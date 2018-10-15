CatchMark Timber: Asset Sales Propping Up Unsustainable EBITDA And Dividend; 60-100% Downside

Based on peer-level multiples of true EBITDA and cash flow generation, we believe shares are worth 60% to 100% less than current trading value.

Falling lumber prices and land values may force CTT to take write-downs on book value; shares ought to trade at discount to book rather than a historically high premium.

Management bonuses are based on Adjusted EBITDA, while investors own CTT for dividends, which, excluding asset sales, haven't been covered since 2014 and are at risk.

We believe, however: CatchMark generates majority of cash flows via sale of timberlands which are included in revenues & CFO, leading to EBITDA and FCF overstatements of ~50% & ~100%.

We believe investors perceive CatchMark Timber as a defensible REIT with a safe dividend that is funded primarily via the harvest and sale of timber.

Investment Summary

CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) is a timberland REIT which “seeks to generate value through the acquisition and management of timberland,” primarily in the Southern US (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas). The Company holds over $700 million in total assets, having been built up primarily through various timberland acquisitions since its 2013 IPO. We believe that:

CatchMark borrows from private markets to finance purchases of timberland. CTT then sells a portion of this timberland back to a new owner, the proceeds of which are recorded as revenues and drop down to Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations.

Management is thus able to show revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow growth to the Street via the sales of timberlands, despite the fact that these timberlands are assets that would otherwise be required to generate sales of timber. ROEs are consistently negative and book value has declined from over $12 per share in 2013 to just $9.32 today.

Nevertheless, as the Company’s asset base grows, management is able to rationalize their salaries and bonuses. Management owns very little stock, yet bonuses are based primarily on annual Adjusted EBITDA, a metric which includes the sale of timberlands (i.e. the REITs primary assets).

As lumber prices have fallen precipitously over the past several months, the Company’s go forward cash flows, as well as underlying timberland values are in question. We believe that this could force the Company to take write-downs, hence further decreasing book value. Given underlying balance sheet leverage and LTV covenants, this prospect could create additional funding issues.

CatchMark is overvalued by almost any metric: the REIT trades at historically high multiples of book value, cash flow, and EBITDA. These multiples are also well above peers, despite bottom line metrics being inflated by accounting that we believe requires adjustments.

We also believe the REIT's cash from operations is a metric that investors ought to make adjustments for when compared to all other public REITs we analyzed. Our math suggests that after adjusting CatchMark’s accounting to more conventional methods in line with peers, the REIT has been unable to fund its dividend since 2014. Thus, CatchMark has been forced to take on additional leverage to fund the dividend. From 2013 to 2017, the Company’s LTV ratio has grown from just 16% to 47%, putting the balance sheet in a precarious position as debt covenants stipulate a 50% maximum LTV. We believe that this will result in either (1) a violation of debt covenants, (2) suspension of dividend payouts, or (3) equity issuance.

We believe that dividend-oriented investors have mistakenly valued the Company on management’s Adjusted EBITDA and cash from operations figures, which we believe fail to reflect the REIT’s true economics. Fair value of the equity is 60% to 100% lower, and we expect that as the full extent of lumber and timber price declines and the Company’s leverage profile leads to potential funding issues, that fair value will show through in shares in short order.

CatchMark’s Business model and accounting:

CatchMark’s 10-K describes the business operations as follows,

We primarily engage in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberland properties located in the United States. We generate recurring income and cash flow from the harvest and sale of timber, as well as from non-timber related revenue sources, such as rent from hunting and recreational leases. When and where we believe appropriate, we also generate income and cash flow from timberland sales. In addition to current income, we expect to realize long-term returns from the biological growth of our standing timber inventory. We strive to deliver superior long-term returns for our stockholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, and well-timed sales. Our immediate emphasis is to grow through selective acquisitions in high demand fiber markets and to efficiently integrate new acquisitions. Operationally, we focus on generating cash flows from sustainable harvests and improved harvest mix on prime timberlands, as well as opportunistic land sales, to provide recurring dividends to our stockholders. We continue to practice intensive forest management and silvicultural techniques that increase the biological growth of our forests.

In many respects, this business description reads similar to peers, as we would expect it to. However, we note that peers don't place as much of an emphasis on the sale of timberlands. For CTT, the sale of timberlands is recurring; since 2014, at least 15% to 20% of annual revenues have been generated via the sale of timberland rather than the sale of timber itself.

Source: Form 10-K

As shown again below, the Company includes timberland sales in its revenues, which then drop down through the income statement. Associated costs (the cost basis of the timberland sold) is included in expenses, leaving investors to calculate an effective gain on sale. However, no gain or loss on sale is ever explicitly recognized as such in the income statement.

Needless to say, if CatchMark sells its timberland assets, it can no longer sell the timber on top of it in the future. Thus, sales of timberlands ought to be considered in a similar manner to an apartment REIT which sells one of its buildings and is thus unable to collect rent in the future. CatchMark's accounting treatment of these transactions are the center of our concern. CTT records proceeds from sales as revenues in the income statement, while subtracting the cost basis of the timberland sold as an expense.

However, management’s Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation follows. Note that the Company adds back the basis of timberland sold, as it is a non-cash expense,

Source: June 30, 2018 Form 10-Q

Thus, Adjusted EBITDA includes roughly the full proceeds from timberland sales, as cost of timberland sales approximates the basis of timberland sold:

Source: form 10-Q, author analysis

We believe that this ought to be adjusted to come to a normalized figure in line with peers accounting methods.

In our opinion, investors have either not bothered to differentiate, or have otherwise conflated CatchMark's earnings power via the sale of its timberland assets vs. the actual harvesting and sale of timber, leading to a tremendous mis-valuation of the REIT's equity value.

For all other Timber peers we analyzed, the sale of real estate contributes little to nothing to earnings.

Weyerhaeuser’s Real Estate & ENR (Energy and Natural Resources) segment contributed 11% of total EBITDA over the past 3 years, with ENR being the primary contributor vs. Real Estate sales. Thus, we believe true contribution is likely in the ~5% range.

PCH discloses operating income from its Real Estate segment, which has cumulatively contributed $9 million to the Company over the past 3 years vs. $298 million in total operating income, or just 3%.

Pope Resources (POPE) has recorded look-through gains on sale of $3 million from 2015 to 2017 vs. $50 million of operating income, or 6.4% of operating income over the past 3 years.

For Deltic Timber (acquired by Potlatch in February 2018), the contribution was less than 1% based on publicly available data.

In summary, we are comfortable stating that for each of these Timberland owners, the sale of timberland is not very important their business models. However, this is not the case for CatchMark, which we believe generated 27% and 35% of EBITDA from the sale of timberland in 2017 and in the LTM, respectively. Thus, as shown, one ought to exclude the sale of timberlands in order to make a more accurate comparison of EBITDA generation as compared to peers.

Source: company filings, author analysis

The impact on reported free cash flow is even more telling; over the past 4 years, the growing divergence between management’s preferred “Adjusted EBITDA” figure and reported free cash flow is difficult to ignore.

Source: company filings, author analysis

When we get to the cash flow statement, the REIT in fact adds back the “basis of the timberland sold, lease terminations, and other.” Note that these figures tend to closely mirror the “cost of timberland sales” in the income statement (we believe the difference is merely in the "lease terminations and other"). As the Company both records revenues, which flow through to net income, while also adding back the basis of timberland sold to cash flow from operations, the net effect is that the ~entirety of the proceeds generated from sales of timberland are included in cash from operations, despite this being an asset sale. Source: Form 10-Q

Again, if CatchMark sells its timberlands, it can no longer sell the timberland on top of it. Regardless, of each of the companies we analyzed, CatchMark was the only one to include sales of real estate / timberlands in its cash from operations, while simultaneously debiting the purchases of real estate from cash from investing.

If one adjusts cash flows to bring these figures in line with accounting convention that is seen across every other REIT we analyzed, then free cash flow figures have been inflated anywhere from 83% to 210% since 2013.

Source: company filings, author analysis

Several examples of what we see as conventional accounting follow, beginning with comparable timber REIT Weyerhauser (WY). For reference (per Weyerhauser),

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust.

We find that WY debits its gains on sale of southern timberlands in operating cash flows (as net income includes gains on sale, which are non-cash), while proceeds from the sale of southern timberlands are included in investing activities.

Source: Form 10-K

We also look to Gladstone Land (LAND). For reference (per Gladstone),

Gladstone Land Corporation (common stock listed on NASDAQ: LAND) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers.

As shown, Gladstone both debits its cash from operations for “loss (gain) on disposals of real estate assets,” while also including “proceeds from sale of real estate, net” in its investing cash flows.

Source: Form 10-K

Finally, we look at Pope Resources. For reference (per Pope),

Pope Resources is a publicly traded Master Limited Partnership listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol POPE. Pope Resources has a heritage as a land and timber owner in the Pacific Northwest that goes back for over 150 years. Today, our assets include 120,000 acres of productive fee timberland, and a 12% co-investment in 88,000 timberland acres owned by our Timber Funds. In addition, we own 2,500 acres of development property, most of which is within a 50-mile radius of Seattle.

Again, while the operating cash flows are presented in a slightly different manner, we still find that Pope has included “proceeds from sale of timberland” in investing activities.

Source: Form 10-K

We could go on with more examples, but for brevity’s sake will end there. In summary, given (1) common sense, (2) comparable / conventional accounting, and (3) the fact that the Company itself records the acquisition of timberlands as an investing activity on the cash flow statement, we believe that as CatchMark has been classifying asset sales as operating cash flows in its cash flow statement, its operations appear far more attractive to investors than what is supported by economic reality.

We adjust for the proceeds from the sale of timberland below to come to a normalized “true” free cash flow figure. As shown, the difference between reported adjusted EBITDA and the free cash flow that we calculated after adjusting for asset sales is stark,

Source: company filings, author analysis

These figures make even greater sense when considering the context of management incentives; annual bonuses are based primarily upon the Company’s reported Adjusted EBITDA.

The majority of each named executive officer’s (“NEO”) 2017 annual cash incentive bonus opportunity (80%) was based on the Company’s achievement of Adjusted EBITDA. The remaining portion was based on the Compensation Committee’ subjective assessment of each NEO’s individual performance.

This leads to tremendously adverse incentives; for example, if management is concerned they might miss their annual EBITDA target, they could just sell off assets without regard for price. Coincidentally, management sold $14.8 million of timberlands and generated $42 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2017, safely maxing out their bonuses above the $41 million threshold.

Source: 2017 proxy statement

Moreover, when we venture back to older proxy statements, we find that these metrics have changed considerably from year to year. See the following from the 2015 proxy statement, which explicitly ties comp to both stock price and cash flows,

These were changed for 2016, when the Company dropped cash flow metrics in favor of Adjusted EBITDA, while including leverage ratio rather than stock price performance (notably as the stock fell below $15.50 per share). We fail to see how this is an upgrade when it comes to tracking shareholder value creation. Again, this creates all the wrong incentives. Nevertheless, management earned the full EBITDA metric, again just inching past the target.

Finally, when we look at the 2017 proxy statement, we find that the leverage ratio has been dropped from management compensation metrics. Notably, this came as CatchMark had been bumping into LTV covenants. Again, management achieved its max payouts on Adjusted EBITDA and on acquisitions.

In 2018 as was shown above, the acquisitions metric was dropped entirely, which we believe, as was the case with share price, cash flow, and leverage, may be a harbinger of things to come... More on that later.

Furthermore, given our free cash flow figures after adjustment for the sale of timberlands, we find that the Company’s effective payout ratio is not only far larger than purported but has also been generally increasing over time. As shown, these figures suggest that the Company has been consistently unable to fund its dividend from free cash flow since 2014.

Source: company financials, author analysis

We believe that investors have been distracted by the lack of value creation as measured by traditional metrics such as free cash flow, ROEs, and growth in book value (even if we mistakenly include sales of real estate in operating activities) by instead focusing on Adjusted EBITDA and enticing investors with a dividend that, in management's own words, is funded via timberland sales,

“We intend to use the proceeds from these [timberland] sales to support our distributions to our stockholders.”

From 2013 to 2017, GAAP free cash flow was $113 million, while timberland sales were $65 million. As we believe CatchMark has generated 57% of historical free cash flow via asset sales, it must continue to acquire assets in order to maintain growth, given that otherwise, its asset base would fall as the REIT continues to sell timberlands in order to sustain EBITDA. As such, it’s instructive to examine management’s track record in this arena. To that end, ROEs are instructive,

Furthermore, as the Company has grown its asset base, it has done so with leverage; outstanding debt has risen from just $52 million at year-end 2013 to $293 million today.

Source: company filings, author analysis

In 2014, CEO Jerry Barag stated that the Company’s focus would be narrow,

“We’re a pure play company, and we’ve made it our mission to be very transparent and easily understood by the marketplace,” he said. “As a result of that, at least right now, we’re exclusively focused in the U.S. South. We have made an effort not to enter into any other ancillary activities that many of the other participants in the timberland REITworld participate in. That has been a thoughtful decision from a volatility standpoint.”

However, the Company recently acquired assets in the Pacific Northwest, where it has less operating experience, and “ evaluated a potential offer” to acquire Phaunos Timber Fund Ltd., which has 74% of its timberlands located in New Zealand. We question whether management is equipped to manage these assets given their historical focus in the South, or whether the Company is being forced to reach to sustain asset growth. Per the Q1 2018 conference call,

Paul C. Quinn: Just a question. I talked to a number of people in timberland. Everybody is talking about the dearth of M&A deals out there, especially quality deals, and you guys, you turn around on your call and you're talking about the excellent M&A opportunities and a robust pipeline. What's the major disconnect between the 2? ------------------------------------ Jerry Barag: It's hard to say. I mean there have been opportunities out there. As I've said, several things that we've worked on and are working on are off-market private transactions that for whatever reason, we've been able to source and have gotten in front of. And then it's probably our ability to look differently at some of the opportunities and converting those.

These sort of comments are easily disprovable via the Company’s own annual report,

Notwithstanding the management team’s track record, we believe the explanation for why CatchMark is seemingly finding M&A opportunities is relatively straightforward: it has no choice. As CatchMark sells assets to generate EBITDA, it must also then continue to acquire assets in order to maintain growth in total assets. This cycle maintains (1) Adjusted EBITDA growth and most importantly (2) management’s bonuses, notably without respect to free cash flow growth, ROE growth, or book value growth. We believe investors have not recognized this dynamic, let alone assessed the prospect of management’s ability to continue acquiring assets in the future.

To that end, we believe the situation is getting much worse. In short, we question whether the Company will have the ability to continue to raise money to fund the business (including its dividend) given additional fundamental pressures, namely rapidly declining lumber and timber values and a precarious leverage position.

Fundamental pressures are mounting

As shown, sawtimber (lumber) prices have been relatively stable, yet spiked in Q1 and Q2 of 2018.

Source: Forest Investment Associates

We believe that CatchMark's share price saw a benefit as investors mistakenly awarded CatchMark a historically high valuation, again well above intrinsic value, even as lumber prices are now collapsing.

Source: company filings, author analysis

As management has had rising lumber prices for almost its entire existence as a public entity, we believe it is not accustomed to falling prices and has guided the Street far too high on expectations, specifically as it comes to pricing. See commentary from the Q1 2018 conference call (May 4, 2018),

While we increased our harvest volumes year-over-year during the quarter, we were also able to strategically defer some harvest to future periods when we expect to capture better pricing. We continue to be encouraged by the manufacturing investments across the U.S. South either announced, underway or recently completed, which should lead to improved sawlog demand and pricing in the near future.

Further, this same line of thought that “better days are ahead” continued through the Q2 2018 conference call (August 3, 2018),

Collin Philip Mings: Okay. And then I guess this is either for you, Todd, or John as well. Just in context of that broader outlook, just curious here, just given the decline in lumber pricing here over the last 1.5 months. Has that translated into any sort of near-term pushback from customers, either in terms of log volumes or pricing? ----------------------------------- Todd P. Reitz: No. We have not experienced any of that. Matter of fact, in talking with several of the producers we interact with, they're looking at it as just a normal seasonal drop as they're moving through inventories. There wasn't a heavy overhang of inventory with wholesalers. So they fully anticipate, while yes, we're at record highs, even if it -- we come off of that, you're still well above trend line. And they're running really well, and we're able to stay consistent in that market. So we feel good about it, as do they. And they're feeling the strength within their business in the housing market and everything else moving. While it was a 1 data point drop month-over-month, if you will, the belief is that, that will continue to end at that seasonal or annual number of around $1.3 million, which would be in line with expectations. And knowing that, you've got recent announcements of capital being placed, there's still a lot of confidence out there on their side, around the consumer base and all that. So we feel like we're in good spot right now, truly feel better days are ahead too.

Now that lumber prices are down over 40% from the peaks, we believe management will have a difficult time maintaining current guidance of $48 million to $53 million of EBITDA for 2018 in light of those comments (that said, investors ought to be reminded that they could always just sell some assets to meet the number).

Furthermore, we believe there will also be a longer-term impact on book value. It only stands to reason that if a business is selling its product for lower prices, the assets used to generate those products will also be worth less. This relationship is intuitive but has been confirmed by various studies, such as is shown below. Though the study only covered 1988 to 2008, the researchers found a strong positive correlation between lumbers futures prices and timberland values:

CatchMark has most recently been acquiring timberlands at an effective price of $2,341 per acre, which we’d consider well above “mid-cycle” levels.

Source: company filings, author analysis

Leading up to the recession, timberland values rose to ~$1,800 an acre. If these prices begin to fall, we find it difficult to believe that CatchMark would get through without its book value being significantly impaired. To that end, a recent WSJ article profiled the ongoing strife in the southern timberlands, the result of far too much supply,

A crush of maturing trees arrived just as U.S. housing markets collapsed in 2007 and 2008, creating a supply imbalance that in some places has never ended. Even with increased demand from the housing recovery, there remain about 25 years’ worth of softwood supply in the Southeast, said Brooks Mendell, chief executive of Forisk Consulting, which advises timber investors. In parts of Mississippi and Alabama, the glut is even worse. “It’s unclear we’ll ever have timber prices like we did 10 or 20 years ago,” Mr. Mendell said. Southern mill owners—who buy logs from landowners and resell them as poles, lumber and pulp—anticipate wide margins for years because their raw material is so cheap. Billions of dollars of new saw mills and mill expansions have been announced by the likes of Georgia-Pacific and Canada’s Canfor Corp. Lumber is more practical than logs to haul long distances to stronger markets. The arbitrage inspired last year’s merger of Deltic Timber Corp. and Potlatch Corp. Deltic’s three Arkansas mills offered profits amid depressed prices for Potlatch’s Southern timber. The combined company quickly added a second shift to a mill in Ola, Ark., and a more efficient kiln for drying wood at another mill. More mills could help timber prices, but building one of today’s modern computerized mills, and finding the skilled labor to run it, is a complex task. “Can they install a mill in a rural town in Mississippi and be able to go hire a hundred workers who want to work in a saw mill?” asked PotlatchDeltic Chief Executive Michael Covey at an investor conference in New York this summer. “It’s going to take a few years for those Southern log prices to tip back up.”

In summary, given that CatchMark has had the “wind at its back” all this time, yet has been unable to consistently generate (1) positive ROEs, (2) growth in cash flows, or (3) growth in book value, investors ought to wonder what the business will look like once these tailwinds have reversed into headwinds, as they already have started to do in Q3.

Balance sheet leverage puts the REIT in a precarious position

As we earlier noted, the REIT has taken on substantial debt to fund its acquisitions; outstanding debt has risen from $52 million in 2013 to $293 million today. Per the Company’s 10-K risk disclosures (author emphasis),

Our financial condition could be adversely affected by financial and other covenants and other provisions under the 2017 Amended Credit Agreement or other debt agreements. Pursuant to the 2017 Amended Credit Agreement, we are required to comply with certain financial and operating covenants, including, among other things, covenants that require us to maintain certain leverage, coverage and loan-to-value ratios and a minimum liquidity balance and covenants that prohibit or restrict our ability to incur additional indebtedness, grant liens on our real or personal property, make certain investments, dispose of our assets and enter into certain other types of transactions. The 2017 Amended Credit Agreement also prohibits us from declaring, setting aside funds for, or paying any dividend, distribution, or other payment to our stockholders other than as required to maintain our REIT qualification if our LTV ratio is greater than 50%. We may declare and pay distributions so long as our LTV ratio does not exceed 50% and we maintain a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1.05:1.00, and a minimum liquidity balance, as defined by the 2017 Amended Credit Agreement, of $25 million. This requirement has restricted our ability to pay cash distributions in the past. Our credit agreement also subjects us to mandatory prepayment from proceeds generated from dispositions of timberlands or lease terminations, which may have the effect of limiting our ability to make distributions under certain circumstances …

Interested readers can find the full credit agreement here. We have utilized to the best of our ability the REIT’s definitions to examine LTV covenant compliance status. We note that the original 2014 credit agreement held a 45% LTV ratio, but was amended in 2017 to 50%. As shown, we estimate that CatchMark has extended its balance sheet to an LTV of 47% in both 2016 and 2017, and 43% in the LTM.

Source: credit agreement, company financials, author analysis

The current LTV near the covenant max puts the management team in a highly precarious position going forward, for which we see four possible resolutions:

Continue to fund the dividend by continuing to sell a portion of timberland assets each year. However, while it would provide cash flow, it would result in covenant non-compliance via the decreased value of timberlands on the balance sheet (in the denominator of the LTV ratio).

Continue to acquire timberlands via debt issuance, which would allow the Company to increase the value of its timberlands and sustain its dividend via sales of a portion of timberlands each year. However, this would push the Company past its LTV covenant given higher debt levels.

We see these first two options as relatively unattractive and unlikely to occur, leaving the Company with two final options

In order to maintain LTV covenant compliance, CTT could opt to stop funding its dividend. We would see this as long overdue given what we believe is the REIT’s inability to fund the dividend from operations. However, this would cause a myriad of issues, not the least of which would be failure to comply with REIT rules and likely mass shareholder exodus.

Finally, CatchMark could opt to issue equity at current levels in order to acquire more timberland assets, maintain covenant compliance, and maintain its dividend. However, given (1) fundamental headwinds to lumber and timberland values, (2) the REIT having traded down 15% YTD hence issuing equity “in the hole,” and (3) the implicit acknowledgement of funding issues and the REIT’s overvaluation signaled by an equity issuance, we’d also see this as a cause for shareholder concern. We find it noteworthy that in June 2017, the Company filed a mixed shelf, which it then used in October 2017 to issue 4.6 million shares of stock at $12.35 per share (12% above where the REIT currently trades, as of this writing). The REIT again issued equity in Q1 2018 at $12.60 per share. W e have heard anecdotally from investors originally involved at the IPO that management held a longstanding opposition to equity issuance. We believe their change in opinion is a signal of greater fundamental weakness. Investors ought to ask if management and the board are willing to sell shares, why should shareholders want to hold their own?

We believe that much of the accounting and fundamental analysis laid out in this report would be widely recognizable to investors who simply took the time to read the financial statements and commentary with a discerning eye, yet we believe many investors have chosen to turn a blind eye in favor of the promise of dividends and adjusted EBITDA growth. For example, examine the web presence of third largest shareholder with nearly 7% of the stock: DePrince, Race & Zollo, Inc.

Source: DePrince, Race & Zollo, Inc.

We question if DRZ has analyzed whether or not CTT’s dividend policy has truly led to “capital allocation discipline” in light of negative ROEs, stagnant cash flows, increasing leverage, and equity returns that trail peers.

Valuation: What is CatchMark equity ultimately worth?

Despite selling off ~16% since the highs, shares are still expensive as measured vs. historical CFO multiples (even when taking management’s issued Cash from Operations at face value); a more appropriate 13x CFO portends 41% downside simply on reversion to historical multiples. If one wishes to adjust CFO for the sale of timberlands, downside would be far greater.

Source: company filings, author analysis

The same can be shown for price to book value. Despite the REIT having never generated over a 1.0% return on common equity for its entire history as a public company, the valuation has become meaningfully more expensive over the past year to a historically high price to book value of now 1.2x.

Source: company filings, author analysis

Some investors may believe that as CatchMark has historically sold its timberlands above cost basis, that a premium book value is warranted. We believe that this would be a mistake. Consider that as of YE 2013, timber and timberlands on the balance sheet amounted to $326 million, while this number has risen to $691 million as of 6/30/2018, driven by the acquisition of $523 million of timberlands in the mean-time. We believe that this situation will be exacerbated due to the growing glut of southern timberlands and falling lumber prices, putting pressure on land values. Considering that the vast majority of the current book value has been acquired in the past 3-5 years, we believe that the REIT will have difficulty showing the same premiums to acquisition value in the future.

We believe both that (1) the Company will be forced to take write-downs on its book value over the next 12 months as a result of falling lumber prices and land values, and that (2) shares ought to trade at a discount to book value rather than a premium. Given the Company’s underlying leverage, just a 15% decline in asset value would impair book value from $9.32 to $6.99 per share.

Thus, at a generous year-end book value of $6.99 per share vs. the current $9.32, as well as 0.7x book value multiple (also generous given -3.4% LTM ROEs), shares ought to trade to $4.90 per share, for 55% downside from current prices.

Over the longer-term, it is helpful to examine CTT’s worth relative to its earnings power. To that end, we utilize the consensus mean estimate for free cash flow of $30 million in our bear case and afford the Company an extra $2 million of free cash in the base case for conservatism. Again, remember that sales of timberlands remain a large component of cash flow. After excluding impact of timberland sales, at a 5% to 6% free cash flow yield to equity (again on the better end of peers), the Company is worth at least 54% to 88% less than where it is currently trading.

Source: company filings, author analysis

When it comes to EBITDA, management recently increased its guidance to $47 to $53 million in EBITDA for 2018. Per the Q2 2018 conference call,

Following Triple T and the operating results, we are raising our full year forecast, now anticipating 2018 full year adjusted EBITDA of $47 million to $53 million in the range of 10% to 12% above original guidance for 2018.

What management failed to mention in that statement was that the Triple T joint venture cost the Company $227.5 million of additional debt, so while EBITDA is “10% to 12% above original guidance for 2018,” the enterprise value is also now 27% higher, making the Company far less attractive as an overall investment.

After accounting for this additional debt, the Company trades at ~21x the midpoint of management’s guided 2018 EBITDA, well above the high end of both REIT peers and industry-related peers. It is also noteworthy that CTT holds a substantially higher leverage profile than peers despite weaker cash flow production.

Source: company filings, author analysis

However, as we believe that EBITDA ought to be adjusted downward to be comparable to peers, we come to a “True” EBITDA figure of just $21.9 million to $33.3 million. At a generous 15x to 20x EBITDA, we find that the Company’s equity is worth at least 69% less than where it is currently trading and could be ultimately worthless.

Source: company filings, author analysis (pro forma for Triple T JV)

Conclusion & Catalysts

We believe that CatchMark has been unable to create substantial value from its assets in the past, and given fundamental pressures on lumber, timberland values, and potential funding issues, it remains doubtful that much value will be created in the future.

We believe that management has distracted shareholders from these topics with a focus on an Adjusted EBITDA figure that is artificially inflated via sales of timberlands, and true EBITDA and cash flow are far lower than current figures would suggest. If investors were to revalue shares on true EBITDA at peer-level multiples, CatchMark equity would be worth 60% to 100% less than current trading value. Given fundamental pressures on lumber and timberland values, as well as a difficult balance sheet position, we believe that shares could reach these levels sooner rather than later and recommend investors exercise caution when considering an investment in CatchMark.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CTT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.