level. To understand how data center development smashes the traditional paradigm, let's take a look at a quick example.

Value creation in real estate development is traditionally measured as the difference between the cost of developing an asset and the sales value the developer could realize - pretty straightforward. If you build a building for $10m and then sell it for $11.5m, your value creation margin is 15% ($11.5m/$10m - 1). In order to standardize margins, however, most real estate pros refer to developments in yield terms, and asset values in cap rate terms. This small switch represents essentially the same math but becomes transferrable across deal sizes and property types. Let's say that $11.5m asset from above represented a 6% cap rate. The development yield on the building then would be 6.9%, as the difference in value is still 15% (6.9%/6% - 1).

Confused? Just remember two key rules: 1) the higher the development yield, the better and 2) the lower the cap rate the better (lower cap rates = higher property values). In effect, developers want to develop to high yields and sell at low cap rates. The wider the spread, the higher the value creation margin.

So, what are normal development yields and cap rates? Most developers would be pretty happy with a 15% development margin, meaning they can sell a building for 15% more than their cost. From our earlier example, that would be developing to around a 7% yield and then selling at a 6% cap rate. Recently the warehouse companies have been able to push development yields into the 20%+ range, with Prologis (PLD) developing to a 6.1% yield and selling assets at 4.9% cap rate. Similarly, apartment developer AvalonBay (AVB) in 2017 averaged a 6.1% yield on their development pipeline, while likely being able to sell those assets at a 4.75%-5.0% cap rate (25-30% margin).

What about the data centers? On CoreSite's Q4 2017 earnings call, CEO Paul Szurek said that "we're always looking to achieve north of a 12% overall stabilized yield on cost." That's 12%+ development yields, nearly double that of the two extremely sophisticated developers above. Now this wouldn't be a big deal if data center assets traded at 12% cap rates, as that would represent 0% value creation. Data centers, however, do not trade at 12% cap rates. They trade at closer to 6% cap rates, meaning CoreSite is achieving 100% value creation on stabilized development (12%/6%-1).

Having development yields that are double that of some of the most successful real estate developers in the world is an obvious source of edge for CoreSite versus other REITs. This is a major contributor to CoreSite's extreme real estate value growth, and coupled with cross-connects, separates CoreSite's growth from traditional REITs by an order of magnitude.

Cross-Connects: The Cherry on Top of the Occupancy Pie

CoreSite's expertise in buying and building data centers at the key points in the internet's physical infrastructure is clearly indicated by their leasing success, and further illustrated through a product they sell called "cross-connects." Because their assets are so network dense, CoreSite has the ability to charge tenants a small fee to connect their servers to other tenants in CoreSite's data centers. Let's say Netflix decides it would like to distribute its content to Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) enabled televisions in Chicago. In order for Netflix content to make it to Roku TV's, the servers that power both services have to be connected in some way, and the closer they are, the better. If both Amazon and Roku reside in a CoreSite data center, CoreSite will charge the pair to connect within that property. The services are willing to pay the small fee for a lightning fast connection, and CoreSite has created a revenue source only available to landlords with highly dense data centers.

This is the technology side of CoreSite that pushes the company's revenue growth further into rarefied air. By simply charging tenants to connect with one another physically, CoreSite generates over $60m/year in revenue (out of $481m/year total), and that revenue stream has grown by 21%/year on average for the last three years.

In 2017 alone cross-connects added 2.4% to CoreSite's total revenue growth. This is significant because most real estate companies simply lack this additional revenue generation stream, and the cost to CoreSite is minimal. The strength in CoreSite's cross-connect business is another powerful manifestation of CoreSite's portfolio quality. Only a company with extremely in-demand assets could foster an environment in which 1300+ customers support over 27,000 interconnections.

Cross-connects are the final piece of the NAV growth puzzle. As CoreSite develops assets to higher than normal yields, leases them at a higher than normal rate, and then enhances them by providing extremely profitable cross-connects to customers, the value of the company's real estate increases at a rate that is un-achievable for most other REITs. These three major advantages are a powerful combination, and all invite competition, so is there a risk to CoreSite's competitive position?

The Risks: Competition and Opportunity

As in any type of real estate, the most prominent risk facing CoreSite's portfolio is the threat of new supply. When a property type gets over-built, the law of supply and demand flips the balance of power in favor of the tenant, and landlords such as CoreSite have difficulty leasing space at attractive rents. While the data center sector is not immune to the threat of new supply, there are reasons to believe that demand will continue to outpace supply in the near term.

According to JLL's data center outlook, worldwide absorption for data centers in 2017 was 583.5 MW. Over the first half of 2018, worldwide absorption was 421.2MW. On a pro-forma basis that's an increase of 44% year over year for data center absorption. Northern Virginia alone absorbed 168.2MW, on a base of 920.2MW, which means the largest data center market in the world grew by 18% in the first half of this year.

Source: JLL US Data Center outlook.

This huge demand has induced a supply response to the tune of 759.7 MW currently under construction, the majority of which is taking place in Northern Virginia. While that number does seem large, remember that in 2018 the market is on pace to absorb 842 MW of space. In other words, there is still less than one-year worth of supply under construction in the data center industry.

In an interesting twist, CoreSite has recently come under fire from analysts for not having enough supply. This can be seen in CoreSite's total available square feet, which in Q4 2017 dropped to 203,000 sf, which was much lower than the previous three-year average of 250,000 sf. While this number has ticked back up over the last two quarters, it has not been enough to combat analyst sentiment that the company missed an opportunity to ramp their available space faster.

This puts the risk narrative for CoreSite in an interesting conundrum. Some are arguing that supply is a threat to the broader industry, while others are arguing that supply is not growing fast enough and CoreSite is missing opportunities. When bears fight amongst themselves using conflicting narratives it is likely a positive sign for the bulls.

That said, the criticism that CoreSite should not have allowed their portfolio to essentially fill up may be apt. Management has been more conservative than analysts would like, and it's likely been at the cost of missed opportunities.

In the context of real estate problems to have, however, this is a high quality one. The company had a slight lapse in their purchases of land to build data centers on, and now they are playing catch up. With two $100 m+ projects underway in Silicon Valley and Reston, Va. however, these concerns may be short lived. As more capacity is delivered by CoreSite over the next 12 months, the possibility of the company delivering a quarter of leasing above $15m increases meaningfully. The last time CoreSite was able to post such a robust leasing quarter was Q1 2016, after which the stock returned +20% over 2 months.

Valuation: Is Everything Priced In?

The case that CoreSite will see continued growth that outpaces peers is compelling, but how do we know if this still represents an opportunity for investors? REIT leading growth in asset value driven by strong secular tailwinds should translate into REIT leading valuation multiples. If CoreSite is tapped out as an idea, it will likely be manifest in the valuation metrics that most analysts examine.

Let's begin with premium/discount to consensus NAV. This value metric measures where a stock trades relative to the estimated value of its underlying real estate. The chart from page 1 is a great visualization of how NAV's and stock prices move in relation to one another. As of this writing, CoreSite trades at a 6% discount to its estimated underlying real estate value. Within the REIT sector that ranks as the 55th percentile, meaning 45% of REITs are more expensive than CoreSite relative to NAV. So far, COR doesn't seem expensive.

From a cash flow perspective, CoreSite trades at 16.4x AFFO (REIT cash flow). This ranks in the 59th percentile relative to other REITs, meaning 41% of REITs are more expensive on an AFFO basis.

While CoreSite would not be considered a value stock ranking in the top half of REITs across both valuation metrics, it does not screen as extremely expensive either. CoreSite has historical growth well in excess of peers yet is not even in the most expensive 25% of REITs on these key valuation metrics. From this perspective the company offers top tier growth at mid-tier valuation levels.

Quality: High Management Standards and Low Leverage Mitigate Long-Term Risk

With the momentum and valuation boxes checked, the final factor in our evaluation process is quality. We have already discussed quality from a portfolio perspective, illustrating the network dense nature of most CoreSite assets that makes them irreplaceable pieces of real estate. Quality in our framework, however, has two other components that we examine as risk mitigation factors: management team expertise and balance sheet quality.

From a management perspective, CoreSite sports a long-tenured group of both data center and real estate experts that have a demonstrable track-record of value creation in the space. It's evident from recent events that the CoreSite team has high standards for deploying capital, which is exactly the approach a long-term investor should look for. In today's extremely fast-moving data center environment, CoreSite's leaders have refused to chase deals that would not be as accretive to CoreSite's shareholders. They have also protected the existing shareholder base by not issuing large amounts of equity. As discussed earlier, this prudence in CoreSite's approach to investing may have cost them some opportunities in the short term, but it preserves the quality and safety of the portfolio in the long term.

This prudent approach to capital allocation is mirrored by the way the company manages its balance sheet. CoreSite is the lowest levered of the data center REITs, and sports one of the lowest leverage levels in the entire REIT space. At 3.8x debt/EBITDA, CoreSite ranks in the 12th percentile of all REITs, while from a debt/enterprise value perspective, CoreSite is in the 4th percentile. This low level of leverage greatly reduces the risk of CoreSite's cash flows and gives it a substantial cushion to rely on in the event of a recession or downturn.

The Conclusion: Don't Fight the Digital Revolution

As the world is continually reshaped by technology, it's important as an investor to avoid swimming against the current of progress. More data, more demanding applications, and the cost savings of scale will drive the demand for data center space well into the future. As a leading provider with a high-quality portfolio, CoreSite represents a unique opportunity to benefit from this trend. As a REIT it lacks the flashiness of a tech company, which keeps its valuation reasonable. At the same time the company grows the value of its real estate at a rate that is not achievable by most real estate companies.

CoreSite fits perfectly within the three pillars of our proprietary REIT selection process: momentum, value, and quality. The company has REIT leading NAV momentum, trades at valuation levels that are in the middle of the pack, and sports a high-quality portfolio and a low-levered balance sheet. With a fundamental tailwind at its back, and a recent pullback in the stock price, CoreSite is a top ranked REIT in the Serenity model.

Disclaimer: This material is for informational purposes only. Any opinions expressed herein represent current opinions only and while the information contained herein is from sources believed reliable there is no representation that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. The manager accepts no liability for loss arising from the use of this material. Federal and state securities laws, however, impose liabilities under certain circumstances on persons who act in good faith and nothing herein shall in any way constitute a waiver or limitation of any rights that a client may have under federal or state securities laws.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.