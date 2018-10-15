To Buy The Dip Or Not To Buy The Dip, That Is The Question

Here's a sweeping assessment that covers all the key points and should help guide you in the week ahead.

Whether it's time to go fishing largely depends on what it is you're concerned about.

It's a clichéd way to congeal the market narrative, but "to buy the dip or not" is the only question that matters this week following last week's systematic rout.

I'm not particularly enamored with the title I chose here. It's got a clichéd feel to it and it's not something I would read were I scanning headlines on a "normal" Monday.

But this isn't a "normal" Monday and as creatively lacking as my headline here most assuredly is, it's exceedingly apt as a description of the prevailing market mood following the systematic/technical rout that unfolded in U.S. equities on Wednesday and Thursday.

Over the weekend, I brought you "Is The Systematic Selloff Really Over?", a sterilized version of an opinion piece published Friday evening on my site. I dare say that linked post was one of the more well-received pieces I've published on this platform.

Typically, discussions of programmatic/forced de-risking by CTAs, vol.-targeting funds and other systematic strategies are met with jeers from the retail crowd. As a group, retail investors have always exhibited a kind of love/hate relationship with articles about systematic selling.

On one hand, market participants have, over the past couple of years, come to begrudgingly accept the fact that these flows play a critical role in exaggerating price action during selloffs. The more attune everyone is to that reality, the more interest there is in analysis that attempts to quantify the extent to which forced de-risking exacerbates drawdowns.

On the other hand, quite a few market participants have seemingly fallen hook, line and sinker for the sarcastic "Now everyone will blame the robots" narrative. That line (or some derivation thereof) has become a mainstay of FinTwit ("financial Twitter") and is generally trotted out by folks who are attempting to lampoon or otherwise cast doubt on the idea that systematic flows exaggerate price action on the way down (incidentally, those flows can exaggerate it on the way up too, but for "some reason", that never seems to grab any headlines).

In other words, there's a tendency for folks to view articles about systematic selling as akin to fearmongering. Sometimes, that's an accurate characterization (last week being a good example). But one thing I would strongly encourage you to consider is that the snide "Now everyone will blame the robots" line originated with (guess who!), the folks who employ these strategies. In the years since the August 2015 meltdown, quants have variously attempted to sow the seeds of doubt with regard to whether they are in part responsible for market fragility events. If you're parroting the "Now everyone will blame the robots" line with a sarcastic tone, just know that you are unwittingly participating in the effort to obscure the role those strategies most assuredly play in facilitating one-way price action during selloffs.

Ok, so in the first post linked above, I tried to present a straightforward, fact-based assessment of systematic selling last week. Long story short, the pressure came from option gamma hedging and CTA de-risking. In the same post, I noted that slower-moving, vol.-targeting funds could continue to exert some selling pressure as they deleverage in light of last week's spike in volatility. That ongoing de-risking by vol.-targeting funds could be offset by discretionary buying on the part of "bargain" hunters and also by buybacks.

What I want to do here, is take you through a couple of arguments for why now might not be the best time to buy the proverbial dip despite the fact that the Wednesday/Thursday malaise reduced the risk of option hedging-related pressure and cleaned out some of the latent risk from CTAs.

The simplest reason to be wary is that the macro backdrop has not changed. Investors are still concerned about whether equities (SPY) can stomach a sharp rise in yields and this week we'll get the September Fed minutes. That may be a non-event, but given what we've seen from bonds (TLT) in October, it's something to watch. As Barclays wrote over the weekend, "the correlation between global equities (MSCI World) and 10y USTs, on a three-month rolling basis, turned sharply negative" this month:

(Barclays)

This is going to be an ongoing concern. Without getting back into the weeds (i.e, without dissecting the bond rout into its component parts), the bottom line is that equities are not digesting the latest rise in yields well and there's every reason to believe that indigestion will continue should bonds continue to sell off.

Additionally, the clock is ticking on the sugar high from fiscal stimulus. I have warned about this continually. Once the effects of the tax cuts and the spending push wane, the buyback bonanza will slow and earnings growth will begin to decelerate. Consider this from a Barclays note out late last week:

Economic and earnings growth has been exceptionally strong this year (especially during the second quarter) even after stripping out the one time effect of the Tax bill. However, our and consensus view is that this was a sugar high from fiscal spending and is likely to dissipate over the next few quarters. After a ~20% increase in earnings growth this year, consensus expectations are for 2019 S&P 500 earnings growth to moderate to below 10%. We expect to be even lower given the late stage of the business cycle. Against this backdrop, the Fed commentary has made equity investors worried that perhaps the Fed is likely to get ahead of the curve.

Meanwhile, it looks like we may be about to run into a kind of reverse causality problem with Chinese equities (FXI) and U.S. markets. U.S. stocks have remained resilient in the face of the bear market in China this year. That's in stark contrast to recent years, when trouble in China has spilled over quickly to international markets. There are long-standing concerns that a similar spillover to Wall Street is likely once the effects of the above-mentioned "sugar high" dissipate in the U.S. But now, the selloff in U.S. stocks is spilling over into Chinese equities, which had their worst day since February 2016 last Thursday following the rout on Wall Street. Consider the following excerpt from a Goldman note out over the weekend:

In the 18 episodes over the past 21 years where SPX was down more than 10% (average -19%), MXCN on average corrected 22% during the same periods, implying a ‘correction beta’ of 1.2 (1.5 on median) for China vis-a-vis the US.

In other words, further weakness in U.S. stocks is likely to exacerbate the selloff in China. You can read more excerpts from Goldman's note here, but suffice to say the bank runs a trio of sensitivity analyses and rolls them up into an "average" which shows that depending on the evolution of macro variables (one of which is 10Y yields in the U.S.), Chinese stocks could fall an additional 10% in a "bear" case and another 30% in a "crisis" case.

(Goldman)

Please do note that the assumptions in Goldman's models are not their baseline assumptions for the variables in question. In other words, the exercise is simply meant to serve as a guidepost for what could happen should things deteriorate further.

As alluded to above (in the "reverse causality" reference), the problem here is that the Chinese-U.S. equity nexus could return going forward and if that collides with still more trade tension, well then the whole thing could become self-feeding. Mainland shares fell again on Monday and the Shanghai Composite is now sitting at its lowest levels since November 2014.

(Heisenberg)

In the post linked here at the outset, I mentioned a Friday note from JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, who pens the bank's popular "Flows and Liquidity" series. I meant to elaborate on that over the weekend, but I never got around to it, so I wanted to mention it here.

Panigirtzoglou concurs with his colleague Marko Kolanovic that the systematic selling has likely run its course (or at least that some of that risk was shaken out last week). But he flags a series of "positioning related" risks to U.S. equities going forward. As I mentioned on Saturday, these are not new, but they are updated, so I wanted to briefly run through them.

First of all, short interest on the NYSE isn't really that elevated, and while the latest data is current only through late last month, Panigirtzoglou says JPMorgan "doubts that [last] week's correction has resulted in the emergence of a new large short base in US stocks."

(JPMorgan)

Next, Panigirtzoglou reiterates a point he made earlier this month about a perceived lack of hedging. Specifically, he notes that put to call open interest for S&P options is "either at or below average levels".

(JPMorgan)

And then there's retail investors who, Panigirtzoglou reminds you, are still leveraged to the hilt. To wit, from the note:

Leveraged US retail investors have yet to unwind the record high leveraged positions in US stocks they had built up until May via their margin accounts. This is shown in Figure 9. Admittedly the last observation in Figure 9 is for the end of August but we doubt that this metric declined enough during September/October to allow us to argue that this source of vulnerability is no longer present.

All of that would appear to suggest a lack of capitulation and argues (perhaps) for further caution going forward.

The takeaway from all of this is that whether you buy the dip now largely depends on what it is you're concerned about.

If you're worried about a continuation of the forced de-risking we saw last week, those worries might be overblown, although, for the thousandth time, that depends entirely on whether some exogenous catalyst pushes momentum signals through key triggers and/or drives the market through key options strikes. Additionally, if volatility remains elevated, vol.-targeting funds could continue to see pressure to deleverage, adding to the systematic overhang. But those caveats aside, things are "cleaner" than they were headed into last week.

If, however, you're worried about the overall macro picture (e.g., rising rates, the Fed, the trade wars, etc.) and/or a lack of capitulation from less esoteric measures like those mentioned by JPMorgan's Panigirtzoglou, well then now might not be the best time for dip buying.

As ever, you should take all of the above for exactly what it is: An attempt to give you the information you need to make an informed decision based on your own circumstances and risk tolerance.

