IBM Earnings Preview: It Will Take A Huge Surprise To Move The Stock Significantly Higher

Over the last few years, International Business Machines (IBM) has had a rough go of it. The stock has been trending lower, the company’s sales and earnings have been stagnant, and the profitability measurements have been declining. This has caused some investors and analysts to lower targets on the stock.

IBM is set to announce earnings on Tuesday after the closing bell and the fundamentals, sentiment, and technical picture are suggesting there is little to gain from buying the stock ahead of the report.

As I expressed before, the earnings and sales have been stagnant in recent years. Over the last three years, earnings have actually declined at an average rate of 4% per year. The company did manage to grow earnings by 5% in the second quarter and analysts expect IBM to grow earnings by 4% in the third quarter.

Sales have also declined over the last three years. The rate of decline has averaged 2% per year during this period. Sales grew by 4% in the second quarter, but analysts are expecting a decline in sales of 0.2% in the third quarter.

IBM’s return on equity is at 30.9% and its return on assets is at 6.44%. The profit margin in at 17.4% and the operating margin is at 15.5%. These measurements are decent, but not great and many analysts are concerned that the margins will continue to decline as the company tries to change its business structure.

Because of the decline in the stock, the valuation has become more attractive to value investors and the dividend is at a point that the stock is attractive to income investors. The current P/E ratio is at 10 and the dividend yield is up to 4.5%.

There is Potential Support on the Horizon

Looking at the weekly chart of IBM, we see two things that really stand out. First, there is the downward-sloped trendline that connects the weekly closing highs over the last few years. Secondly, we see possible support coming in to play at the $134 level. This area marked a low in the stock in the summer of 2017.

The stock had been rallying since the beginning of July, after the last earnings report, but it fell sharply in the last few weeks. The stock had moved in to overbought territory based on the weekly stochastic readings and the 10-week RSI had moved up to its highest level since January. The recent selling brought the oscillators down out of overbought territory.

As I see it, the $134 area is going to be critical for the stock. If the earnings report is disappointing and the stock slips a little, it could still manage to hold support. But if the stock breaks below this support level, the next layer of support is down at $110.

The Sentiment Is In Line With The Stock’s Performance

Looking at the sentiment indicators on IBM, there is some pessimism being displayed toward the stock, but that is to be expected given how the stock has performed in recent years. The short interest ratio is at 3.48 and the number of shares sold short has been rising. From the mid-September report to the end of September, the number of shares sold short jumped from 16.2 million to almost 21 million.

Analysts are also expressing pessimism toward the stock. There are 25 analysts following the stock and only seven rate the stock as a “buy”. There are 15 “hold” ratings on the stock and three “sell” ratings. These ratings have changed a little since the last earnings report when there were six buy ratings, 16 hold ratings, and five sell ratings. Several firms have lowered their price targets in recent months.

Looking at the put/call ratio, the current ratio is at 0.814 with 195,526 put contracts open and 240,235 calls open. The put/call ratio was at 0.85 when the company announced earnings in July, so it is in the same area as it was back then.

Analysts expect IBM to earn $3.39 per share for the third quarter and that estimate is down from $3.40 one month ago. The current revenue estimate is at $19.11 billion for the quarter.

IBM beat estimates in the two most recent quarterly reports and it missed on the two prior to those two. Even with the beats and the misses, the stock has reacted differently each time.

The stock gapped higher after the July report and then settled back a little before trending higher for the next few months. The stock gapped lower after the April report and then it trended lower for several weeks—and that was also after the company beat estimates. In January the stock gapped lower and trended lower for a few weeks. Last October the stock gapped sharply higher, but then gave the whole gain back over the next month.

My Overall Take on IBM

There isn’t much to like about IBM if you are a growth investor—the technical picture is pretty bad, the fundamentals aren’t all that great, and the sentiment isn’t extremely pessimistic. If you own the stock and are looking for growth, I think there are better opportunities than IBM.

If you are a value investor and have tremendous patience, seeing IBM’s P/E ratio down at 10 is probably appealing and the 4.5% yield is also attractive. Even given those facts, I think there are better opportunities than IBM.

If you already own the stock, I don’t see any reason to dump it ahead of the earnings report, but if the earnings disappoint and the stock drops below the $134 support level, I would consider getting out. A break of that support could take the stock all the way down to $110.

If you don’t own the stock, but are considering buying it, I don’t see anything in the analysis that makes me believe you have to buy it before the report on Tuesday. If the company does beat estimates and gaps higher on Wednesday, that doesn’t mean it won’t do what it did in July and last October and retrace the gap in the following weeks. The key to me is whether it holds the support level.

If the support holds and the stock starts turning higher, that is when I would look to go long. But even then, I wouldn’t expect a huge rally in the stock price. It will have to break through the trendline in order to see any significant gain and that isn’t going to be easy with the earnings and sales being stagnant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.