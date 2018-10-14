There is a view in capital markets that the bond market can lead the stock market. Certainly the predictability from the slope of the yield curve - which has predicted all seven domestic economic recessions in the U.S. in the last 50 years - is viewed as a presage for financial markets. Investment grade corporate credit spreads may have also been sending us a message in the first half of the year that many investors may have missed.

After this week's equity market downturn, I recalled some work I did at mid-year. The article broke down each calendar year since 1990 into two groups - years where investment grade corporate credit spreads widened to offer investors more compensation for credit risk and years where spreads tightened.

Since 1990, investment grade corporate bond spreads have widened in 12 of 28 years. When IG credit spreads (NYSEARCA:LQD), the risk premium that blue chip companies pay over Treasuries to borrow, have increased over a calendar year, the S&P 500 (SPY) has produced a meager 1.6% annual return. In the 16 years that spreads have tightened, the S&P 500 has produced a very strong 18.5% annualized return.

In the first half of the year, corporate credit spreads were widening (from 93bp to 124bp), but the equity market was still chugging along delivering positive returns. As recently as September 20th, the S&P 500 had delivered a solid 11.2% year-to-date return, including reinvested dividends. At that date, investment grade corporate credit spreads stood at 106bp over Treasuries, tighter since mid-year, but still 13bp wider year-to-date.

As you can see from the graph above, widening credit spreads and double digit equity gains are an unusual combination as above trend equity returns tend to coincide with tightening credit spreads. The S&P 500 now has erased half of its year-to-date gain, largely from last week's move; credit spreads are only marginally wider (to 109bp) in this risk-off environment.

Credit spreads were widening early in the year while equity markets were still rallying, and those who spotted the stress signal from corporate credit spreads may have been better prepared for the current market move.

It makes intuitive sense to me. Corporate credit investors have limited upside. They hope to get paid back the coupon - inclusive of the rate and credit spread component - and get their principal back at maturity. Credit investors must be early to market environments where risk might be dramatically mis-priced. The average upside is the current 109bp spread premium, but the downside is 6500bp at the average principal recovery of 35 cents on the dollar in a default. Equity markets, which own the upside, may just now be responding to the stress that corporate credit spreads were pricing early in the year.

For their part, corporate credit spreads have tightened rather meaningfully from their wides as yield-based buyers respond to higher interest rates and that demand pushes credit spreads tighter. Credit was underperforming equities for most of the year, but is now outperforming once again. That could be a positive sign that rattled equity markets may again stabilize, or simply that credit and equities are now more in-line.

Author's Post-Script

A hectic personal and professional schedule over the past several months has temporarily reduced my contributions to the Seeking Alpha community. The article ideas continue to percolate, but I have not always had the time to get them published for my valued and growing readership. After a very interesting week for global financial markets, I resolved to get a few articles out to my readership. These include (see profile):

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.