Gold: Short- And Long-Term Perspectives

Taking into account the recent funds' action we can probably expect a slight rebound in the gold market in the near future.

I will begin my analysis with reviewing the degree of activity of the key gold market drivers.

From the beginning of 2016 to the end of 2017, the gold price showed a strong inverse correlation with the US real interest rate. Then, since the beginning of 2018 this correlation has been extremely unstable, and now it is almost absent:

Source of data: fred.stlouisfed.org

In my opinion, the gold price has ceased to react strongly to the level of the real interest rate, because the path of raising the interest rate in the US for the near future is more or less clear. Anyway, I do not see the point in analyzing it in this review.

The traditional gold market driver is inflation. But at present this indicator does not significantly correlate with the gold price either:

Source of data: fred.stlouisfed.org

But the dynamics of the dollar in the context of this analysis is of key interest. Over the past four years the gold price has shown a strong negative correlation with the dollar index. The 360-day rolling correlation over this period has always exceeded 60%, which is classified as a strong and stable relationship:

Source of data: fred.stlouisfed.org

At the same time, when we analyze each year separately, we see that the gold and the dollar maintained a stable inverse relationship:

Source of data: fred.stlouisfed.org

It is worth adding that based on the current value of the dollar index, the balanced gold price is about $1225:

Source of data: fred.stlouisfed.org

So, we can conclude based on the last models that the gold market is more prone to growth, than to a decrease. But the market is more concerned with what will be, and not with what is. Therefore, to discuss the future dynamics of the gold market, first of all it is necessary to focus on the fate of the dollar.

The growth of the dollar in the first half of this year was hardly due to the toughening of monetary policy in the United States, while maintaining ultra-low rates in Europe and Japan. It was known about the Fed’s plans to raise the interest rate long ago, but the dollar index is now lower than in 2017.

I am of the opinion that the main reason for the appearance of the trend towards strengthening of the dollar since February this year was the increase in investment capital inflows in the United States. As soon as Trump announced a trade war with the whole world, investors were afraid that the global economy would slow down and conditions for the start of a new crisis would arise. Such a state of affairs can end badly for everyone, but at the same time the US will suffer less because China, Europe and Japan are in dire need of the US market, and not vice versa.

In my opinion, this factor of dollar support remains relevant now, which automatically means pressure on the gold market.

But more distant prospects for the dollar look less optimistic.

During the presidency of Barack Obama his administration was engaged in reducing the budget deficit, while Donald Trump does the diametrically opposite:

Source: financialpost.com

Trump has reduced taxes, signed Congress’s $1.3tn spending bill and deregulated the banking and investment sectors in conditions of almost full employment in the economy. All this will ultimately lead to an increase in the budget deficit which in the long run always negatively affects the dollar:

In my opinion, in the long run, this factor will have a negative impact on the dollar, and therefore will push the gold price to rise.

I have already noted that now the inflation in the United States and the gold price are weakly correlated, but the situation may soon change. Buying gold is traditionally a protection against inflation and the prospect of its growth is positive for gold. And in this context, attention should be paid to such an indicator as the velocity of money.

But before, a little bit of theory.

Quantity Theory of Money is based on the following fundamental equation:

MV = PQ = GDP (nominal), where:

M - money supply;

- money supply; V - velocity of money (or the rate at which people or/and companies spend money);

- velocity of money (or the rate at which people or/and companies spend money); P - general price level;

- general price level; Q - volume of transactions of goods and services;

This equation can be transformed as follows: V = GDP / M or GDP = V * M. In other words, increase in the velocity of money leads to higher inflation and nominal GDP.

Source: Stlouisfed

The velocity of money in the United States steadily declined during the last 7 years. But since Q3 2017 this indicator has been showing a tendency to grow, even with a slight acceleration. This means that Americans less often use money as a store of value and more often as a means of payment. According to the above formula, this leads to an increase in inflation and this process may accelerate in the near future, stirring up the demand for gold. This factor will also begin gaining strength.

And finally, I would like to address the latest funds' actions that complement the overall picture.

The analysis of funds' behavior in the gold market (COMEX) indicates that, apparently, yet another sales cycle on the side of the funds has completed.

In July the funds' net position in gold became negative. Now their aggregate net short position is around 100,000 lots. This is the absolute maximum net short position over the last 4 years. Hardly the funds will keep selling at the same rate:

And It is interesting to note that, analyzing the model of interdependence between the size of the net funds' position and the price of gold, we see that the current net funds' position almost matches the current price. From this point of view, the funds are linearly following the gold price.

As we can see, the number of short positions held by the funds is adequate to the current gold price, and, in my opinion, they are not getting ready for the next wave of decline.

Bottom line

So, we see that:

The dynamics of the dollar remains the determining factor in the gold market; The current relationship between the dollar index and the gold price indicates that the current state of gold is somewhat oversold; The actions of the US on the world trade arena increase the global instability and lead to an increase in the US investment flows, which is positive for the dollar and negative for gold; The probable increase in the US budget deficit will have a negative impact on the dollar and will support gold. But we need to wait for it. As the velocity of money increases, the US inflation will grow, potentially also implying support for gold. But this driver is weak for now. Taking into account that the funds do not dispose to further sales, we can probably expect a slight rebound in the gold market in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.