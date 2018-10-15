Investors Missing The Impact Cannabis Testing Will Have On PerkinElmer

Why the cannabis testing market could help it outperform over the next few years, making it my top pick in the pick-and-shovel segment.

source: company website

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) has been a consistent performer over the last five years, gradually moving up in value until October 2016, when it caught a bid and jumped from almost $51.00 per share to over $98.00 per share not long ago, after it reported strong earnings and upwardly revised its outlook in its latest earnings report.

It has pulled back since the high to about $86.00 per share as I write, but I believe it has a solid growth narrative going for it that the market isn't pricing in at this time.

The major catalyst I'm referring to is the cannabis testing market, which is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2 percent through 2026, according to one source. The global cannabis testing market in 2017 was valued at approximately $925.3 million.

What PerkinElmer, Inc. does

The company sees the cannabis industry as being the subject of increased regulations in order to protect the end-users from any harm, or unintentionally misrepresenting what is in the final product offered for sale.

It also sees the evolving regulations requiring the need to use the best instruments and support to test the cannabis in order to ensure companies meet the rules of the various jurisdictions. It sees cannabis testing as a key component of the success of businesses competing in the sector, and has positioned itself to take advantage of the expected growth over the next seven years or so.

PerkinElmer, Inc. develops products and services for markets needing solutions for diagnostics, environmental, industrial, laboratory services, life sciences research, and food safety.

The company operates via two segments: Discovery and Analytical Solutions, and Diagnostics. Its cannabis testing business is enfolded into Discovery and Analytical Solutions.

Within its cannabis testing unit it has several instruments it offers for accurate measurements of a number of elements that are required by various jurisdictions. Among them are QSight 220, FLEXAR HPLC, Clarus SQ8 and TurboMatrix, and NexION 2000 and Titan MPS.

source: company website

QSight 220 tests for "compounds in different sample matrices; FLEXAR HPLC deals with "chromoatographic separation and quantitative monitoring of primary cannabinoids"; Clarus SQ8 and TurboMatrix combine to provide more accuracy and time savings in the analyzation process; and NexION 2000 and Titan MPS together test for "nutritional and toxic elements" in cannabis.

There is a rapidly growing demand for accurate testing and results in the cannabis market. While it appears the marijuana market is like the wild west because of media coverage and skyrocketing valuations, the reality is there are an increasing number of requirements in various Canadian provinces, states in America, and other nations around the world that are embracing pot at the medicinal or recreational level, and sometimes both.

With more regional governments approving of cannabis, each one may have differing legal requirements that must be met in order to sell cannabis there. For that reason, PerkinElmer, Inc. has a lot of potential growth in the sector, and is positioned well to garner a significant portion of the cannabis testing market.

Latest earnings

Revenue in the second quarter finished at $704 million, up 29 percent year-over-year. Organic growth was 10 percent. The remaining 19 percent in revenue growth came from a 3 percent boost from foreign exchange and 16 percent from acquisitions. Its organic growth accounted for the surge in its share price immediately after the earnings report.

Earnings per share was $0.91, beating estimates by $0.05. The EPS performance was primarily from organic growth, which was up by $0.06, but offset by an unfavorable foreign exchange of <$0.01>.

Breaking it down, Diagnostics accounted for 40 percent of revenue and the largest end market of the company. Ten percent of sales in the unit was organic. Key growth catalysts there were reproductive health, genomics and immunodiagnostics.

Discovery & Analytical Solutions accounted for the remaining 60 percent of overall sales, which also grew approximately 10 percent organically in the second quarter. Driving the performance in D&A was Life Sciences, which grew its organic revenue in the double digits. Life Sciences competes in academic government and pharma biotech end markets.

At the end of the quarter the company had about $2 billion in debt and $163 million in cash. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA at quarter end was 3.2x. By the end of 2018 the company guides for it to drop below 3.0x.

Full-year revenue is expected to be about $2.78 billion, with sales from EUROIMMUN accounting for about $370 million, and favorable tailwinds from foreign exchange representing another $30 million.

The major takeaway for me from the earnings report is the company is starting to grow in a number of the segments it competes in, and much of what cannabis testing offers has yet to have a significant impact on the numbers. The key to my thesis is the company will have to continue to grow its other businesses as it targets the cannabis testing market. If it were to stumble on its other businesses, it could grow in cannabis but not boost its overall performance. I don't see that happening, but it is a possibility.

Cannabis testing market

As mentioned earlier, the global cannabis testing market in 2017 was valued at close to $925.3 million, with an expected CAGR of up to 13.2 percent over the next 7 to 8 years. I've seen other reports point to CAGR being between 11 percent to 12 percent, but nothing under 11 percent. Assuming the higher end of projections, it would mean the cannabis testing market would be between $3 billion to $4 billion by 2026. I think this is probably understating the potential.

My reasoning for that is there is going to continue to be a number of countries and states in America that approve of medical and/or recreational marijuana. With the accompanying strict guidelines for approval to sell it to various market segments, it suggests to me the potential for cannabis testing is likely to grow much quicker and larger than the market is looking for at this time.

In April 2018 a report from Grand View Research the legal cannabis market will be worth about $146.4 billion by 2025. By then it sees medical marijuana's value climbing to $100.03 billion. It estimates CAGR for the legal U.S. pot market to grow at a hefty pace of 24.9 percent from 2017 through 2025.

Again, all of that will require the cannabis to be carefully and accurately tested for a variety of reasons,

As for cannabis testing itself, among the things being tested for are the concentration of active ingredients, such as cannabinoids, for one example; that helps measure the potency of cannabis for medical purposes.

Other tests look for residue of any type of pesticide. Various government jurisdictions have different legal standards.

Another thing tests determine are whether or not there are mycotoxin contaminants in the cannabis, such as bacteria and fungi, among other potentially harmful things like mercury, leads or arsenic, which would have a negative effect on the health of those consuming cannabis.

Confirming specific species of cannabis is another reason for testing. Ensuring it's authentic and represents the beneficial amount of a specific active ingredient is important to the adoption of marijuana by a growing number of consumers and health professionals.

Since it's vital to develop trust with legal cannabis, I believe companies and end markets will buy more testing products and services in order to offer that as a selling point to users. This will always be important, but it will be especially vital in the early years of acceptance as a medical and recreational alternative to other products and markets competing with cannabis.

With PerkinElmer having operations in 130 countries, it's already geographically positioned to boost revenue from this rapidly growing industry. Combined with the upwardly revised outlook for cannabis demand from some analysts, which I agree with, I think the cannabis testing market is being underrated.

With laws mandating compulsory cannabis quality control testing, the question isn't whether or not demand for testing will continue, but how much the demand will be in the years ahead as more markets give legal status to cannabis.

Also be aware that government standards not only can differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, but they can rapidly change within jurisdictions. That means that companies able to rapidly adapt their existing products and services to those changing market conditions, will be the big winners. PerkinElmer has already proven it can do that with the equipment it has in place for other industries it tests for.

For many years PerkinElmer built its business and brand on machines or tools that use a variety of sensors to accurately perform a variety of industrial tests. At its core, it's able to re-purpose the existing machines and adapt them for cannabis. That means a quick response to changing market demands and conditions, along with lower costs. That could be a huge competitive advantage and moat over the next several years.

Superior performance of QSight

An example of a superior product PerkinElmer offers in the cannabis segment is its QSight instrument.

Talking about the product, Mark Greenbaum, PerkinElmer’s QSight Sales Leader for North America, said this about the breakthrough QSight offers in cannabis testing, because of the makeup of marijuana itself.

He noted:

Cannabis is among the most difficult products from which to extract pesticides. It is a highly fibrous, oily product that traditionally tends to require extensive and regular cleanup of the testing equipment.

Greenbaum added that the StayClean™ technology associated with QSight "uses hot-surface-induced desolvation (HSID™), a sampling interface that never needs cleaning, resulting in about 15% more uptime than conventional systems." He also stated that “Usually it would take hours to clean a traditional triple quad MS/MS. Juniper’s QSight instrument ... has been on line for over 8 months and has not yet required cleaning due to StayClean™ technology.”

Another powerful feature of the instrument is its ability to analyze all pesticides in a single run. In the case of Oregon, it mandates that companies test to detect and quantify 59 pesticides. With QSight, it can analyze all 59 of those pesticides in one run, according to Greenbaum.

The combination of its StayClean technology with QSight and its ability to analyze large numbers of pesticides with one run, makes it a significant player in the cannabis testing market. It also appears it should be able to rapidly adapt to any other changing guidelines or requirements that may unfold. Being among the market leaders in response time is a powerful competitive advantage for PerkinElmer when considering what's at stake for cannabis companies needing to prove the quality of their cannabis and their adherence to government guidelines in order to get the go ahead to sell it in various markets.

The company is putting together a comprehensive and exhaustive strategy for the cannabis sector. I see it as second to none among its peers.

Among its major competitors are Agilent Technologies, Inc., GenTech Scientific, Pharm Labs, LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Conclusion

For some time PerkinElmer has been growing steadily but incrementally. Recently it has shown it may have turned the corner and started to accelerate its growth. A key part of that going forward is its cannabis testing business.

That said, my thesis is based upon the assumption its other major businesses will continue to grow in the years ahead, and when combined with my conclusion being the cannabis market is being underestimated as to its growth potential in the short and long term, I think all other things being equal, PerkinElmer has the strong probability to surprise to the upside over the next several years.

With its revenue guidance of $2.8 billion for 2018, it's easy to see that cannabis testing sales could be a major catalyst for growth if it's able to capture meaningful market share.

Since recreational pot in Canada is about to be put into effect, and other countries and U.S. states approving of medical and recreational pot, the demand for accurate testing is going to increase for many years before it starts to level off.

PerkinElmer is positioned to be a market leader in this relatively new segment, which should help it drive growth in the future.

I believe the cannabis and the associated testing market are going to outperform many of the former projections. If that's how it plays out, I see PerkinElmer significantly outperforming current expectations. Even in a more modest scenario it will still do very well if it's able to continue to grow in its core segments.

To me PerkinElmer is among the top pick and shovel plays in the cannabis sector, and would be a great addition to those wanting a more visible but less volatile play in the cannabis market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.