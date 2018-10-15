Murphy's Radical Jump Forward

It looks to me like Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) struck it rich in its newest deal. On a day when stocks plummeted around the world, the business’s shares rose as much as 15%, touching a fresh 52-week high before closing up the day by 11.6%. This surge was thanks to a joint venture entered into by Murphy with Petrobras America Inc (aka PAI), a subsidiary of Petrobras (PBR), that helps to consolidate oil-producing assets owned by the firms located in the Gulf of Mexico. Though some shareholders may see this move as an overreaction on the market’s end, the fact of the matter is that the deal looks, at least as it stands right now, to be attractive for Murphy and its shareholders.

A look at the terms

According to a press release issued by Murphy, it and Petrobras will be contributing all of their Gulf of Mexico assets (including Petrobras’ deep exploration rights blocks but excluding all other execution blocks between the firms) to the joint venture. In order to capitalize on this opportunity, which Murphy sees as a chance to acquire additional future output, it has agreed to pay to Petrobras $900 million in exchange for an 80% stake in the venture. Petrobras will retain the remaining 20%, and Murphy will “oversee” the operations of the venture. In the image below, you can see the structure this deal will take.

*Taken from Murphy Oil Corp.

In addition to the $900 million payment, Murphy will also pay up to $50 million worth of Petrobras’ share of costs associated with certain enhanced oil recovery projects that may or may not be undertaken (they only pay if they are undertaken). Also, depending on the performance of the assets in question, Petrobras could receive, between 2019 and 2025, up to $150 million worth of contingency payments. This places the effective cash cost paid by Murphy at between $900 million and $1.10 billion. In the image below, you can see these joint venture assets spread throughout the Gulf of Mexico.

*Taken from Murphy Oil Corp.

While management has not provided cash flow or other related forecasts associated with this transaction, they did state that the move will increase Murphy’s oil-weighted production from 52% of total production to 61%. Even though natural gas prices have surged in recent weeks and inventories suggest that this trend could continue, the real winner in the oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids space over the past several months has undoubtedly been oil. Anything management can do, then, to push its concentration more in the direction of oil is a positive.

In the Gulf of Mexico, it should be stated, the focus on oil is, for Murphy at least, intense. Prior to the transaction, an already-impressive 81% of the company’s output from the Gulf of Mexico came from oil. Following the transaction’s completion, this figure will rise to 93% because of the proven reserves, and in the proven and probable reserves both, oil comprises an estimated 97%.

This creates an interesting opportunity for Murphy

As the image below illustrates, this transaction has a number of ramifications for Murphy and the company’s shareholders. For starters, the deal will increase the business’s Gulf of Mexico net production substantially, growing it from 19 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day to 60 thousand boe per day. 97% of this change will be in the form of oil production with attractive Gulf of Mexico pricing. Assuming the remaining 3% is in the form of natural gas, that oil prices average $70 per barrel, net, and that natural gas prices average $3 per Mcf, net, this growth will increase Murphy’s revenue by $1.02 billion on an annualized basis.

*Taken from Murphy Oil Corp.

Management hasn’t give us much to go off of in terms of what kind of contribution will make its way to operating cash flow or free cash flow, but we do know that lease operating costs, at the mid-point, should be $11 per boe, and that “incremental” cash flow will be allocated toward its Eagle Ford assets. This suggests that at least some positive cash flow will be generated from the deal, but we will need to wait for further guidance from management to know the full impact of the transaction.

One way to look at the deal is through the lens of reserves. The aforementioned image illustrates that total proven reserves for Murphy in the Gulf of Mexico will expand by 60 million boe from 36 million to 96 million. Assuming management’s total cash outlay for this transaction is at the low-end ($900 million), this implies a price paid per boe of $15. At the high end ($1.10 billion), the picture isn’t too different, with the cost per boe averaging $18.33. Similarly, the image also illustrated that proven and probable reserves in the Gulf of Mexico for Murphy will expand by 86 million boe (also 97% oil) from 66 million boe to 152 million boe. This translates to a price of between $10.47 per boe and $12.79 per boe. Any margin outside of this range will represent additional earnings and/or cash flow for Murphy.

For Murphy, this deal means a great deal. After all, the company, with a market cap of $6.14 billion, is a little more than 1/20th of Petrobras’ size. With $901.31 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and a revolving credit facility to work with, Murphy can easily afford this deal without too much risk. Petrobras, meanwhile, will be happy that it can have some cash to either add to its already-large stash of $18.05 billion as of the end of its second quarter, or that it can allocate toward the $91.52 billion in debt on its books. However, given the size difference between the two firms and the cash payment’s magnitude, this transaction barely registers in terms of significance for Petrobras.

Takeaway

With what information we have right now, this transaction by Murphy appears to be attractive. Not only does the deal drastically increase Murphy’s exposure to the Gulf of Mexico, it creates a scenario where the company and, in turn, its shareholders, should benefit by rising sales, a low cost per boe for reserves, and likely operating and free cash flow. For Petrobras, the transaction isn’t what I call significant in size, but it goes to show that management has an open mind regarding opportunities and shareholders will likely be happy to get at least some cash today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.