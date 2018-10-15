Crash Protection Kicks In For Alibaba And JD.Com

In June I noted risks to Alibaba and JD.com and presented hedges for both. Since then, the stocks are down 27% and 40%, respectively.

Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma with fans in Kuala Lumpur (still via YouTube)

Shares Of Alibaba, JD.com Slide

In late June, I warned of risk associated with Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) and presented two hedges for each of them. Since then, BABA is down about 27% and JD is down 40%.

Here, I show how those hedges reacted to each stock's drop since.

The June BABA Optimal Put Hedge

On June 22nd, these were the optimal puts to protect against a >20% drop in BABA by mid-January (screen captures of June hedges via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Note that the cost was a $2,950, or 2.92% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Let's look at how that hedge has reacted to the 27% drop.

How The BABA Optimal Put Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on those puts as of Friday's close (via CBOE):

How That Hedge Ameliorated BABA's Drop

BABA closed at $202.01 on June 22. A shareholder who owned 500 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $101,005 in BABA shares plus $2,950 in puts, so the net position value was $101,005 + $2,950 = $103,955.

BABA closed at $147.29 on Friday, October 12th, down more than 27% from its close on June 22. The investor's shares were worth $73,645 on Friday, and the put options were worth $12,575, using the midpoint of the spread. So, the net position value as of Friday's close was $73,645 + $12,575 = $86,220. $86,220 represents a 17% drop from $103,955.

The June BABA Optimal Collar Hedge

On June 22, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >20% drop in BABA by mid-January, while not capping your possible upside at less than 20% by then.

In this case, the net cost of the hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a $925 net credit, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an update quote on the put leg of the collar (note that it's at a different strike than the first hedge):

And here's an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated BABA's Drop

Recall that BABA closed at $202.01 on June 22nd. A shareholder who owned 500 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $101,500 shares, $1,950 in puts, and if the investor wanted to buy-to-close the short call pition, it would have cost him $2,875. So, the net position value on June 22nd was ($101,500 + $1,950) - $2,875 = $100,575.

Since BABA closed at $147.25 on Friday, the investor's shares were worth $73,645, the put options were worth $9,087.50, and it would have cost $67.50 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($73,645 + $9,087.50) - $67.50 = $82,665. $82,665 represents a 17.8% drop from $100,575.

The June JD Optimal Put Hedge

On June 22, these were the optimal puts to protect against a >20% drop in JD by late December.

As you can see above, the cost was a $805, or 3.94% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the ask price of the puts).

Let's look at how that hedge has reacted to the 40% drop.

How The JD Optimal Put Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on those puts as of Friday's close (via CBOE):

How That Hedge Ameliorated JD's Drop

JD closed at $40.82 on June 22. A shareholder who owned 500 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $20,410 in JD shares plus $805 in puts, so the net position value was $20,410 + $805 = $21,215.

JD closed at $24.45 on Friday, October 12, down more than 40% from its close on June 22. The investor's shares were worth $5,250 on Friday, and the put options were worth $12,575, using the midpoint of the spread. So, the net position value as of Friday's close was $12,575 + $5,250 = $17,825. $17,825 represents a 16% drop from $21,215.

The June JD Optimal Collar Hedge

On June 22, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >20% drop in JD by late, while not capping your possible upside at less than 20% by then.

As with the BABA collar above, the net cost of the JD collar was negative, meaning you would have collected a $165 net credit, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an update quote on the put leg of the collar (note that it's at a different strike than the first hedge):

And here's an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated JD's Drop

Recall that JD closed at $40.82 on June 22. A shareholder who owned 500 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $20,410 in JD shares, $575 in puts, and if the investor wanted to buy-to-close the short call position, it would have cost him $740. So, the net position value on June 22nd was ($20,410 + $575) - $740 = $20,245.

Since JD closed at $24.45 on Friday, the investor's shares were worth $12,225, the put options were worth $4,300, and it would have cost $7.50 to buy-to-close his calls using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($12,225 + $4,300) - $7.50 = $16,517.50. $16,517.50 represents a 18.4% drop from $20,245.

Slightly More Protection Than Promised In All Cases

Although BABA had dropped by about 27% and JD had dropped by 40% over this time period, and all four hedges above were designed to limit downside risk to a decline of no more than 20%, positions hedged as above were down between 16% and 18.4%. In all cases, the time value of the put options gave a bit more protection than promised since the hedges were structured to protect based on intrinsic value alone.

Moving On From Here

What you do from here is up to you, but the nice thing about being hedged is that it gives you options (no pun intended). You don't have to worry so much about how much further BABA or JD might drop because your downside is strictly limited. You can exit now, for a smaller loss, you can buy-to-close the call leg of your collar to remove your upside cap, if you're bullish, and if you're even more bullish, you can sell your appreciated puts and buy more shares. In any case, you have breathing space to let the dust settle and decide on your best course of action without the anxiety of an unhedged investor.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week.

