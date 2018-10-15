Is It Time To Buy The 'Metal Of The Future'?

While the mood at the LME Week 2018 was slightly less bullish than 2017, the consensus remains constructive toward the fundamentals of the aluminium market.

Beyond the noise, the fundamentals of the aluminium market are solid, set to tighten further next year.

Aluminium, known as “the metal of future”, has borne out of the volatility of alumina prices in October.

Aluminium prices have witnessed an increase in volatility since the start of October, which is principally the result of large swings in alumina prices (alumina is the main raw material required to produce primary aluminium, hence the strong co-movement between alumina and aluminium prices).

In the charts below, I show the LME 3-month aluminium price since the start of the year and the Australian alumina FOB price assessed by Shanghai Metal Market since mid-July.

The initial rise in volatility in the alumina market was caused by the unexpected decision taken by Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) on October 3 to shut down 100% of its operations at its Alunorte refinery in Brazil, the world largest alumina refinery, having run at 50% capacity since March on the back of an embargo from Brazilian authorities. This triggered a 15% rally in the Australian alumina FOB price following the decision.

However, Norsk Hydro reversed its decision on October 8 after the Brazilian government loosened its stance, allowing the company to restart production at 50%. This has resulted in a drop of nearly 4% in alumina prices since then, which in turn has exerted downward pressure on the LME 3M aluminium price.

Beyond the noise

Stepping aside from the noise, my analysis suggests that aluminium's fundamentals have tightened meaningfully this year. Two main real-time micro indicators corroborate this view.

First, the drawdown in exchange inventories has continued at a decent pace in 2018.

Source: LME, SHFE

Combined, LME and SHFE aluminium stocks are down ~60,000 tonnes or 3% since the start of the year, exclusively driven by LME outflows of 138,000 tonnes (-13% YTD) and partly counterbalanced by SHFE inflows of 78,000 tonnes (+10% YTD).

Encouragingly, the pace of SHFE inflows has decelerated meaningfully this year compared to last year when SHFE aluminium stocks rose a net ~641,000 tonnes. This suggests that the surplus in China's aluminium market has tightened substantially.

While China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) estimates that Chinese refined aluminium production grew at a robust pace in the first eight months of the year (+3.5% year on year), Chinese refined output growth could decelerate remarkably in Q4 2018. This is mainly the result of lower aluminium prices, higher electricity tariffs, firmer raw material prices (alumina), and the government's effort to regulate captive power plants (CPP).

The surplus in the Chinese aluminium market could shrink further, which could in turn lift the deficit in the world ex-China. This may therefore exact a stronger aluminium price to stimulate new supply outside China.

Second, LME nearby spreads have gradually tightened over the past year or so, suggesting a strengthening appetite for immediate metal consumption.

As can be seen in the chart above, the LME cash/three-month spread (blue line) has experienced frequent backwardation since the start of the year. A backwardation occurs when the cash price is greater than the 3M price. This is the result of a decline in available stocks caused by stronger demand dynamics.

The return of backwardation in aluminium could prompt a positive swing in investor sentiment because investors may now earn a positive carry by buying the forward contract at a discount on top of a potential appreciation in the forward price.

LME Week 2018

As a metals strategist based in London, I was happy to attend the LME Week 2018 (October 8-12) and gather with many metals market participants. My discussions have been really interesting on many aspects. From my perspective, the mood was slightly less bullish than the LME Week 2017 as a result of growing macro uncertainties stemming from the US-China trade dispute. However, most analysts remained bullish on the fundamentals of base metals, including aluminium.

Whether the conclusion of the LME Week 2018 will elicit a positive swing in sentiment similarly to what happened a year ago remains to be seen. But I strongly believe that the fundamentals of the aluminium market are set to tighten further in 2019, which should support a stronger price environment.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN

To play a rally in aluminium prices over the coming months, I propose the iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (JJUB), which allows investors to have exposure to the Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Aluminium Subindex Total Return (the "Aluminium Sub-Index") is designed to be a benchmark for aluminium as an asset class and is currently composed of one futures contract on the commodity of aluminium, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month. For instance, a futures contract purchased in October 2018 may specify a December 2018 expiration date. As time passes, the contract expiring in December may be replaced by a contract for delivery in February 2019. This process is referred to as "rolling."

If the aluminium market is in contango (spot < forward), the purchase of the December contract would take place at a price that is higher than the sale price of the October contract, thereby resulting in a negative roll and affecting negatively the value of the Aluminium Sub-Index.

If the aluminium market is in backwardation (spot > forward), the purchase of the December contract would take place at a price that is lower than the sale price of the October contract, thereby resulting in a positive roll and affecting positively the value of the Aluminium Sub-Index.

As I noted above, nearby spreads in LME aluminium have tightened significantly so far this year, resulting in frequent episodes of backwardation. I expect the strengthening of the fundamentals to continue to tighten time-spreads via lower available stocks, which should therefore result in a positive roll yield, on top of the appreciation in forward aluminium prices.

As an ETN, this product is riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and has no principal protection. It is important to understand that the return on JJUB is linked to the performance of Aluminium Sub-Index but is not equivalent to investing directly in the Aluminium Sub-Index due to a number of factors that influence the value of the ETN regardless of the value of the Aluminium Sub-Index. As highlighted in the prospectus, these factors include the supply and demand for the ETN, the general interest rate environment, the creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC, the issuer of this JJUB. However, I believe that JJUB will be able to replicate relatively well the value of the Aluminium Sub-Index, judging by historical standards, as can be seen below.

Its expense ratio is 0.45%, which is relatively low.

As of October 11, 2018, JJUB's market capitalization (closing note value x ETNs outstanding) was $4.952 million with about 105,000 outstanding shares.

The main downside risk to being long aluminium is a hard-landing in China since the latter consumes a little bit more than half of global aluminium demand. Given the escalation of the US-China trade dispute, I contend that Chinese economic growth could be impacted in the medium term. However, I expect Chinese authorities to do whatever it takes to tackle any external risk to avoid an ugly deleveraging. The latest China's trade numbers for September suggests that the economy has not been impacted by the trade dispute, notwithstanding growing investor fears.

Final note

