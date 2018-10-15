Alibaba: Where's The Bottom? - Part II

Since then, Alibaba recorded a new historical high share price but has given up the gains and is now at its lowest in a year.

Deja Vu? The Rise And Fall Of Alibaba's Share Price

In early April this year, I wrote an article titled Alibaba: Where's The Bottom? after the share price of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) suffered a sharp drop. In the summary of that article, I stated: "Alibaba has been caught in one storm after another. After reaching a new high above $200 in January, the share price is now back to below where it started 2018." Interestingly, I could reuse the summary today by changing 'April' for 'June'. Here it goes: "Alibaba has been caught in one storm after another. After reaching a new high above $200 in June, the share price is now back to below where it started 2018". In fact, it is now at levels last seen in June 2017.

Alibaba Is Being Dragged Down Together With Other Chinese Tech Stocks

What a drastic turn of fortune in a short span of fewer than four months! However, it bears (no pun intended) noting that other Chinese internet stocks have been hammered badly recently as well. The phenomenon is well represented by the share price movements of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) and has become more pertinent. Since late July, the correlation in the share price movements of Alibaba and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF have risen steadily. It is now standing at 0.961, indicating that the two prices now nearly trade in tandem with each other. This is despite the latter comprising of numerous other companies and Alibaba constituting only around 9 percent by value of the ETF (as of June 30, 2018).

BABA data by YCharts

According to the fact sheet provided on the website of the ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF "seeks to measure the performance of the investable universe of publicly traded China-based companies whose primary business or businesses are in the Internet and Internet-related sectors". It counts Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), Alibaba, NetEase Inc. (NTES), Baidu Inc. (BIDU), and JD.com Inc. (JD) as its top five holdings. These companies are as varied as the ETF described them, namely the Chinese equivalents of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) (though many market players would argue eBay (EBAY) is more relevant), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), and Amazon, respectively. Following close behind the top five holdings is iQIYI Inc. (IQ), a company dubbed the Chinese Netflix (NFLX) which has seen its IPO lock-up expired just a few weeks ago.

(Source: KraneShares)

With such diversity in the businesses of the ETF holdings, it is obvious that the recent large losses in the share price of Alibaba, which is in line with that of the ETF, is largely attributable to investors dumping their investments in Chinese technology companies rather indiscriminately.

Alibaba Only Has Itself To Blame For Its Share Price Doldrums, Really?

Sure, Alibaba has its fair share of woes. Besides concerns over slowing growth in its core e-commerce segment, investors are also worried about profitability (or lack thereof) at its new endeavors. Readers on Seeking Alpha are also perennially bombarded in the comments section of articles on Alibaba by the frequent repostings of links to a blog claiming to have exposed the shenanigans happening at the company. The custodians at Alibaba's key institutional investors are apparently negligent if the accusations are indeed true. Last but not least, the market was also shaken somewhat by the abrupt announcement of the retirement of its outspoken co-founder and chairman, Jack Ma.

However, several other non-company specific issues have actually been instrumental in dragging down the share price of Alibaba as well. Nevertheless, I argue that the very same issues could be catalysts for the share price eventually.

Suspension Of The Chinese Depositary Receipts Program

Earlier this year, talks of the creation of the Chinese Depositary Receipts or CDRs were rampant and touted by market players to be a strong booster for the China-based stocks listed in the US. The motivation was clear. The stocks of Chinese technology companies like Alibaba, iQIYI, Momo (MOMO), and JD.com have made many investors around the world rich as their share prices rose multi-folds from their IPO. However, the Chinese themselves have ironically been largely left out of the boom due to restrictions on individuals to invest overseas.

The six three-year mutual funds set up to invest in such CDRs that came with a limit as high as 300 billion yuan ($44 billion) held promise for shareholders who thought the formation would push up the share prices. Alas, the CDR program has now been shelved. Given that the idea was to let the citizens benefit from the local tech boom, the stock market turmoil have made the authorities wary of the scheme backfiring if participants lose money instead.

Investors cannot have the cake and eat it. The speculation over the CDRs had supported the share prices of related stocks earlier. Now that the program has been delayed, inevitably, the stocks need to shed its earlier attributable gains accordingly. The good news is that assuming this has been 'discounted', there is room for appreciation once the CDR program is back on track.

China's Consumption Downgrade

The New York Times published an investigative article exploring China’s “consumption downgrade” culture. It reported on the cutback in the spending by Chinese consumers. Some have reduced the frequency of dining out, some cut down on travel while others even stopped dating to save money.

In major cities like Beijing, housing has become increasingly out of reach for the masses. Another essential spending like education has also gone up and are still rising. The ultra-competitive university entrance examination meant that parents have no choice but to keep pouring in hard-earned money into tuition to ensure that their children have the best preparation they could afford. This inevitably eats into their disposable income. The continued depreciation in the local currency against the US dollar has resulted in imports costing more. That is adding on to the impact from the additional tariffs imposed recently on certain US goods.

I have also read elsewhere that some Chinese workers also suffer from wage cuts or stagnation as manufacturers move out to lower cost countries like Vietnam. Increasing emphasis on automation at the remaining factories further reduced the need for human workers. At the same time, intensified environmental inspections in the cities following the government's resolve to tackle the pollution issue have led to many factories shutting down or reducing their operating rates, leading to job losses.

The widely followed Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index ("PMI") dipped to 50 in September. This marked the fourth straight monthly drop and an acceleration in the index’s decline. The PMI is a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy and is a good indicator of the sentiment among companies. The survey results indicated that production rose at the weakest pace for nearly a year while business confidence slipped to a nine-month low.

Concerted efforts by the Chinese authorities on clamping down riskier lending practices like shadow banking have also dampened the economy and the consequent impact on consumer spending. Nevertheless, China's central bank has at several times intervened to keep liquidity ample and reiterated its willingness to support companies on their financing needs. This might not fully offset the slowdown in the economy but Alibaba is not a company wholly dependent on the average consumer getting more affluent.

Alibaba thrives on providing services that the consumers need on a daily basis, like payment for grocery shopping, booking of movie tickets, and shopping for everyday items. For instance, less frequent dining at restaurants could boost its food delivery business as consumers potentially work longer for the same wage and opt to save the hassle of traveling to spend more time with their loved ones or resting by eating at home.

Furthermore, the Chinese government has not stopped at liquidity injections. China's Finance Minister Liu Kun had signaled the government would "adopt a more proactive fiscal policy", with the total tax cuts for the year expected to exceed 1.3 trillion yuan (US$187.8 billion). The stock selldown seems to suggest that investors have not factored in the favorable measures taken to mitigate the negative impact from the economic headwinds.

Collateral Damage From The Selldown At US Tech Stocks

Finally, the selldown at US tech stocks during the brutal week dealt yet another blow to Alibaba, itself a technology company. It is thus very unfortunate that Alibaba has not suffered by being a Chinese company but also a technology one, a double whammy. It was punished along with Tencent when the latter faced regulatory headwinds on its games approvals as investors perceived that all Chinese businesses would face harsher government scrutiny. It was dragged down again when the scandal at JD.com escalated, as the market deemed founder-led companies to be at risk. Given that Alibaba is not involved in games and the leadership at the company is much broader than at JD.com, it is certainly unjustifiably sold down.

XLK Price data by YCharts

Nevertheless, should the stock market rebounds, it is possible that Alibaba benefits from the recovery as well. As the old adage goes, a rising tide lifts all boats. The upcoming midterm elections in the US could see President Trump soften his rhetoric against China and on any other matters that would upset the stock market as that would, in turn, affect his electoral success. In fact, he could play by the books and the stock market could react favorably. Alibaba was dumped for non-company specific issues. Likewise, it should see some boost when the market turns positive.

Discussion On Chart Technical

The stock experienced the dreaded 'death cross' (i.e. the crossing of the 50-day moving average over the 200-day moving average) on August 27, 2018. On that day, Alibaba traded as high as $180.88, hit a low of $176.22 and closed at 180.65. Six trading days later, it broke the year-long support at $170 and the share price has stayed below that level since. I had identified the anticipation of the 'death cross' in my earlier article titled Alibaba: Long-Term Outlook Remains Bright But Its Chart Is Ominous. However, as stated in the article, I hoped the support at $170, which had been tested several times in the past one year, would remain, well, supportive.

As we all know now, the faith on the support has been misplaced, with the barrage of negative drivers all coming together to break the dam, so to speak. While I recognize that there are many criticisms regarding technical analysis, it is noteworthy that a large number of market participants follow the major indicators like the death cross and obvious support lines like what I have drawn above. Hence, it should not be dismissed that the stock movement was a reaction to the supposed outcome, i.e. a further selldown once the death cross has happened, and the breaching of the key support.

As such, with the materialization of the two technical watchpoints, the attention is now shifted to the next support line which is upsloping (see the chart above) and currently hovering above $130. I have seen comments from readers calling for Alibaba to fall to as low as $30. I don't think it would go that low. For a long time to come, the stock should see huge bargain hunting interest near the support line at $85. It is easy to understand how I came to the price by looking at the chart above but readers are welcome to share your own conclusions in the comments section. At the current price level near $130, I regard this as a good entry point.

Investor Takeaway

For a balanced investment article, it is paramount that a risks section is in place. However, with the share price under such tremendous pressure, I doubt there is the need for me to repeat the oft-mentioned cautionary notes regarding Alibaba. Market players are fearful enough, ostensibly due to the high awareness towards the risks in investing in Alibaba. Hence, pardon me for my reluctance to elaborate further in this article.

As a result of the bloodletting, Alibaba is now trading at its lowest price-to-sales ratio (8.4 times) on a trailing-twelve-month ("TTM") basis since its IPO. Its price-to-FCF is also at its lowest level at 17.4 times.

BABA PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

To end, I would like to borrow a quote from the late Hilary Hinton "Zig" Ziglar who was an American author, salesman, and motivational speaker. He famously said “F-E-A-R: has two meanings: Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise. The choice is yours.”

(Source)

What's your take? Are you bullish or bearish? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. For further reading, my recent write-up, "Tencent: Third Restructuring, Third Time Lucky?" might be of interest to you.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. Besides US companies, I cover a number of Asian stocks as well. If you wish to be informed of my new ideas on Seeking Alpha via email so that you have time to read them before the articles get locked behind a paywall, please select "Get email alerts" when accessing on a desktop computer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, TCEHY, FB, NTES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.