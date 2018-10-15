UVXY Deleveraging May Improve Its Upside/Downside Capture Ratio

Since the inception of 2018, the ETP has undergone two sponsor-driven events that have caused some disruption in the market for its options.

UVXY combines what has historically been negative roll yield on VX futures with leverage decay, much to the detriment of long-term holders.

My goal in this and in upcoming articles is to investigate some of the statistical characteristics of the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF known as UVXY.

In order to get a better sense of what the fund's performance has been, we'll take a quick look at the nuts and bolts of the fund.

ProShares

The product officially launched just over seven years ago. The expense ratio of this ETF is 95 basis points per year, or $95 per $10,000 invested. Because the trading vehicle takes the structure of an ETF and trades futures, holders are issued a K-1 at the end of the year.

Daily Leverage

Per the issuer, ProShares:

ProShares

The sponsor provides prospective investors with a 12-page, illustrated explanation of how geared investment works (or doesn't!). I highly encourage readers who are keen on using this product to read the document so that they can better understand the nature of the risks they are courting.

Decay, Meet Decay

MarketChameleon.com: Six-month UVXY chart with 200 DMA

Investors in UVXY have had to deal with the persistent decay due to rebalancing (if this is confusing, then read the "How Geared Investment Works" explanation mentioned above).

Beyond that, most of the last six months (and seven years, for that matter) have been characterized by spot VIX printing below the two front-month futures in which UVXY takes long positions. This means that there is roll decay, which is sometimes mischaracterized as "contango"; the two are related, but not the same.

Deleveraging

In late February of this year, without notice, ProShares deleveraged the returns on two of its popular products: UVXY and SVXY. Many traders who took options positions on these ETPs either had a large swing into or out of their favor on the sponsor's announcement. I wrote a piece on this shortly after the fact; SA subscribers may read it by clicking here.

Observe below that implied volatility on UVXY fell dramatically in response to the announcement (large red candle on the right of the graphic).

IB: UVXY Implied Volatility for late February 2018

In mid September, ProShares enacted a 5:1 reverse stock split on the product's shares.

Implied Volatility Today

MarketChameleon.com

UVXY shares are understandably getting a meaningful pickup in implied volatility on its options. For reasons dealing with both the underlying triggers of the February "VIXplosion" and also due to the deleveraging from 2x to 1.5x, implied vol on the product has not reached near the levels from earlier this year. I'll go out on a limb and say it would take some real doing to get implied vol above 200 (so watch it happen this week!).

The Deleveraging Is Likely Helpful

Morningstar: UVXY Ratings and Risk

ProShares botched its delivery of the news to deleverage UVXY and SVXY. But the idea itself is likely good. Keep in mind that the index that Morningstar is using to compute upside/downside capture is the unleveraged VX Short-Term Futures Index, which itself suffers from decay. So the above metrics relate to the decay that occurs on account of the daily rebalancing of the futures (effectively a "Buy High, Sell Low" strategy that only works well when there is a lot of momentum).

The product is designed so that traders can take advantage of leverage over short time frames, or else momentum over bursts of perhaps a couple weeks. Those who have shorted UVXY at inopportune times have learned this the hard way.

The deleveraging of the product will reduce - but not eliminate - the severity of these upside/downside capture ratios going forward. In order to get roll decay working in the favor of the product, spot VIX needs to remain above the VIX futures for a considerable time. This is absolutely possible. Over the past year, however, this state of affairs would constitute the exception and not the rule.

It just so happens that roll yield for the product is in fact positive at the moment:

So, for now at least, roll decay is working to the good and not detriment of UVXY. The front-month (in blue above) VX contract expires in two days, and afterwards one could argue that if spot VIX were to remain elevated (that's a big "if"), the roll yield would become highly favorable.

Conclusion

UVXY is an easily misunderstood product. I would not recommend trading it without either having a good deal of experience or perhaps by use of stops and/or options structures to hedge losses.

The leverage on the ETP has arguably harmed both longs (via something akin to option "theta") and shorts (something like option "gamma").

The sponsor has taken two sets of actions in the last year that have caused some disruption in the options market for UVXY: the deleveraging of late-February and the 5:1 stock split of mid-September.

I leave the following table as food for thought.

Data from Yahoo! Finance: UVXY as of October 12, 2018

The ten-day and the five-day periods ended October 12 are seeing a major increase in realized volatility for UVXY; the since-inception percentiles are very high, and that doesn't even account for the major headwind the current product faces due to the deleveraging!

Thank you for reading.

