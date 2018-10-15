AMD Short Interest Drops Again

Despite the recent correction from its highs, mostly thanks to the market in a panic over rising interest rates, chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is still one of the year's biggest winners. As the company's turnaround has continued and it looks to steal share from giant Intel (INTC) in the server space, investors have sent AMD shares to multi-year highs. Recently, we've seen short sellers flee their positions in a meaningful way.

In late August I discussed how a bunch of positive news was likely sending shorts to the exits. The stock had rallied into the high $20s, and analysts were basically upping their price targets every couple of days. We did see a slight uptick in short interest during the first half of September, but in the back half of the month things reversed in a big way seen below. Some of the rally may have been part of a short squeeze, although the possibility of that moving forward has certainly come down.

(Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page)

At the end of September update, nearly 17.8 million shares had been covered since the mid-month mark, the third largest short interest decline in the past two and a half years. Since the middle of April, more than 58.5 million shares short have been covered (net total), a plunge of more than 30%. Sentiment in the name certainly changed during Q2 and Q3 of this year.

Just as August saw a bunch of positive news, there were a couple of sour headlines in the last days of September that drove the stock down, which may have led to shorts deciding to limit their losses, or for some to take gains off the high. The three important items were as follows:

Sept. 26: Bernstein cautious on chips, gives Neutral rating on AMD seeing little safety margin in a stock that's tripled, while discussing rising inventories and trade war concerns.

Sept. 27: Northland Capital downgraded AMD and cut its price target from $30 to $26. Mostly was a valuation call, thinking share price reflected irrational expectations.

Sept. 28: Intel provided update on 10nm supply, detailing improving yields and expecting volume production in 2019. Intel also believed it had enough supply to meet this year's revenue forecast, while also planning to invest more in capex than originally forecast.

I also wonder if the decline in short interest perhaps had to do with the third quarter coming to an end. Since AMD shares more than doubled during the three month period, perhaps some big investors (hedge funds, etc.) either didn't want to show a short position in their end of quarter filings or wanted to reduce the size of their bets. In three of the past four, and five of the past seven quarter ending updates, AMD short interest has declined at the final update of the quarter.

Like many tech names that had been big winners until very recently, AMD shares are in correction mode, down more than 23% from their high. While AMD does have a better balance sheet than in previous years, it does have some debt coming due in early 2019 as well as a revolving credit line that's variable rate based, so higher rates could impact interest expenses moving forward, which would limit potential profitability.

The next major item to watch will be the company's third quarter earnings report, which comes on the afternoon of October 24. While improvement over last year is expected, revenue growth in the back half of this year won't be as strong as the first half. Analysts will want to hear from management to see how much market share it thinks it can steal from Intel in the server segment and how the industry is doing with trade war concerns. I'm really curious to see how the stock reacts over the next couple of weeks, given shares closed Friday just above the 50-day moving average.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As the third quarter came to a close, short sellers decided to step away a bit from AMD. Shares of the chip giant pulled back late in September thanks to a couple pieces of negative news, and maybe some naysayers didn't want to tell their clients they were short one of the quarter's biggest winners. Now the company needs to report results good enough to justify the rally, even with the recent pullback, because this nervous market will take down any stock that delivers even a small hint of bad news.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.