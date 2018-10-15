Green Plains, Inc. Continues Its Transition Away From Ethanol

Ethanol producer Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) saw its share price jump more than 18% to a 3-month high last week (see figure). The cause of the sudden rally was not the Trump administration's announcement that it will allow the sale of E15 (15 vol% blends of ethanol with gasoline) year-round throughout the U.S. Rather, investors' enthusiasm was due to a very different reason: the news that Green Plains is selling roughly 20% of its total ethanol production capacity to refiner and fellow ethanol producer Valero Energy (VLO). To understand just how dire the current operating environment for U.S. ethanol producers is, consider the fact that one of the country's largest producers saw its share price stage one of its largest single-day rallies in recent years on the news that it is selling a substantial fraction of its production capacity.

GPRE data by YCharts

The market's response aside, the sale itself has been several months in the making. Back in May Green Plains announced that it intended to "divest assets" that were not aligned with its new focus on the "production of high-protein feed ingredients and ethanol exports." This was a major shift given that the company had expanded its access to the U.S. ethanol market in previous years, even spinning off its logistics operations as the MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP). As I wrote at the time, however, the shift was necessitated by the fact that Green Plains had incurred high interest costs as part of this expansion that it was struggling to cover in the low-margin environment that had persisted since 2017.

Green Plains will receive $300 million in cash for the three facilities, or $1.08/gallon of nameplate capacity. While this sales price is modest, the company would have found it hard to obtain more given that its facilities are not the industry's most efficient and the fact that corn ethanol production margins are currently near multi-year lows. The immediate influx of cash, while welcome, will be offset by the purchase of the storage and transportation assets and leases associated with the facilities being sold to Valero from Green Plains Partners for $120.9 million. Under the terms of the acquisition Green Plains will return to Green Plains Partners 8.9 million of the MLP's units that are currently held by the sponsor. Green Plains was due to earn annual distributions of $17 million on the exchanged units, so the short-term cash influx from the facility sale will be offset by reduced distributions in the long-term. While not explicitly stated in either of the transaction press releases, I assume that Green Plains is acquiring the storage and transportation assets because these will be included in the sale to Valero; both transactions are due to be completed in Q4.

Green Plains had $235 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2. The company usually achieves a positive cash flow in Q3 due to high seasonal ethanol demand (see figure), so I expect it to have somewhere around $600 million in cash after the transactions close in Q4. This will bring the company additional leeway for either reducing its debt load or acquiring higher-margin protein assets while covering its current annual interest expenses of almost $100 million. The benefits of this additional flexibility should not be understated, especially given the complete collapse in corn ethanol production margins that has occurred over the last three months. Green Plains would have found it difficult to finance its strategic shift in the current operating environment, especially given that its already-large debt load and low share price largely preclude more conventional financing routes.

Investors should consider one very important caveat, however, when deciding whether or not the capacity sale is likely to spark a sustained rally in the shares of Green Plains. Specifically, the company still needs to convert its newly-bolstered cash reserve into high-margin capacity in the protein ingredients sector. Furthermore, the standard that these future investments must surpass has already been established by the $17 million in lost annual distributions that will result from the Green Plains Partners transaction. The company's Food and Ingredients segment only accounted for 23% of its consolidated revenues in Q2 so it will need to actively pursue acquisitions that will quickly be earnings-accretive, particularly given its continued high interest costs.

From a long investment perspective, then, investors will want to closely watch the pacing and timing of the acquisitions that occur as part of its strategic shift away from ethanol production. Diversification as part of this shift will also be important: the company's current difficulties largely reflect its past heavy exposure to an ethanol market that has struggled over the last several quarters and there is no guarantee that the protein ingredients market, while currently attractive, won't experience a similar downturn in the future. The sale of 20% of its ethanol production capacity has given Green Plains the opportunity to continue its strategic shift. Whether or not this shift can achieve sustained earnings growth and a higher long-term share price, on the other hand, will very much depend on management's ability to execute on it in a manner that both reduces its interest expenses and minimizes the exposure of its earnings to volatility within its individual operating segments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.