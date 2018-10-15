Bears Better Beware A Snapback In Bed Bath & Beyond

Relative to its peers, the market has priced BBBY as if it’s going bankrupt.

Investors decided that they'd rather park their money in cash and leave Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) for dead. The stock has taken a nose dive from $80 in 2015 to below $15 today. That's pretty remarkable given that the company's revenues are a touch higher today. So why the massive decline?

Analysts point to the company's inability to stem the erosion in margins. Even with higher revenues operating income halved from just a year ago as did net income. Management seems to be somewhat complacent about the decline in profits. They continue to stick to their guns on their investments and turnaround strategy.

Source: Morningstar

Despite the massive selloff, bears in the stock need to slow their roll. Right now the company is priced as if it's heading the way of Sears (SHLD) and J.C. Penny (JCP).

Online Sales Continue To Skyrocket

Bears point out that same-store sales continue to erode at Bed Bath & Beyond, which declined 60 basis points vs. 2% the prior quarter. However, no one points to the fact that E-Commerce sales continue to not only grow but make up a larger portion of total sales each year.

Source: Emarketer

Source: Emarketer

Online sales now account for 16.1% of total revenues TTM and 18.3% from Q1. Every quarter the company has grown its online business by 22%+. Hate the physical store all you want. At some point soon the company's digital footprint will turn the corner for their business. When you consider that companies like Williams Sonoma (WSM) make over half their sales online, you can see pretty quickly where the company can grow.

Source: Morningstar

Bears & Management Overstate Couponing

A considerable portion of the company's decline in margins stems from a rise in SG&A costs. Bears believe that the heavy amount of couponing is killing the business. Everyone knows about the vast couponing that the company promotes and has known for years. The company didn't suddenly get a massive influx of coupons that both drove down margins and is expected to continue. Rather, the company is experimenting with getting the right mix of marketing, technology, and personalization.

The company is currently investing in Beyond+, a way to increase customer service and experience. Their focus is as follows:

20% off entire purchase every time you shop (standard coupon exclusions apply);

Free standard shipping - with no minimum purchase;

Access to special offers and promotions throughout the year;

Easy to sign up and use;

$29 annual fee.

With the following results:

Shopping 2.5-times more than our average customer.

Generating 4-times higher revenue than our average customer.

BEYOND+ membership expected to be around 1 million by December 31, 2018.

Management stated this program cost the company 40 basis points in margin for the quarter. When you strip this out, margins were down 20 basis points, which is a marked improvement.

Debt Fears Are Overblown

Many analysts point out that the company has been increasing its debt load over the years. Looking at the balance sheet, you’ll notice the large jump in debt in 2014. Much of this came from the issuance of the debt notes. Yet, they are scheduled due for $300 million in 2024, $300 million in 2034, and $900 million in 2044.

Source: S&P IQ

Compare that to their peers. While they hold a higher debt to equity and capital than WSM or Urban Outfitters (URBN), they’re in a much better spot than Restoration Hardware (RH) or Fossil Group (FOSL).

Source: Charles Schwab

Analysts have hit management for issuing debt with one hand and buying back stock with the other. However, on the earnings call management noted their buybacks YTD were $68 million. That is significantly smaller than their debt position. Additionally, given the depressed share prices, it may also prove prudent in the long run.

Relative Price Makes It Cheap

Being a niche retailer takes a lot of work these days. Many of the traditional brick and mortar formats struggle to keep revenues growing along with maintaining margins. Consider the following comparison of BBBY vs. several peers:

Source: Charles Schwab

RH saw declines in their margins from 2016 to 2017, going from 35.7% to 31.8%. Did their stock tank? Of course, it did. The company's shares fell from $100 to below $35. Earnings had dropped to around $0.13 per share. They did recover margins within a year, and share prices soared past their old highs.

Right now BBBY still holds nice $2.83 per share, and even with some erosion, will be in the single digits. The price to forecasted earnings estimates it is trading at 7x earnings. The Price/Sales TTM sits at 0.16. FOSL, who hasn't turned a profit in over two years and has significant declines in revenue and margin, still trades at 0.38.

What's probably the most astounding is the price/tangible book. Investors essentially have deemed Bed Bath & Beyond to be worth less than its tangible book value. That's in-line with J.C. Penny, who is staving off bankruptcy, and the large banks after the financial crisis.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that Bed Bath & Beyond trades at a low 2.61x cash flow. Essentially, the company generates more cash in 3 years on a per share basis than the stock price is worth. Compare that to WSM at 10.5x and URBN at 14.71x, and you get the sense of the value here.

Make No Doubt, Management Is Incompetent

It's worth pointing out where the bears are absolutely right.. Management has no handle on things at the moment. The company invests in the areas they need and knows their customers. But, they either seem willfully ignorant or downright incompetent in their discussions with investors.

The following exchange boils it down pretty well:

Michael Lasser:

...We saw acceleration in the degradation of your gross margins in the quarter. It will be very helpful to articulate why that was, so we can understand how it's going to get better from here.

Robyn D'Elia:

...Sure. So, the main drivers for gross margin in this quarter were the increase in coupons, a decrease in merchandise margins, and an increase in our net direct-to-customer shipping expense…

Michael Lasser:

Those are factors that you've been citing for a long time. It doesn't give a sense for why it's stepping down so much. It's the most significant gross margin erosion that you've reported in quite some time.

While management addresses the issue coming from digital, Amazon, and other factors, they only discuss why margins continue to slide. The entire call still lacks a cohesive plan to tackle the issues directly. Programs like Beyond+ and store remodels look to improve the customer experience. But, none of their discussions or solutions get to the heart of addressing their competition.

Management lacks a cohesive strategy. Supply chain optimization coupled with the Next Generation store form should be a much bigger story than they let on. The discussion around expenses on these items overshadows their real potential. Consider this line from the call:

“For the Next Gen stores that have been open for at least four weeks, sales and transactions year to date through the end of the second quarter increased approximately 4% and 3% respectively, compared to the same period last year, while our other brick and mortar stores across the chain are trending down in these metrics in the mid-single-digit percentage range.”

If current price action reflects the company’s continued decline in sales, by expanding these pilots, they could stem the revenue decline they’ve been seeing. Couple this with an enhanced supply chain and increased online sales, and you have a company that is better positioned for the future.

Size Your Position Right, and You'll Be Rewarded

The company's performance of late has been terrible. Management looks as inept as ever. Yet, if you think that Bed Bath & Beyond is about to go bankrupt, you might be on the wrong end of a short squeeze. Short interest in the company grew from 4.5 days to ~10 days currently. Compare that to RH with 2.5 days to cover. Nearly 23% of BBBY shares outstanding are being held short. Any good news even in the company will force a squeeze that could send the stock soaring double digits in days.

Pick your spot and size your position with this stock. It could easily drop another 10%, 20%, or more. Have some faith in capitalism that either management will see the light or be replaced, and all will be righted with the company. A turnaround here could be a five-bagger in a matter of years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.