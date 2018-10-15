Stocks Holding Up Market

Tech and healthcare dominate the list, raising the question if these sectors are defensive in this market or just simply slow to reprice.

This article looks at the 50 companies that are still closest to their trailing 1-year peak.

In companion article "The Hidden Bear Market," I showed that nearly one-third of the S&P 500 (SPY) constituents are trading in bear market territory - less than 20% from their 52-week high. Given the breadth of companies trading significantly off recent highs and with the S&P 500 broadly just 6% from its all-time high, there must be a group of stocks keeping the market benchmark elevated. This article looks to highlight those stocks and assess if there are any market themes in this basket of outperforming stocks.

The table below lists the decile of the S&P 500 trading closest to its 52-week high. The list is sort ascending by stocks closest to their trailing 1-year high as seen in the seventh column.

In the recent risk-off environment, stocks with pending mergers and narrow deal premiums were the relative outperformers. CA Inc. (CA) is in the process of being acquired by Broadcom (AVGO). CVS Health (CVS) has made a definitive merger agreement to acquire Aetna (AET). Also in the healthcare space, Cigna (CI) has a proposed merger with Express Scripts (ESRX).

Outside of pending M&A, there are some notable industry skews in this list of companies with the most narrow gaps to their recent highs. The table below shows the capitalization-weighting of this subset relative to the broader capitalization-weighting of the S&P 500.

Similar to my recent article on the best-performing stocks of the third quarter - information technology (XLK) and healthcare (XLV) are the dominant industries combining for three-quarters of the market cap on this leaders list. Traditionally, low volatility utilities (XLU) also had an above-market weight, but every sector outside of these three is under-represented on the leader's list. Financials (XLF) were the largest underweight in capitalization terms despite the recent increase in interest rates which should boost earnings. Financials still carry systemic risk and are treated as higher beta in times of market stress.

Ten of the companies on this list have market capitalizations over $100 billion, led by Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). With the exception of Verizon (VZ) and Disney (DIS) in the communications sector, the rest of the ten heavyweights were in tech and healthcare.

Seeking Alpha readers can look at this list in a few different ways. Some might see outperforming sectors as a potential place to hide in market turmoil. Others might look at this list as the stocks that are still due to fall in continued market stress. Whatever your perspective, I hope this article is illustrative to readers about the companies and segments of the market holding up better in the recent sell-off.

