SolarWinds: Thoma Bravo And Silver Lake Are Selling Shares At An Expensive Price

Selling shares at 17x forward EBITDA and 8.19x forward revenues, SolarWinds seems expensive as compared to peers. The fact that Thoma Bravo and Silver Lake are sponsors of the company should be appreciated. Additionally, after 20 years in the IT industry, SolarWinds seems a highly mature business that should perform well in the future. With that, the best suitable investment strategy on this name seems to be waiting for buy-the-dip-opportunity.

Source: Prospectus

Business, History, Thoma Bravo And Silver Lake

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, SolarWinds provides information technology and infrastructure management software to business clients. The company allows IT specialists to monitor IT environments and manage the IT infrastructure using multiple application formats including on-premise or cloud, and hybrid models.

Source: Prospectus

The company’s long history is an interesting feature that investors will appreciate. Notice that SolarWinds should have accumulated substantial know-how during its 20 years of business operations. Additionally, there should be individuals working for the organization with a lot of expertise in the software industry.

Source: Prospectus

With that said, it is also interesting that the company was already a public company. It executed an IPO in 2009. That is beneficial as investors who traded SolarWinds ten years ago can remember the stock. That’s brand equity, which is not easy to build. Finally, certain investors will appreciate that SolarWinds was acquired by private equity groups Thoma Bravo and Silver Lake in 2016. These PE groups should have reshaped the company to make it more profitable. Value investors should appreciate it.

Products

Source: Solarwind’s Website

The company’s software intends to help professionals manage “all things IT.” According to the prospectus, SolarWinds has been around for more than 20 years since it engages in discussions with very different professionals in the IT industry. These interactions seem to help the company provide solutions that can help different IT professionals. Additionally, these conversations are usually a great opportunity to generate new sales. The company calls this business model the “SolarWinds Model.” Read the following lines in this regard:

“Our approach, which we call the “SolarWinds Model,” enables us to market and sell our products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals and managed service providers, or MSPs. These technology professionals have become empowered to influence the selection, and often the purchase, of products needed to rapidly solve the problems they confront.” Source: Prospectus

With this business model, which does not seem revolutionary at all, SolarWinds is quite successful. The company’s clients include 499 companies of the Fortune 500. Also, as of June 30, 2018, SolarWinds had 275,000 customers in 190 countries.

Market Opportunity

The market size is massive. According to IDC, global software revenue for the markets targeted by SolarWinds was equal to $41.5 billion in 2017, which could grow to $53.6 billion in 2025. With these figures in mind, the market is expected to grow at annual rate of 6.6%. But there is more. The company believes that the study made by IDC failed to include revenues originated from services provided to mid-sized companies and small companies. Adding these other revenues, the annual subscription opportunity becomes even larger, equal to approximately $66.7 billion. Take a look at the image below for further details:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet: Goodwill And Intangibles Are Very Significant

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.8x, the balance sheet seems quite solid. With that, investors need to note the large amount of intangibles and goodwill present in the assets side. As of June 30, 2018, total assets were equal to $5.173 billion, with 70.94% as goodwill and 20.7% as intangible assets. Investors need to understand very well that assessing the value of these intangible assets is quite difficult task. Additionally, they involve certain risks. If their value diminishes, the assets will be impaired. As a result, the stock price could decline quite a bit.

Source: Prospectus

The total amount of liabilities does not seem worrying. As of June 30, 2018, it was equal to 2.86 billion. The company does seem to have a solvency issue. However, it could have certain liquidity problems. The total long term debt equals $2.35 billion, which is larger than total amount of cash in hand, $0.278 million. The image below shows the total amount of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

In order to understand better the potential liquidity issue of SolarWinds, investors need to review the table below showing the contractual obligations. In total, SolarWinds will have to pay $3.608 billion with $2.5 billion in more than 5 years. With this mind, the liquidity problem could arise in 2023 or thereafter. There is another very important remark to be made regarding the debt. The company seems to be paying a substantial amount of interest on the debt. The interest rates paid are equal to 5.07% and 10.14%. With these figures in mind, it is obvious that some money from the IPO will be used to repay debt, which is not ideal. It is shown in the image below.

Source: Prospectus

Revenue Growth, Decent Gross Profit And Positive CFO

Growth investors will appreciate the revenue growth of SolarWinds. The revenues increased to $728 million in 2017 from $422 million reported in the period from February 5 to December 31, 2016. In addition, the gross profit is also large, equal to 496 million in 2017, 117% more than that of the same period in 2016. With that, the company is not profitable at the income level. In 2017, it reported losses of -$83.86 million, while in the period from February 5 to December 31, 2016, they were equal to -$262 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

SolarWinds should also be studied by those who believe in the light provided by DCF models. The company reported positive CFO of $61 million in the period from February 5 to December 31, 2016, and $232 million in 2017. The increase in cash flow is also quite interesting. In 2017, the CFO increased by 280% as compared to that of the period from February 5 to December 31, 2016. Take a look at it in the image below:



Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds: Repayment Of Debt

Investors will not appreciate the use of proceeds from the IPO. The company expects to use some part of the proceeds to repay some of its debt outstanding. It makes sense since the company is paying high interest rates. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Valuation And Competitors

The company expects to have cash of $278 million and debt of $1.932 million after the IPO. Assuming 301.942 million shares outstanding after the IPO at $18, the expected market capitalization should be $5.434 billion. With these figures in mind, the enterprise value should equal $7.088 billion. The expected capitalization after the IPO is shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

With the company reporting Adjusted EBITDA of $361 million in 2017 and $315 million in 2016, forward EBITDA of $414 million seems reasonable. With this figure, the EV/ Forward EBITDA ratio equals 17x. In addition, assuming revenues of $865 million, the EV/Forward Revenues equals 8.19x. In the image below, there are more details on the revenue and the adjusted EBITDA:

Source: Prospectus

The prospectus mentions the following competitors:

Netscout (NTCT) trades at 2.62x sales and 16.66x EBITDA with an enterprise value of $2.53 billion. Revenue growth of NTCT is negative, and its gross profit margin equals 63.86%.

MicroFocus (MFGP) seems too large to serve as a good comparable peer of SolarWinds.

CA Technologies (CA) trades at 3.47x sales and 9.94x EBITDA with an enterprise value of $14.39 billion, revenue growth of 2.12%, and gross profit margin of 76.62%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) seems also too large to serve as a comparable peer of SolarWinds.

BMC Software is a private company.

With these figures in mind, SolarWinds seems expensive. NTCT, which has a similar gross profit margin, trades at 2.62x while SolarWinds trades at 8.19x. Additionally, the EV/EBITDA ratio of SolarWinds is also higher than that of NTCT.

Shareholders

The list of shareholders shows that Thoma Bravo will own 33% of the company, and Silver Lake will own 40.5% stake. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

With the sponsors controlling large amount of shares, SolarWinds will be a controlled company, which investors may dislike. With that, it is worth mentioning that the company expects to form an independent Board of Directors. Read the lines below:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

Selling shares at 17x forward EBITDA and 8.19x forward revenues, the shares seem quite expensive. Other competitors like NTCT trade at lower valuations with better gross profit margins. Additionally, the fact that the company will use the proceeds to pay some debt does not help either. To sum up, at the current valuation, SolarWinds is not a buy.

