SPY: The Beginning Of The End? - Part 3

In a previous article on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY), I explained many the fundamental economic reasons which favor continued bull rallies in the ETF. Eased regulatory restrictions and reduced tax burdens coming as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act initiated by the Trump administration have provided a strong foundation for corporate earnings growth in the last few quarters. Recent declines in the broader market, however, have temporarily quieted this enthusiasm. Some analysts have gone so far as to draw parallels between the market’s current valuation and the tops seen in 2000 and 2007.

But these assumptions that we are near the “beginning of the end” lack the clarity which can be achieved by taking a longer-term perspective in diversified equities. Trends in earnings suggest the structural framework is still in place for additional rallies in SPY, this should help propel the ETF higher into the final portions of the year.

To gain a more objective view of what is actually happening in the ETF, it is important to look at its core components across various industry sectors. The largest component in SPY is Apple Inc. (AAPL), which represents 4.20% of the total holdings within the fund. Selling pressure in the stock has caught many traders off-guard, as share prices have fallen through historical support levels and the 50-day exponential moving average (near $216.70).

These support failures might be making things look worse than they actually are, however, as the earnings picture remains robust for the company. Apple’s third quarter results showed a massive 40% annualized gain in per-share earnings, and a 17% annualized gain in revenue. The number of iPhones sold was essentially flat for the quarter (relative to the prior year) but the average sale price per unit ($724) was a sizable increase. General criticisms of the company question its viability in a “mature” market for mobile devices.

But the reality is that Apple’s revenue growth has shown steady improvement since the first quarter of 2017, and the impressive margins commanded by the company’s products suggests that there is still a healthy level of demand present in its global consumer base.

Recent analysis reports from Morgan Stanley suggest that roughly 46% of all iPhone users have an iPhone 6s or older. This implies that roughly 300 million iPhones users own a device which is at least three years old. Morgan Stanley’s estimates for the China consumer region suggest that these numbers are even higher (at 55%). China maintains its position as the largest global market for smartphones, so this is a substantial consumer demographic which is likely to be interested in Apple’s new products in coming quarters.

Valuations for AAPL remain cheap with a forward P/E of 16.19, and its dividend of 1.31% suggests the stock will continue to be a central choice for value investors in the months ahead. Of course, successful delivery in earnings will be critical in determining Apple’s turnaround prospects after its recent losses. For the fiscal quarter ending in September, Apple is expected to show EPS of $2.77, which would mark a substantial 33.8% gain from the $2.07 EPS reported during the same period last year. If the company manages to meet these expectations, there is clear scope for a turnaround in share prices and a likely retest of the prior highs posted earlier this month.

Another important industry component within SPY is the healthcare sector, as it makes up 13.79% of the total holdings within the ETF. The largest single-stock component which represents this sector is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which recently posted new lows just ahead of $132 per share. JNJ makes up 1.56% of the fund, and the company showed strong second quarter results with EPS of $2.10 on $20.83 billion in revenues.

This soundly beat the market expectations of $2.07 in EPS and revenues of $20.39 billion for the period. Quarterly gains were driven by global demand for the company’s pharmaceuticals products. Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceuticals unit showed sales gains of 20%, while sales of its cancer drugs increased to $2.46 billion (a massive gain of 42.2%). Revenues of $10.4 billion were generated by the pharmaceuticals segment during the reporting period, which was well above the analyst estimates of $9.95 billion for the quarter.

This bodes well for the company’s coming earnings releases, and Johnson & Johnson has managed to beat market estimates in each of the last five quarters. For the coming quarter, analysts expect EPS of $2.03, which would be a gain of 6.84% relative to the $1.90 EPS during the same period last year.

Johnson & Johnson has raised guidance and now expects full-year revenues to post at $80.5 billion for 2018. These are strong figures, which suggest a stable performance for the broader industry. This does not appear to be reflected in share prices, however, and this suggests JNJ has fallen to levels which indicate new buying opportunities for the stock.

Make no mistake, the market has shown clear weakness in recent trading sessions, and this has weighed heavily on the SPY. The ETF has lost a good portion of the progress made earlier this year but is still trading higher by 3.41% on a YTD basis.

In the chart above, we can see that the recent declines have generated the longest losing seen during the Trump presidency, and this has led to enhanced concerns that this may be the end of the historic rallies in SPY. The bears look hungry, and this is not typical market activity for this part of the year. But the broader earnings picture in the technology and healthcare sectors remains robust, and this suggests the current selling pressure is nothing more than a healthy pullback. Earnings performances in the key holdings of SPY clearly contradict the bearish stance, and the most likely scenario is that we end the year moving toward new highs in the ETF.

