The Bearish Spread Signal For Stocks

Ploutos profile picture
Ploutos
21.14K Followers

Summary

  • Over the past three decades, the directionality of investment grade corporate bond spreads has been strongly related to equity returns.
  • Investment grade corporate credit spreads were widening into mid-year while equities continued to power higher.
  • Credit led equities chronologically, but the pressure priced into spreads earlier in the year may have been a harbinger that equity market outlooks were too rosy.

There is a view in capital markets that the bond market can lead the stock market. Certainly the predictability from the slope of the yield curve - which has predicted all seven domestic economic recessions in the U.S. in the last 50 years - is viewed as a presage for financial markets. Investment grade corporate credit spreads may have also been sending us a message in the first half of the year that many investors may have missed.

After this week's equity market downturn, I recalled some work I did at mid-year. The article broke down each calendar year since 1990 into two groups - years where investment grade corporate credit spreads widened to offer investors more compensation for credit risk and years where spreads tightened.

Since 1990, investment grade corporate bond spreads have widened in 12 of 28 years. When IG credit spreads (NYSEARCA:LQD), the risk premium that blue chip companies pay over Treasuries to borrow, have increased over a calendar year, the S&P 500 (SPY) has produced a meager 1.6% annual return. In the 16 years that spreads have tightened, the S&P 500 has produced a very strong 18.5% annualized return.

In the first half of the year, corporate credit spreads were widening (from 93bp to 124bp), but the equity market was still chugging along delivering positive returns. As recently as September 20th, the S&P 500 had delivered a solid 11.2% year-to-date return, including reinvested dividends. At that date, investment grade corporate credit spreads stood at 106bp over Treasuries, tighter since mid-year, but still 13bp wider year-to-date.

As you can see from the graph above, widening credit spreads and double digit equity gains are an unusual combination as above trend equity returns tend to coincide with tightening credit spreads. The S&P 500 now has erased half of its year-to-date gain, largely from last week's move; credit spreads are only marginally wider (to 109bp) in this risk-off environment.

Credit spreads were widening early in the year while equity markets were still rallying, and those who spotted the stress signal from corporate credit spreads may have been better prepared for the current market move.

It makes intuitive sense to me. Corporate credit investors have limited upside. They hope to get paid back the coupon - inclusive of the rate and credit spread component - and get their principal back at maturity. Credit investors must be early to market environments where risk might be dramatically mis-priced. The average upside is the current 109bp spread premium, but the downside is 6500bp at the average principal recovery of 35 cents on the dollar in a default. Equity markets, which own the upside, may just now be responding to the stress that corporate credit spreads were pricing early in the year.

For their part, corporate credit spreads have tightened rather meaningfully from their wides as yield-based buyers respond to higher interest rates and that demand pushes credit spreads tighter. Credit was underperforming equities for most of the year, but is now outperforming once again. That could be a positive sign that rattled equity markets may again stabilize, or simply that credit and equities are now more in-line.

Author's Post-Script

A hectic personal and professional schedule over the past several months has temporarily reduced my contributions to the Seeking Alpha community. The article ideas continue to percolate, but I have not always had the time to get them published for my valued and growing readership. After a very interesting week for global financial markets, I resolved to get a few articles out to my readership. These include (see profile):

  • How Bad Was It? A ninety year look at weekly performance for the S&P 500 that puts last week's move into a historical context.
  • The Path Forward: History Lessons from Bad Weeks takes the same ninety year dataset examines the 50 weeks most similar to last week and examines returns over the next week.
  • Stocks vs. Housing: More Expensive? looks at long-run data series to demonstrate the price of the stock market and housing relative to average earnings. The multiple of stock prices to hourly earnings is at a record, and this article discusses some of the potential drivers to this rich valuation.
  • U.S. Vs. The World: Rolling Return Comparison takes a look at the performance of the S&P 500 versus the MSCI All-World (ex-US) Index in rolling 1, 3, 5, and 10-year periods over the past 5 decades.
  • Performance & Valuation by Country looks at global equity returns amongst key indices over the last week and year-to-date. The article also includes relative trailing and forward P/E ratios to put U.S. valuation in a global context.
  • The Hidden Bear Market examines the nearly one-third of S&P 500 constituents that are trading more than 20% from their 52-week high and illustrates some themes that group these companies.
  • 12 Dividend Aristocrats in Bear Market highlights the 12 consistent dividend payers that are now more than 20% from their 52-week high.
  • Stocks Holding Up Market details the decile of the S&P 500 that is trading closest to its 52-week high. With nearly one-third of S&P 500 constituents in bear market territory, this article looks at the 50 stocks most impactful in keeping the S&P 500 elevated.
  • Cheap or Rich? Two View of High Yield Bonds examines the high yield bond market, which traded at its tightest spread in a decade early in October, but now boasts yields that are as high as any time in the past two years.
  • The Bearish Spread Signal For Stocks discusses the typically negative relationship between credit spreads and stock prices. Widening credit spreads early in 2018 may have been a harbinger for the recent sell-off.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

This article was written by

Ploutos profile picture
Ploutos
21.14K Followers
Institutional investment manager authoring on a variety of topics that pique my interest, and could further discourse in this online community. I hold an MBA from the University of Chicago, and have earned the CFA designation. My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.
Follow

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

4 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.