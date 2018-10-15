Market Correction Over? Market-Makers' Actions Suggest Yes

Not like what was being seen 6 months ago, when SPY was above $276.

Their big-money clients appear to have appetites (at these prices) for Leveraged Long ETFs.

Big-money volume trades appear, supporting current prices

Current quotes in the derivatives markets (used by Market-Makers ((MMs)) to provide immediate liquidity for filling volume “block trade” buy orders) reveal buying strength is building, where it counts. These are orders from major institutional clients adjusting their multi-billion-$ portfolios.

Our daily analysis of these markets and the arbitrage between them shows the coming price range expectations of both the big clients and the sellers of hedging price-change insurance, which allows the MMs to short ETFs aggressively focused on market-index prices. Those ETFs are leveraged by holding futures and options contracts instead of the market-index-components’ equities.

An active professional trading community – the Market-Makers’ proprietary trading desks – like seagulls on the beach, makes sure that there are no “free-lunch” arbitrage inconsistencies between the equity values and the derivative contracts payoffs. Their integrated actions tell just how far the ETFs’ prices might run – both up and down – given the actions of the big-volume investors. Their expectations are being constantly monitored during all trading periods, daily.

Here (in Figure 1) is what last night’s (Thursday) price closes produced as upside and downside price change prospects.

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com appearing in this article have been approved.)

The implied upside price change forecasts are on the green horizontal scale at the bottom of Figure 1, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns encountered in the 3-4 month periods following prior specific-issue forecasts like this day are indicated on the red vertical scale at left. Both scales run from zero to 25%. The map’s numbered upside and downside intersections are identified by the ETFs' ticker symbols in the blue field to the right. Good on this map is down and to the right. Positions above the dotted diagonal line show more risk than reward.

Reward prospects predominate this day, a marked contrast with the picture of March 13 of this year, Figure 2, when SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) was at $276.

Figure 2

At this earlier time there was a balance between leveraged ETF issues expecting upside and downside potentials.

Now that earlier balance has been replaced by a strong upside presence by nearly all of these bullish-structured ETFs.

Overall Equity Market Perspective

Besides these price-sensitive ETFs, there are implied coming-price daily forecasts for over 2,500 actively-traded and widely-held stocks. They are measured by the upside and downside proportions of their anticipated price ranges’ uncertainties. That measure allows the direct comparison of prospective value-change opportunities between issues of widely varied underlying circumstances, but of equal concern as to their impact on an investment portfolio’s future.

The measure is known as the (price) Range Index (RI). The range involved is the entire span of a security’s likely prices during the next few months, and what is measured is that percentage of the range which at the time of the forecast lies below the then-current market quote. Small RIs indicate large upside prospects, relative to their downside price exposures. A 50 RI indicates as much downside as upside, usually not a desirable condition for ownership.

Figure 3 shows how some 2,700+ stocks and ETFs are currently distributed in terms of the count of their RIs. Good values are to the left, hazards are on the right. Extreme value opportunities (some 75 of them) are stacked up on the left, off the end of the scale at the bottom of the Figure.

Figure 3

This distribution is typical of a panicky-pullback market with practically no issues having much further downside exposure expectations.

A fuller discussion of the Market Profile, including a picture of the extent of its extreme experiences, is in the recent SA article here.

Potential Payoffs for some Leveraged-Long ETFs

The daily evaluation of implied coming-price prospects since the start of the 21st century accumulates an actuarial archive of how market prices have behaved subsequent to each security’s implied forecast, at varying levels. That allows the characterization of each forecast by the outcomes of prior experience. We know how often a forecast has produced a profitable experience under controlled portfolio discipline management, and the scale of profits and losses which may be experienced.

Figure 4 provides some of those characteristics for the more interesting ETFs of Figure 1.

Figure 4

The orientation of this map is similar to Figure 1, in that desirable outcomes are down and to the right.

The vertical scale measures the size of all payoffs (in the past 5 years) from each security’s prior forecasts like this day’s, netting losses against gains. The horizontal scale tells what proportion of those forecasts produced profitable experiences. Both scales are in percent, with the vertical scale increasing as it descends.

Again, the ETF symbols are numbered in the blue field to the right. SPY is at [4], and those at [10] have the least desirable histories of outcome experiences. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF (SOXL) at [3] and ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ) at [9] have the most appeal for wealth-building investors. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:TECL) at [12] may also be of interest.

Conclusion

If the current decline is not yet over, the worst is likely behind us, and it is not too early to start building positions to benefit from the (professionally expected) market recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SOXL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.