Proofpoint: Recent Pullback A Great Entry Point

Proofpoint (PFPT) continues to remain the leader in the email security market, a fast growing area of the broader security industry. As hackers search for new methods to break into an enterprise's infrastructure, email has become the largest vector for attacks. More recently, PFPT entered into the security awareness and training market in order to expand their email security offerings.

PFPT reported Q2 earnings in late July with mixed results sending the shares down 7% the following day. Operations continue to remain healthy with revenue growing 40% with notable strength seen internationally, where revenues grew 57%. However, the recent pullback has caused many highly valued software names to retract. PFPT is among one of those names and investors are presented with a great opportunity to build a position in this high quality, long-term winner.

Despite the ~15% pullback since the beginning of September, PFPT remains the leading name in the email security market. Though the other main competitors Mimecast (MIME) and CyberArk (CYBR) have displayed weakness over the past few weeks, PFPT is the leader of the group and has a lot more room to run. The chart below demonstrates relative 6-month returns for each names. PFPT has been especially weak because of the once highly premium valuation. However, valuation is more in line with the peer group, despite PFPT's strong growth potential and international presence.

Email Security Market Overview

Hackers continue to progress in their ability to hack into an individual's email account in order to gain access to an enterprises' sensitive information. Today's hackers have evolved their tactics to include methods such as phishing, spoofing, and malicious malware. Email continues to remain the most common vector of attack as an individual employee is more prone to falling for a hackers trick compared to more complicated algorithmic based security measures.

Some of the new methods used by hackers make it seem like an individual is never even being hacked. Phishing includes tricking the individual into sending over sensitive information. This could be done by a hacker requesting the individual sending over a client's account information for verification purposes. Spoofing includes pretending to be someone else. For example, a hacker could pretend to be an executive at the company by using a similar email address (ex: example@gmail.com versus exannple@gmail.com) and asking for sensitive information from the unbeknown employee. Malicious malware includes adding attachment/links to an email which contains a virus to infiltrate the companies firewalls and access information.

Enterprises are constantly looking for new ways to not only protect the inbound and outbound email traffic, but also ways to educate and prevent individuals from unknowingly giving information to hackers. Queue the music for cyber security training and awareness companies. These types of companies progress towards active detection and user engagement to assist with determining potential email threats. Enterprises are moving towards trading their employees to detect and properly report potentially damaging phishing, spoofing, or malicious malware related emails. I believe that over time, enterprises will continually shift towards this model of education and look for external products for additional relief.

Earlier this year, PFPT acquired Wombat who is a leader in security awareness training, for $225 million in cash. CEO Gary Steele noted:

“The acquisition of Wombat gives us greater ability to help protect our customers from today’s people-centric cyberattacks, as cybercriminals look for new ways to exploit the human factor”.

This was PFPT's way of entering the security awareness and training market and building out their operations through an acquisition was the right choice. These operations tend to take several years to build out and because Wombat does not directly compete with PFPT, there was minimal cannibalization and a lot of accretion.

Wombat will help PFPT’s customers appropriately train their employees regarding email security. For example, Wombat has programs that will send what looks to be a phishing/spoofing email to individuals throughout the company. If the individual clicks on the “malicious” link or “sends” compromising information, Wombat’s programs will detect this and make note. Those who failed the test will likely have to go through virtual email security sessions to learn how to properly identify and report potentially dangerous emails. This acquisition will give PFPT and leg up in the competitive email security environment as cybercriminals and other malicious actors continue to make headway into breaching enterprises.

Recent Q2 Earnings

Despite beating both top and bottom line consensus expectations, PFPT proceeded to trade down ~7% the following day due to concerns that their revenue growth has peaked. Let's not get too confused, PFPT still grew 40% yoy this past quarter with a similar growth seen in their FCF. International revenues were strong, growing 57% yoy and over 45% organic growth, which shows the international markets still have plenty of room left for penetration.

Gross margin did decline slightly, from 77.2% to 77.0% leading to lower operating margins (8.7% compared to 9.4% last year). However, the higher revenue base led to an increase in EPS. PFPT's offerings are all software based and require significant amounts of both R&D and S&M expenses. Over time, investors should look for margin improvement as PFPT begins to slow down the pace of these two expenses. To me, a 40% top line growth rate (revenue of $171.9 million) which beat consensus estimates and EPS of $0.26 (compared to consensus of $0.17) shows operations are still intact.

Management also released guidance which sees revenue of $180-182 million (compared to consensus just shy of $180 million) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.25-0.29, slightly above consensus estimates of $0.26 at the midpoint. F18 guidance also shows revenue of $705-709 million and EPS of $1.12-1.19. Overall guidance continues to show significant revenue growth while margins remain intact around high 70's (gross) and high single-digits (operating).

Valuation

Valuation has started to look very interesting over the past few weeks. Especially after last week's decline, PFPT shares appear to be a great buying opportunity.

PFPT's two closest competitors, MIME and CYBR also saw their shares retract this past week due to the general weakness in the technology sector. These valuations have compressed 1-2 turns over the course of the past few weeks, which was probably long overdue. However, PFPT continues to trade at a well deserved premium to their competitors due to the market leadership and strong revenue growth. Further penetration into the security awareness and training market gives PFPT an additional leg up on their competitors, though MIME recently made a similar acquisition into this area.

Currently, PFPT trades at a ~1 turn multiple premium compared to both MIME and CYBR, who both trade near ~6-6.5x forward revenue. When looking solely at PFPT, I used management's guidance of $705-709 million for F18 revenue. Based on historical revenue growth (between 36-41% over the past three years), I used a very conservative 30% revenue growth for F19 estimates. This does not include any additional revenues that will come from the recent $225 million Wombat acquisition. Using a 30% revenue growth rate, this results in F19 revenue of $917-922 million.

Taking into account PFPT's current $204 million in debt and $114 million in cash ($90 million net debt) and a conservative 57 million shares outstanding (based on management's F18 guidance and assumes no share repurchases), I was able to calculate an EV for each revenue multiple range.

At a 9x revenue multiple, which assumes valuation re-rating higher to where PFPT recently traded, I calculated an EV of $8.3 billion, and with 57 million shares, this gave me a $146 price target. Using the same methodology for 8x and 7x revenue multiple, I calculated an EV of $7.4 billion and $6.5 billion, respectively. Using the same conservative 57 million shares outstanding, price targets of $130 and $114 were derived.

PFPT faces a few risks in this market. First, if their acquisition of Wombat does not prove to provide synergies or incremental revenue, they may experience a slowdown in top line growth and margin compression. Competition in the marketplace is likely to remain intense and is likely to grow over the coming years.

Heading into PFPT's earnings release next week, current valuation demonstrates an opportunity for investors to build a position. I believe PFPT will deliver another strong quarter of results and affirm their guidance, despite potentially increased headwinds coming from international markets. Not that long ago, PFPT was trading over 9x forward revenue, which has now contracted down to ~7.5x. If long-term investors still believe in the long-term strength in PFPT, then now is a great opportunity to pick up some shares.

