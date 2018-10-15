Interactive Brokers - U.S. Fixed Income Calendar: The Week Ahead

Meanwhile, among the companies slated to announce earnings are Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Netflix, Alcoa, Philip Morris, American Express, Honeywell, and Procter & Gamble.

Investors will also receive the latest monthly JOLTS report after job openings reached a new series high of 6.9 million on the last business day of July.

The Federal Reserve's calendar will also be quite busy, with the central bank's latest meeting minutes set for release as well as several events lined-up with speakers.

Earnings season shifts into higher gear in the week ahead, while the economic calendar is filled with updates on housing, retail sales, and industrial production.

Interactive Brokers senior market analyst Steven Levine provides some highlights for what to look for in the week beginning October 15.

Note: This material was originally published on IBKR Traders' Insight on October 12, 2018.

The analysis in this material is provided for information only and is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. To the extent that this material discusses general market activity, industry or sector trends or other broad-based economic or political conditions, it should not be construed as research or investment advice. To the extent that it includes references to specific securities, commodities, currencies, or other instruments, those references do not constitute a recommendation by IB to buy, sell, or hold such investments. This material does not and is not intended to take into account the particular financial conditions, investment objectives or requirements of individual customers. Before acting on this material, you should consider whether it is suitable for your particular circumstances and, as necessary, seek professional advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: I am receiving compensation from my employer to produce this material.