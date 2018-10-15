Cheap Or Rich? Two Views Of High Yield Bonds

While near recent spread tights, current investable yields look attractive with the largest junk ETFs near their lowest prices of the year.

One of the more notable changes in market structure in the post-crisis period has been the rise of retail holders of high-yield corporate bonds. While there were individual bonds and open and closed-end funds held by individuals pre-crisis, the high-yield corporate bond market has been one traditionally dominated by institutional investors like insurance companies, pension funds, and hedge funds.

As yields have dropped in both fixed income and equities, and exchange-traded funds have become an easier way to access the high-yield bond market, the influence of the retail investor has risen. Given that many Seeking Alpha readers may be relatively new entrants into the asset class, I wanted to frame the fast evolving current market environment.

A week and a half ago spreads on the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Bond index were hitting their post-crisis tight of 3.03% over Treasuries. That means that high yield corporate bonds were offering the least amount of relative compensation for credit risk at any time since mid-July 2007. If you are not getting paid to take credit risk, it stands to reason that one would not want to lend to highly levered speculative grade companies in a maturing business cycle.

Fast forward ten days, and high yield corporate bond yields are now at their highest level in almost two years. The index closed the week with a yield of 6.63%. Credit spreads widened by forty basis points during the broad market sell-off for risky assets. Higher interest rates are reducing the value of most fixed income instruments, even less rate-sensitive high yield corporate bonds.

Are junk bonds rich or cheap? Spreads have moved off their ten-year tights, but yields are near two-year highs and roughly at the five-year average. The two largest high yield corporate bond exchange-traded funds - the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) both made new year-to-date lows on Wednesday.

Long-time readers know I favor BB rated high yield corporate bonds, the highest rated junk bonds. Inefficient market segmentation between the lower rungs of investment grade and the highest rungs of speculative grade tend to mean investors get paid outsized spread for the incremental default risk. We have seen BB spreads widen roughly 30bp versus BBB spreads over the past 2 weeks. As you are analyzing high yield corporate bond funds or individual securities, I would favor BB-focused funds or BB rated bonds over lower quality B and CCC rated bonds. While those securities and lower quality funds offer higher yields today, they are less likely to deliver higher loss-adjusted total returns over a business cycle.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

